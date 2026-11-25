NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Porters of Hellsgate have announced casting and creative teams for their upcoming repertory productions of William Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The productions will mark the culmination of the company’s 20th anniversary season, as well as the completion of its longstanding undertaking to produce the entirety of Shakespeare’s dramatic canon.

The two productions will showcase the contrasting worlds of Shakespearean tragedy and comedy, with members of the repertory company taking on roles in both plays.

Antony and Cleopatra

Directed by Kaite Brandt, with assistant direction by Tabatha Skanes, Antony and Cleopatra explores the intersection of political ambition and personal desire as the relationship between Roman leader Mark Antony and Egyptian queen Cleopatra threatens the stability of an empire. In the years following the assassination of Julius Caesar, mounting tensions between Antony and Octavius Caesar place Rome’s fragile peace in jeopardy.

The production will star Thomas Bigley as Mark Antony, Ann Noble as Cleopatra, Matthew Jayson Cwern as Enobarbus and Dane Oliver as Octavius Caesar.

Rounding out the cast are Howard Leder as Eros, Renée Torchio Macdonald as Charmian, Kate Faye as Iris, Dawn Alden as Agrippa, Brendan Mulligan as Menas/Thyreus, Kyle T. Hester as Pompey/Scarus, Jono Eiland as Alexas, Ian Runge as Lepidus/Canidius, Hilary Bass as Octavia/Dolabella and Michael Bigley as the Soothsayer.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Artistic Director Will Block will helm Shakespeare’s comedy of romantic entanglements, theatrical misadventures and supernatural interference. As four young lovers and a troupe of amateur actors venture into the woods outside Athens, they become unwitting participants in a dispute between the fairy king and queen.

The production will feature Kyle T. Hester as Theseus/Oberon, Dawn Alden as Hippolyta/Titania, Howard Leder as Puck/Philostrate and Jono Eiland as Bottom.

The ensemble also includes Dane Oliver as Lysander, Renée Torchio Macdonald as Helena, Hilary Bass as Hermia, Ian Runge as Demetrius, Brendan Mulligan as Flute, Matthew Jayson Cwern as Egeus, Thomas Bigley as Snug, Ann Noble as Starveling, Kate Faye as Snout and Michael Bigley as Quince.

The creative team for the repertory engagement includes Thomas Bigley (scenic and lighting design), Dane Oliver (fight choreography), Tabatha Skanes (props design) and Nick Neidorf (sound design). Mackenzie Simon Will serve as stage manager for Antony and Cleopatra, with Ruby Kastner serving as stage manager for A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% 5 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 3% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming