The Go-Go's Postpone Upcoming West Coast Tour Dates Due to COVID-19

The Go-Go's have postponed their upcoming West Coast dates on their tour, after one of the members of their team has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Although we are, of course, very disappointed, we will be following proper protocols and postponing our upcoming west coast dates," the statement reads.

The group was set to perform at he Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, as well as San Francisco on Tuesday, Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, and San Diego next Monday.

New dates will be announced soon.

Read the full statement below:

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski