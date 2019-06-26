The Hangar at Stanley Presents The National Touring Theatre'sÂ DAVINCI & MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE

The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace announces an original national touring production of "DaVinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience" inside the forthcoming Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, for five consecutive performances, from July 24 through July 28.

"The Titans Experience" is the brainchild of Mark Rodgers, who originally developed the idea to compare and contrast the two geniuses while curating the DaVinci and Michelangelo Exhibition in Denver in 2012. His guided tours of that exhibition were so popular that he created this show, which has toured the country since. "The Titans Experience" made its New York City debut at the Triad Theater in November 2017 and is now represented by Columbia Artist Theatricals.

"This is a rare opportunity to see my performance surrounded by Michelangelo's artwork inside the Sistine Chapel exhibition," Rodgers said. "It's a one-of-kind experience, multimedia journey through the Renaissance as seen through the eyes of these monumental men. We want everyone to experience these incredible geniuses up close and personal and to feel inspired to create in their own lives."

"The Titans Experience" is a multimedia event that includes movies, 3D animations of machines and inventions, and images of codices, artwork, paintings, and sculptures, all led and illuminated by Rodgers during his one-person show.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens at The Hangar at Stanley on July 4 and runs through August 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. "The Titans Experience" is one of many after-hours events planned during the exhibition's run; others include an Italian disco party, a lecture series, and holy yoga.

Tickets to "The Titans Experience" are $35 per person and available here. The ticket price includes admission to the Sistine Chapel exhibition. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show, from July 24 through July 28. The show's running time is 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is a licensed exhibition of Special Entertainment Events, Inc., a Las Vegas-based exhibition production company which acquired the worldwide rights to the fresco reproductions by Bridgeman Images. The Colorado debut of the Sistine Chapel exhibit is presented by Stanley Marketplace in association with Beverly Hills-based Daniel Sladek Entertainment.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You