The Curtis Theatre, Southgate Productions To Present COME FROM AWAY
The uplifting true story of a Newfoundland community welcoming stranded travelers arrives February 12–28, 2027.
Curtis Theatre, in partnership with Southgate Productions has announced its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, running February 12–28, 2027.
Based on an incredible true story, Come From Away recounts how the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What began as an ordinary day in a small town turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes carrying thousands of people from around the globe were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001.
Undaunted by cultural differences and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and a heartfelt recognition that we are all part of a global family.
The critically acclaimed musical features a culturally relevant script accompanied by a deeply moving score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production received 37 award nominations and 13 wins, including Best New Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards and Outstanding Musical at the 2017 Drama Desk Awards.
With its universal message of compassion and connection, Come From Away resonates with audiences of all backgrounds, offering an uplifting reminder of humanity's ability to come together, no matter the circumstances.
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