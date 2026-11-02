The Soraya to Present EDWARD SCISSORHANDS in Concert and More In 2026 Holiday Series

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The Soraya in Los Angeles will present seven holiday performances from December 5–20, 2026, featuring the West Coast premiere of Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film with the CSUN Symphony, Spanish Harlem Orchestra's Salsa Navidad with Arturo Sandoval, and the return of Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular with special guest Aida Cuevas.

The annual Holiday Series has become a seasonal tradition for audiences throughout the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles region, drawing an average of nearly 3,000 households each year. The series also attracts visitors from across California and beyond.

This year's programming includes a live orchestral performance of Danny Elfman's score for Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands, a Latin jazz and salsa celebration of holiday music, and the 11th annual presentation of The Soraya's original production Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular.

The Soraya's 2026 Holiday Series

Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film

December 5 at 7 p.m. and December 6 at 3 p.m.

The West Coast premiere of Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film will feature the CSUN Symphony Orchestra performing Danny Elfman's score live alongside a screening of Tim Burton's 1990 film.

Conducted by John Roscigno, the performance brings the film's music to life as audiences follow Edward, portrayed by Johnny Depp, and Kim, portrayed by Winona Ryder, in the story of an outsider navigating love, friendship, and belonging.

The concert made its debut on October 10, 2026, at Montreal's Place des Arts before arriving at The Soraya for its West Coast and Los Angeles premiere.

Tickets range from $48 to $78.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Salsa Navidad

December 12 at 8 p.m.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra will bring its holiday concert Salsa Navidad to The Soraya, featuring special guest Arturo Sandoval, the acclaimed Cuban American trumpeter, pianist, and composer.

The Grammy Award-winning ensemble will perform music from its new album Salsa Navidad, blending traditional Puerto Rican holiday rhythms, including plena, bomba, and aguinaldo, with its signature New York salsa dura sound.

The program will feature American Christmas classics reimagined in salsa arrangements alongside original music from the ensemble.

Tickets range from $43 to $95.

Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular

December 18 at 7 p.m., December 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and December 20 at 1 p.m.

The Soraya's original holiday production Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular will return for its 11th season, featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, Mariachi Pueblo Viejo, and special guest vocalist Aida Cuevas.

The production celebrates Christmas Eve traditions from across Mexico through regional dance, music, and colorful costumes.

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles will showcase traditional dances representing Mexico's diverse regions, while Mariachi Pueblo Viejo returns for its third season to provide live musical accompaniment.

Known as the Queen of Ranchera, Grammy Award-winning singer Aida Cuevas will join the production for her seventh appearance at The Soraya.

Tickets range from $42 to $95.

Tickets and Information

The Soraya's 2026 Holiday Series runs December 5–20, with tickets starting at $42.

For tickets and additional information, visit TheSoraya.org.

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