Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia to Return to Westside Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER as School Marks 60th Year

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As Westside School of Ballet celebrates its 60th year, New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will reprise their roles as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier in Westside Ballet of Santa Monica's 53rd annual production of The Nutcracker, running November 27 through December 6, 2026, at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

For Peck and Mejia, the Thanksgiving weekend engagement marks their fourth year performing together in Westside's holiday production. Founded in 1967 by former professional dancers Yvonne Mounsey and Rosemary Valaire, Westside School of Ballet established its performing company six years later, staging its first Nutcracker in 1973. Today, the production is Southern California's longest-running annual Nutcracker, bringing together professional guest artists and more than 140 student and pre-professional dancers. Mounsey herself performed in the original 1954 production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker with New York City Ballet.

Peck is an alumna of Westside School of Ballet. In September 2026, New York City Ballet appointed her its first-ever Choreographic Associate, a newly created role she holds alongside her position as principal dancer. Her second ballet for the company, Symphonie Espagnole, premiered in May with violinist Hilary Hahn as guest artist, and her first commission in the new role is scheduled to premiere in May 2027.

She received the 2026 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award and will star in Susan Stroman's Little Dancer, making its West End premiere at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket in February 2027.

Mejia also returned to Southern California earlier this year when New York City Ballet performed at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in June, marking the company's first Los Angeles engagement since 2004.

In June 2026, Adrian Blake Mitchell, himself a Westside alumnus, succeeded Martine Harley as Artistic Director. Mitchell trained under Mounsey before becoming the first Black graduate of Russia's Vaganova Ballet Academy and performing with the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg.

The 2026 Nutcracker will reflect Mitchell's developing artistic direction, with refreshed production elements accompanying the production's traditional choreography.

For the second weekend, December 3-6, seventeen-year-old Brynlee Highway will dance the Sugar Plum Fairy, partnered by Maté Szentes. Brynlee's mother, Elizabeth Highway, trained at Westside in the 1980s before dancing professionally with Milwaukee Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Indianapolis Ballet. Brynlee joined the school three years ago and danced her first soloist roles only last December.

Westside alumna Christina Stroh performs the role of Frau Silberhaus, while her daughter Adelina, thirteen, shares the role of Clara. Sixteen-year-old Drew Cortez dances the Dew Drop Fairy, following in the footsteps of her mother, Meike Cortez, who danced Clara at Westside in 1987.

The production features Tchaikovsky's score performed live by the Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra at ten of its eleven public performances. The December 3 evening performance will be presented without live orchestral accompaniment.

Following its introduction in 2025, the Nutcracker Tea returns on November 28 and 29 at 3 p.m., between the afternoon and evening performances. The event includes refreshments, a backstage experience, and an opportunity to meet performers.

Tickets for the eleven public performances remain at the previous year's price of $66.50, with combined performance and Nutcracker Tea tickets available for $196.50.

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