The Group Rep Announces 50th Anniversary Season

This new season will start in the fall, opening on October 6th, 70th Anniversary of the Agatha Christie classic The Mousetrap.

Sep. 06, 2022  

The Group Rep Announces 50th Anniversary Season The Group Rep has announced their 50th Anniversary Season which will run October 6, 2022 through September 17, 2023, at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA.

The rare accomplishment of the Group Rep's 50th Anniversary is not to be taken lightly. Very few intimate theaters in Los Angeles survive, let alone stand the test of time for half a century.

Since the Group Rep announced their 2020 Season, they have had to pivot many times offering theatre through other means, including the filming of their intended annual one-act play festival, and the live-streaming of their intended production of Tuesdays With Morrie from the Lonny Chapman Theatre; in addition the company built an outdoor theatre in the parking lot of the Lonny Chapman Theatre (naming it 'The Yard') and presented MOTEL 66; GRT created three virtual festivals available to stream for free: Hallways, Unhidden Figures and Holiday Trimmings and Trappings.

The 2022-2023 Season assembled is something to shout about. The six plays in the new season are well-known and were milestones when they came on the scene.

This new season will start in the fall, opening on October 6th, 70th Anniversary of the Agatha Christie classic The Mousetrap, directed by the award-winning Jules Aaron, running October 6 - November 13, 2022. The holiday season will begin with Promises, Promises, the unparalleled musical comedy based on the popular 1960 film "The Apartment", with book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bachrach and lyrics by Hal David, directed by Brent Beerman, with musical direction by Kathi Chaplar, running December 9 - January 15, 2023.

Next is the stage adaptation of the cult-classic film, 'offbeat, upbeat comedy' Harold and Maude, which will delight afficionados of the film and newcomers to the story, written by Colin Higgins, directed by Larry Eisenberg, which will run February 10 - March 19, 2023.

The season continues with The Laramie Project, the moving tribute based on the true story about Matthew Sheppard, a college student at the University of Wyoming who was kidnapped, beaten, and left to die just for being gay, written by Moises Kaufman, Ms Leigh Fondakowski and The Tetonic Theater Project, directed by Kathleen Delaney, running April 14 - May 21, 2023.

The critically acclaimed Morning's at Seven, the perennially charming portrait of small-town America ninety-five years ago, written by Paul Osborne, directed by Doug Engalla, will run June 9 - July 17, 2023.

The Group Rep will close out their season with the greatest farce of all times, A Flea in Her Ear, which has been polished and embellished anew by Broadway's David Ives, directed by Melanie Lee, running August 11 - September 17, 2023.

The Group Rep's Artistic Director concludes, "Beginning life in May of 1973, when times were simpler, The Group Repertory Theater had Broadway and film actor, Lonny Chapman, as its founding Artistic Director. Now, in 2022, times are more challenging, we are less naïve and we wanted to offer productions that are timeless, ground-breaking and a tribute to everlasting literature. The discoveries we make together will both delight and entertain."





