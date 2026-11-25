The Porters of Hellsgate to Complete Shakespeare Canon with ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Kaite Brandt directs Thomas Bigley and Ann Noble in the title roles, while Will Block helms a repertory finale capping the company's 20th anniversary season.
The Porters of Hellsgate have announced casting and creative teams for their upcoming repertory productions of William Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
The productions will mark the culmination of the company’s 20th anniversary season, as well as the completion of its longstanding undertaking to produce the entirety of Shakespeare’s dramatic canon.
The two productions will showcase the contrasting worlds of Shakespearean tragedy and comedy, with members of the repertory company taking on roles in both plays.
Antony and Cleopatra
Directed by Kaite Brandt, with assistant direction by Tabatha Skanes, Antony and Cleopatra explores the intersection of political ambition and personal desire as the relationship between Roman leader Mark Antony and Egyptian queen Cleopatra threatens the stability of an empire. In the years following the assassination of Julius Caesar, mounting tensions between Antony and Octavius Caesar place Rome’s fragile peace in jeopardy.
The production will star Thomas Bigley as Mark Antony, Ann Noble as Cleopatra, Matthew Jayson Cwern as Enobarbus and Dane Oliver as Octavius Caesar.
Rounding out the cast are Howard Leder as Eros, Renée Torchio Macdonald as Charmian, Kate Faye as Iris, Dawn Alden as Agrippa, Brendan Mulligan as Menas/Thyreus, Kyle T. Hester as Pompey/Scarus, Jono Eiland as Alexas, Ian Runge as Lepidus/Canidius, Hilary Bass as Octavia/Dolabella and Michael Bigley as the Soothsayer.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Artistic Director Will Block will helm Shakespeare’s comedy of romantic entanglements, theatrical misadventures and supernatural interference. As four young lovers and a troupe of amateur actors venture into the woods outside Athens, they become unwitting participants in a dispute between the fairy king and queen.
The production will feature Kyle T. Hester as Theseus/Oberon, Dawn Alden as Hippolyta/Titania, Howard Leder as Puck/Philostrate and Jono Eiland as Bottom.
The ensemble also includes Dane Oliver as Lysander, Renée Torchio Macdonald as Helena, Hilary Bass as Hermia, Ian Runge as Demetrius, Brendan Mulligan as Flute, Matthew Jayson Cwern as Egeus, Thomas Bigley as Snug, Ann Noble as Starveling, Kate Faye as Snout and Michael Bigley as Quince.
The creative team for the repertory engagement includes Thomas Bigley (scenic and lighting design), Dane Oliver (fight choreography), Tabatha Skanes (props design) and Nick Neidorf (sound design). Mackenzie Simon Will serve as stage manager for Antony and Cleopatra, with Ruby Kastner serving as stage manager for A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Big Fish
The Broadwater Theater Main Stage (12/04-12/13)
|
Scruples, Scrutiny, Scrufflepiklewickle, & Sabotage! Or... The New Amusement Park in Town
The Garage Theatre (11/13-12/12)
|
The Monsters
Geffen Playhouse (3/03-4/04)
|
All About Santa - the classic Rudie-DeCarlo holiday musical – perfect for the whole family
Santa Monica Playhouse (12/05-12/13)
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Curtis Theatre (6/18-6/27)
|
Letter from David
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/18-12/20)
|
Home for the Holidays 2.0 @ Sanctuary for Spiritual Living in Covina
Sanctuary for Spiritual Living (12/12-12/12)