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The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) will hold The Wallis Delivers on Wednesday, May 5, 2027, at The Wallis. The evening honors Andy Brandon-Gordon, President of Skydance. Sherry Lansing, CEO of The Sherry Lansing Foundation and Independent Director, Skydance Board of Directors, has been chosen as the 2027 Wallis Icon Award recipient.

The 2027 Gala Co-Chairs are Carlo Brandon-Gordon, Cinny Kennard, Michael Nemeroff, and Susan Strauss.

Skydance has committed to a Premier Sponsorship of the 2027 The Wallis Delivers.

The Wallis, a performing arts center located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national, and international performers share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences.

“The performing arts are one of humanity's oldest storytelling traditions,” said honoree Andy Brandon-Gordon. “Long before film, television or streaming, the stage brought people together through the magic of live performance. Today, at Skydance, we have the privilege of working with some of the world's most extraordinary creative talent to tell stories across every major entertainment platform. And while the ways we reach audiences continue to evolve, the power of great storytelling to move, challenge, inspire and connect us remains timeless.”

Andy continued, “We are helping to revitalize Los Angeles, the birthplace of Hollywood, by retaining our headquarters and studios here and investing in the future of our industry. And central to that effort is supporting the performing arts, which are not only an essential part of our shared cultural heritage but also a vital source of creativity and talent. I feel very fortunate to have known Wallis and to have witnessed firsthand her passion for the arts and her belief in their ability to bring communities together. I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and proud to support its important work nurturing the next generation of performing artists and storytellers.”

“Wallis was my dear friend and mentor,” said Sherry Lansing. “I was privileged to work with her on initiatives ranging from education and cancer research to the aging population. She was also a fierce champion of the arts, and she believed in its power to bring people together. Her influence on Southern California's cultural and civic ecosystem will be felt for generations to come. Wallis was a true visionary, and the world is better because of her.”

Daphna Nazarian, Chair of The Wallis Board of Directors, said, “At the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, we believe the arts are essential to the fabric of a vibrant community. We are a cultural home where film, theatre, music, dance, and diverse forms of artistic expression come together; where established and emerging voices can be seen and heard; and where audiences are invited to discover new perspectives. It is particularly rewarding to honor two very distinguished individuals who understand that the power of the arts lies not only in what we create, but in what we share, inspire, and leave behind for future generations.”

Jean Davidson, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis said, “Los Angeles is a place where the live arts and the commercial entertainment industry are deeply interconnected, each enriching and sustaining the other. That symbiotic relationship is essential to the cultural vitality of our city and its standing as a Global Creative capital. We are proud to honor Andy Brandon-Gordon and Sherry Lansing, two extraordinary leaders whose vision, generosity, and contributions have helped ensure that Los Angeles remains a thriving home for creativity, storytelling, and artistic expression. Their impact reaches across our creative community, and we are deeply grateful for all they have done to strengthen the arts and entertainment industries.”

About Andy Brandon-Gordon, President of Skydance

Andy Brandon-Gordon is the President of Skydance, working closely with Chairman and CEO David Ellison and Co-CEO Ynon Kreiz to advance the company's strategic priorities across its businesses. An early advisor to Skydance Media, he helped orchestrate Skydance's acquisition of Paramount in 2025 and Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in 2026. He most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Paramount, and previously was a Partner at RedBird Capital Partners, where he led the firm's Los Angeles office and its Technology, Media & Telecom investment team. Earlier, he spent 35 years at Goldman Sachs, a majority as partner,

including as global chairman of Investment Banking Services and global head of media and telecommunications for the Technology, Media and Telecom Group.

About Sherry Lansing CEO, The Sherry Lansing Foundation and Independent Director, Skydance Board of Directors

During nearly 30 years in the motion picture business, Sherry Lansing was involved in the production, marketing, and distribution of more than 200 films, including Academy Award winners Forrest Gump, Braveheart, and Titanic. Throughout her career, Lansing earned a reputation as a trailblazer, a visionary leader, and a creative filmmaker.



In 1980, Lansing became the first woman to head a major film studio as President of 20th Century Fox. Later, as an independent producer, she was responsible for such successful films as Fatal Attraction, The Accused, and Indecent Proposal. Beginning in 1992, she served as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures for more than 12 years.



In 2005, Lansing formed The Sherry Lansing Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cancer research, public education, and encore career opportunities. Among SLF's initiatives is the EnCorps STEM Teachers Program, which helps transition corporate professionals into public school math and science teachers. Lansing also cofounded Stand Up to Cancer, which funds cancer research “dream teams.”



Currently, Lansing serves on the Board of Directors of Skydance and as chair of the Board of Directors of Universal Music Group. She also serves on multiple prominent nonprofit boards—including The Broad Museum, The Carter Center, W.M. Keck Foundation, Lasker Foundation, Scripps Research, and UCLA Health—and is a trustee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. Lansing served on the University of California Board of Regents from 1999-2022.



In recognition of her philanthropic endeavors, Lansing has received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award; the University of California Presidential Medal; and the Horatio Alger Humanitarian Award, among numerous other honors.



About The Wallis -- Since its doors opened in 2013, The Wallis, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national, and international performers share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. Distinguished by eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented nearly 500 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, comedy, performance arts, and family entertainment programs, boasting nominations for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards, as well as six architectural awards.



The breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, was named after philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, who's original $25-million-dollar donation was instrumental in transforming the beloved former 1934 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places) into an arts complex. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF: architects), the restored building features one of two sets of eight towering original WPA frescos, these by Charles Kassler, remaining in the entire California Federal Building system. The Wallis' lobby, now known as Jim and Eleanor Randall Grand Hall, serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming entryway to the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; the inviting open-air East West Bank Plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace both the region's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for Los Angeles area visitors and residents alike.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist.

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