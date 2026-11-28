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Curtis Theatre, in partnership with Southgate Productions has announced its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away , running February 12–28, 2027.

Based on an incredible true story, Come From Away recounts how the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What began as an ordinary day in a small town turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes carrying thousands of people from around the globe were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001.

Undaunted by cultural differences and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and a heartfelt recognition that we are all part of a global family.

The critically acclaimed musical features a culturally relevant script accompanied by a deeply moving score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production received 37 award nominations and 13 wins, including Best New Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards and Outstanding Musical at the 2017 Drama Desk Awards.

With its universal message of compassion and connection, Come From Away resonates with audiences of all backgrounds, offering an uplifting reminder of humanity's ability to come together, no matter the circumstances.

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The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 5% 5 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 4% 3 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 3% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 7% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 4% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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