"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Theatre West Names Natalie Moreno-Cason Managing Director
Moreno-Cason brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, operations, and administration across the nonprofit and for-profit sectors.
Theatre West has named Natalie Moreno-Cason its new managing director. She will oversee operations and membership for the Los Angeles theatre company, which is celebrating its 64th year.
Natalie Moreno-Cason has over 20 years of experience strengthening internal infrastructures for various businesses within the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. With proven success in finance, operations, and administration, she has streamlined and monitored controls that have allowed businesses with diverse missions to thrive. Conversely, she has been an instrumental resource to businesses that have chosen to restructure or dissolve.
Through her passion for the arts, she has spent over 15 years serving in Executive Leadership Roles in art museums and cultural centers in Los Angeles County. She holds an Associate Science Degree in Paralegal Studies from Rio Hondo College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills and continues to hone her skills through continuing education and professional leadership programs.
Natalie is honored and excited to serve as Theatre West's new Managing Director and is looking forward to ensuring that all dimensions of its Operations and Membership are effectively implemented so that its vision and mission are optimized.
Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 64th year as the longest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Jim Beaver, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, Leo Buscaglia, Comcast Universal, and L.A. Parent Magazine.
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