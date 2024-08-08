The Soraya Presents The Return Of Its Popular Onstage Chamber Concerts This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Onstage Classical performances at The Soraya return this fall with an array of performances redefining the variety of Baroque chamber music, launching on Wednesday, Oct. 23 with an Edgar Meyer trio composed of Meyer (double bass), Tessa Lark (violin), and Joshua Roman (cello).

Over the past decade, The Soraya has presented some of the world's most esteemed chamber ensembles and recitalists. The chamber series has become very popular not only for exceptional artists, but for the intimate setting created onstage, where audiences join the artists in close proximity. Not only does this provide an exquisite acoustic experience, but also a memorable one in which audiences engage in the beauty and intensity of elite musicians making music - their breathing, counting, body movements, and subtle interactions that make chamber music so awe-inspiring.

Some audience members particularly enjoy the 180-degree set up, peering over the shoulders of the musicians and following along in their music. The Soraya's auditorium, dimly lit, provides a beautiful and contemplative backdrop for the concerts.

The 2024–25 Chamber season brings Baroque music to the forefront in three very different musical renderings – the music of Venice performed by chamber orchestra, mandolin player, and soprano vocalist; classical guitar in the hands of the instrument's most well-known performer, MILOŠ; and provocative arrangements of Edgar Meyer that enlighten Baroque music by performing it side-by-side with American compositions.

Artistic and Executive Director Thor Steingraber sums up the series this year, “Los Angeles audiences do not have nearly enough opportunities to enjoy Baroque music. Every time The Soraya presents a Baroque concert it is wildly popular, and audiences insist on more. With that in mind, we dedicated our entire chamber series this year to Baroque music, including the breadth of performance practices that bring it to life.”

Membership at The Soraya

This is your opportunity to belong to something special. 2024-25 Members enjoy exclusive experiences such as the Member Appreciation Night for all Members, special events and artist meet-and-greets (Silver Members and above), private pre-performance artist salons (Silver Members and above), our festive holiday party, the annual Director's Dinner in 2025 (Platinum Members), and more — as well as priority access to preferred seats, the Members-only seating section, and exclusive savings when you select five or more performances. Beyond the benefits, Members drive The Soraya's mission to present the highest caliber artists to captivate, inspire, and transport our audiences through the magic of live performance. Here, members are part of a growing community of arts lovers connected by the joy of shared human experience. Here, Members belong. Click here to learn more!

About the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for The Performing Arts (The Soraya) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art 1,700-seat theatre designed and built by HGA Architects and Engineers and opened in January 2011 as the Valley Performing Arts Center (VPAC). Through a transformative gift by Younes and Soraya Nazarian, the venue was renamed The Soraya in 2017. Vibrant programming has served to establish The Soraya as the intellectual and cultural heart of the San Fernando Valley and its 1.8 million residents and as one of the top arts and culture venues in Southern California. Since its inaugural season, The Soraya has presented over 500 artists and companies across the genres of music, dance, theater, and film and is a highly in-demand location for filming and rental events.

The Soraya's 2024-25 Season boldly advances the expansive sound of orchestras both traditional and contemporary; the freestyle vibe of jazz; an array of dance luminaries, and a cultural bounty drawn from the musical well of global voices. The Soraya continues its vigorous commitment to innovating, excelling, and amplifying access by offering a wide variety of performances that reflect Los Angeles' many distinctive communities and featuring new and original work and artists from the local region as well as nationally and around the world.

Located on the vibrant campus of California State University Northridge (CSUN), The Soraya and the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication share an integral link that enhances student access and opportunities in the arts and performing arts. A $5 million contribution from record producer and former California Lieutenant Governor Mike Curb was pivotal in ensuring the completion and opening of The Soraya in 2011. For his founding support and in acknowledgment of the integral relationship between the Mike Curb College and The Soraya, Mike Curb is recognized as one of The Soraya's Cornerstone Benefactors. This partnership fosters academic and artistic excellence, elevating the talents and the future growth of CSUN's students through master classes, student tickets, concerts of student ensembles, and students appearing alongside renowned artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Aida Cuevas, and Martha Graham Dance Company.

