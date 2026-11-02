Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson & More Nominated for 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards
Daniel Pemberton and Mina Samy each received four individual nominations, and the 17th annual ceremony will be held at the Avalon Hollywood.
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) has announced the 2026 nominees for scores and songs in film and other visual media categories. The 17th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the historic Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine Street, in the heart of Hollywood.
The HMMAs honor composers, songwriters, music supervisors, and artists for outstanding contributions to music in film, television, video games, and other visual media. Recognized as a premier awards organization for honoring original song and score, HMMA has become a reliable bellwether of nominees and winners at the Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys. Last year, HMMA winners included 'Golden' from K-Pop Demon Hunters and the original score for Sinners that both went on to win Oscars. The annual HMMA gala features live musical performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to industry icons, and awards recognizing excellence across a wide range of genres and formats.
Special performances are to be announced. Limited tickets to attend the HMMA are on sale now at TicketTailor.com.
The films BEHEMOTH!, THE ODYSSEY, MICHAEL, BROTHER VERSES BROTHER, and LINDA PERRY: LET IT DIE HERE received the most nominations, with three each.
Composers Daniel Pemberton and Mina Samy received the most individual nominations with four each. Pemberton is nominated for his scores for the films PROJECT HAIL MARY and THE DRAMA, the series SLOW HORSES, and for the song 'Let Me Sell You a Dream' from MUSK, which he co-wrote with David Byrne. Samy is nominated for his scores for the film EZMA and the short film STOPPED and received nods for both the score and main title theme for the foreign-language TV series THE DEATH WARD.
Ludwig Göransson received three nods for his work on THE ODYSSEY: one for the score, one for the song 'When I'm Home' (co-written with fellow nominees James Blake, Travis Scott, and Christopher Nolan), and one for the song's music video. Last year, Göransson won two HMMAs for his work on SINNERS and went on to win both the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Score.
Composer nominees include John Williams, Daniel Pemberton, The Behemoth! Collective, Randy Newman, Ludwig Göransson, Kris Bowers, Rebekka Karijord, Michael Abels, Hans Zimmer, James Newton Howard, Lesley Barber, Raül Refree, Ari Balouzian, Steven Price, Michael Giacchino, Brian Tyler, Ricky Ho, Dario Marianelli, Damon Albarn, Jared Michael Fry, Carter Burwell, Son Lux, Joseph Trapanese, Edo Van Breemen and Kane Parsons, Volker Bertelmann, Rock Burwell, Hays Holladay, Marco Beltrami, Danny Elfman, Tom Kingston, Devonté Hynes, Anna Meredith, David Fleming, Alex Heffes, Patrick Jonsson, Laura Karpman, Patrick Kendell-Smith, Mina Samy, Katya Richardson, Cameron Moody, Ilan Eshkeri, Daniel Markovich, Arturo Cardelús, Nathan Halpern, Florian Simon Krefting, and Magdalena Sowul, among others.
Legendary songwriter Diane Warren received a nomination for 'One Right Here' from MASERATI: THE BROTHERS, performed by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson. Last year, Warren won her second HMMA for SONG - DOCUMENTARY FILM for 'Dear Me' from Diane Warren: RELENTLESS, which also won an HMMA for documentary.
Songwriter nominees include Diane Warren; Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff; James Blake, Travis Scott, Ludwig Göransson and Christopher Nolan; Beck; Charli XCX (Charlotte Aitchison), John Cale, Finn Keane and Nathan Klein; Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers and Christian Lee Hutson; Jesse Eisenberg; David Byrne and Daniel Pemberton; Kylie Minogue, Richard Stannard, Duck Blackwell, Luke Fitton and Chris Martin; Linda Perry; Miley Cyrus, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, Gregory 'Aldae' Hein and Jon Bellion; Ed SHeeran, Savan Kotecha, Johnny McDaid and Ilya Salmanzadeh; Ryan Tedder and Gabriella Wilson; Justin Tranter; Colin Meloy; Noah Kahan and Aaron Dessner; Noah Cyrus, Justin Franks and PJ Harding; Lukas Frank; Ethan Gold; Brandon Jarrett and Amber Frank; Álvaro Lafuente, Raül Refree and Lucas Duran; and Brandon 'Stix' Salaam-Bailey, Marcus Hodge, Christopher Black, Johnny McKenzie, and Rosemarie Peralta and Daysha Morgan, among others.
Past HMMA winners who went on to win Oscars include EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Park Hong Jun for the song 'Golden' from K-POP DEMON HUNTERS; Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for 'What Was I Made For?' from BARBIE and 'No Time to Die' from NO TIME TO DIE; Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard for 'El Mal' from EMILIA PÉREZ; and Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt for 'Shallow' from A STAR IS BORN, among others.
HMMA film score winners that have also received Academy Awards include Ludwig Göransson for SINNERS and BLACK PANTHER; Hans Zimmer for DUNE; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste for SOUL; Hildur Guðnadóttir for JOKER; Alexandre Desplat for THE SHAPE OF WATER; and Justin Hurwitz for LA LA LAND.
Past HMMA Career Achievement Award recipients include Bernie Taupin, Marc Shaiman, Kenny Loggins, Smokey Robinson, Diane Warren, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glen Campbell, Dave Mason, and acclaimed composers John Debney, Christopher Young, and Kurt Farquhar.
See the full list of nominees here:
SONG – FEATURE FILM
"Draw You Out" from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Written by Noah Kahan and Aaron Dessner. Performed by Noah Kahan.
"House Featuring John Cale" from Wuthering Heights – Written by Charlotte Aitchison, John Cale, Finn Keane, and Nathan Klein. Performed by Charli XCX.
"Light Over The Hill" from Reminders of Him – Written by Noah Cyrus, Justin Franks, and PJ Harding. Performed by Noah Cyrus.
"One Right Here" from Maserati: The Brothers – Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson.
"When I'm Home" from The Odyssey – Written by James Blake, Travis Scott, Ludwig Göransson, and Christopher Nolan. Performed by James Blake, Travis Scott, and Ludwig Göransson.
"Your God Is Sleeping" from Behemoth! – Written by Lukas Frank. Performed by Loren Kramar, Pascal Stevenson, Lukas Frank, and Gregory Uhlmann.
SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM
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"Brothers Keep Goin' Anyway" from Brother Verses Brother – Written and performed by Ethan Gold.
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"Hollywood Man" from Billy Knight – Written and performed by Beck.
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"How Could You Leave" from Bloom – Written by Brandon Jarrett and Amber Frank. Performed by Amber Frank.
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"La Nieve" from La Bola Negra – Written by Guitarricadelafuente, Raül Refree, and Lucas Duran. Performed by Guitarricadelafuente.
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"On Video" from Primetime – Written by Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, and Christian Lee Hutson. Performed by Phoebe Bridgers.
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"This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn't Spit Me Out)" from The Debut – Written by Jesse Eisenberg. Performed by Julianne Moore.
SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM
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"Let Me Sell You a Dream" from Musk – Written by David Byrne and Daniel Pemberton. Performed by David Byrne.
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"Light Up" from Kylie – Written by Kylie Minogue, Richard Stannard, Duck Blackwell, Luke Fitton, and Chris Martin. Performed by Kylie Minogue.
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"Stay True" from Nothing to See Here: Watts – Written by Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey, Marcus Hodge, Christopher Black, Johnny McKenzie, Rosemarie Peralta, and Daysha Morgan. Performed by Rosemarie featuring Jay Rock.
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"What Lies With You" from Linda Perry: Let It Die Here – Written and performed by Linda Perry.
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"Younger You" from Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special – Written by Miley Cyrus, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, Gregory "Aldae" Hein, and Jon Bellion. Performed by Miley Cyrus.
SONG – ANIMATED FILM
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"Bottle Up" from Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie – Written by Ed SHeeran, Savan Kotecha, Johnny McDaid, and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Performed by The Backstreet Boys.
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"BRB" from Forgotten Island – Written by Ryan Tedder and Gabriella Wilson. Performed by H.E.R. and Liza Soberano.
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"I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5 – Written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Performed by Taylor Swift.
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"Someone to Hold" from Steps – Written by Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, and Jason Gill. Performed by JENNIE.
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"The Better Part of Bravery" from Wildwood – Written by Colin Meloy. Performed by The Decemberists.
SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)
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Ethan Gold – "Brothers Keep Goin' Anyway" from Brother Verses Brother.
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Jaafar Jackson – "Bad" from Michael.
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Julianne Moore – "This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn't Spit Me Out)" from The Debut.
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Linda Perry – "What Lies With You" from Linda Perry: Let It Die Here.
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Nick Jonas – "How To Write A Song Without You" from Power Ballad.
SCORE – ANIMATED FILM
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Coyote vs. Acme – Steven Price
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Hexed – Kris Bowers
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Ray Gunn – Michael Giacchino
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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Brian Tyler
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Toy Story 5 – Randy Newman
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The Violinist – Ricky Ho
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Wildwood – Dario Marianelli
SCORE – FEATURE FILM
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Artificial – Damon Albarn
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Behemoth! – The Behemoth! Collective
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Heart of the Beast – Jared Michael Fry
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Tenzing – Rebekka Karijord
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The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson
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Wild Horse Nine – Carter Burwell
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Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother – Son Lux
SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM
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Disclosure Day – John Williams
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Dune: Part Three – Hans Zimmer
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Hope – Michael Abels
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Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Michael Giacchino
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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – James Newton Howard
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Whalefall – Joseph Trapanese
SCORE – HORROR/THRILLER FILM
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Backrooms – Edo Van Breemen and Kane Parsons
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Clayface – Volker Bertelmann
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Obsession – Rock Burwell
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Resident Evil – Ryan Holladay and Hays Holladay
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Scream 7 – Marco Beltrami
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Send Help – Danny Elfman
SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM
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Billy Knight – Lesley Barber
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La Bola Negra – Raül Refree
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Primetime – Ari Balouzian
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The Drama – Daniel Pemberton
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The Incomer – Tom Kingston
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The Invite – Devonté Hynes
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Wicker – Anna Meredith
SCORE – DOCUMENTARY
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Avedon – David Fleming
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Running Wild: Return to the River – Alex Heffes
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The Cycle of Love – Patrick Jonsson
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The Eyes of Ghana – Kris Bowers
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The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson – Marco Beltrami
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You Can See Everything – Ari Balouzian
MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL
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Behemoth! – Tony Gilroy (Director)
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Brother Verses Brother – Ari Gold (Director)
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Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Kimmy Gatewood (Director)
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Michael – Antoine Fuqua (Director)
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The Muppet Show – Alex Timbers (Director)
MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM
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40 Watts From Nowhere – Sue Carpenter (Director)
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Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special – Sam Wrench (Director)
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Linda Perry: Let It Die Here – Don Hardy (Director)
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Man on the Run – Morgan Neville (Director)
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Mark Isham: The Voice Within – Scientology Media Productions (Director)
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Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger – Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern (Directors)
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The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel – Ben Feldman (Director)
SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
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"Morning Shall Come" from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 – Written by Bear McCreary, AURORA, and JD Payne. Performed by Bear McCreary and AURORA.
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"Need Someone" from The Pitt – Written by Gavin Brivik and Andrew Bird. Performed by Andrew Bird.
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"Raise Him Up" from The Boys – Written by Christopher Lennertz and Daveed Diggs. Performed by Daveed Diggs.
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"Walk with Kings" from The Greatest – Written and performed by Marcus “Bellringer” Bell.
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"We Are South America" from South Park – Written and performed by Brad Paisley.
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"Well" (“好好”) from The Devil Between Us – Written by AiLi Sun（孙艾藜). Performed by Hua-Tao Teng（萧敬腾).
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"Worlds Collide" from Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries – Written and performed by Sandro Morales-Santoro and Glenna Gasparian.
SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
-
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Dan Romer
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East of Eden – Laura Karpman
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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 – Bear McCreary
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Slow Horses – Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum
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Spider-Noir – Kris Bowers, Michael Dean Parsons
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Pluribus – Dave Porter
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Widow's Bay – David Fleming
SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
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Bryan Cranston – "Locked Out of Heaven" from Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.
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Sam Reid – "The Loneliness" from Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat.
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Daveed Diggs – "Raise Him Up" from The Boys.
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Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, and Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Cast – "Perfect Princess" from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
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Sabrina Carpenter and The Muppets – "Manchild" from The Muppet Show.
MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
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Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat ("All Fall Down") – Written by Daniel Hart. Performed by Sam Reid.
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Fightland ("Fightland") – Written by Curtis Jackson III and Ky Miller. Performed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson featuring Jeremih.
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Lucky ("Horns of a Bull") – Written and performed by Fiona Apple.
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Pluribus ("Pluribus Theme") – Written by Dave Porter. Performed by Kenya Hathaway.
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Spider-Noir ("Saving Grace") – Written by Sebastian Kole, Warren Oak Felder, and Jayme Silverstein. Performed by Kirby.
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The Greatest ("Gladiator") – Written by Wyclef Jean and Ben Watkins. Performed by Kofi Black.
SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
-
Am I Going to Die? – Finlay White
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Fault – Stuart Michael Thomas
-
Kafka's Appraisal – Hélène Muddiman
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So Close – Katy Jarzbowski
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The Conduit – Nikhil Koparkar
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The Seventh Turn – Michael Wandmacher
SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
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Daffy Season – Tom Howe
-
Dear Upstairs Neighbors – Yung Spielburg
-
Epic Yarn – Fabrizio Mancinelli
-
Honey Business – Tae-hyeon Kim
-
League of Legends – K/DA
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Lilo & Scratch – Haim Mazar and Grace Fisher
SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)
-
Cosmic Symphony – Laura Karpman
-
For Deer Life – Patrick Kendell-Smith
-
Stopped – Mina Samy
-
The Alfa – Katya Richardson
-
The Baddest Speechwriter of All – Cameron Moody
-
Untold Mr.T: Pity the Fool – Ilan Eshkeri and Chad Hobson
SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
-
Ezma – Mina Samy
-
Fadia – Daniel Markovich
-
Girl and Wolf – Arturo Cardelús
-
Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! – Nathan Halpern
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Heads Up – Florian Simon Krefting
-
The Cauliflower of Destiny – Magdalena Sowul
SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV/DIGITAL
-
Africa: Earth's Wild Home – Pinar Toprak
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Kingdom – Segun Akinola
-
Mind Over Matter – Michael Frankenberger
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Moon: Nature's Secret Force – Sophy Purnell
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The Dinosaurs – Lorne Balfe
SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
-
Collision (Spanish) – Juan Carlos Enriquez
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Drops of God Season 2 (French & Japanese) – Ian Arber
-
Free Women (Italian) – Stefano Lentini
-
Lalka (The Doll) (Polish) – Baasch
-
The Death Ward (Arabic) – Mina Samy
-
The Frenchman (Arabic) – Layal Watfeh and Ahmad Mustafazaki
SCORE – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)
-
007 First Light – Written by The Flight (Joe Henson and Alexis Smith)
-
Aeruta – Written by Red Eyes Studios, Alice Lee, Michael Wyckoff, Rhyan D'errico & Patrick John Lu
-
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Written by Brian Tyler & Stephen Lukach
-
Cairn – Written by The Toxic Avenger, Martin Stig Andersen & Gildaa
-
Crimson Desert – Written by Hwiman Ryu and Inro Joo
-
Fallen Aces: Episode 2 – Written by Josh Barron
-
Rayman Legends Retold – Written by Christophe Héral, Grant Kirkhope & Billy Martin
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Star Wars: Zero Company – Written by Gordy Haab
SONG – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)
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"First Light" from 007 First Light – Written by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold. Performed by Lana Del Rey.
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"Lone Survivor" from Delta Force – Written by Jules Mathieu and Melqui Alvarez. Performed by Delta Force & Blaze Johnson Jr.
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"Pain is Salvation" from Europa Universalis V – Written by Håkan Glänte. Performed by Norrköping Symphony Orchestra and Göteborg Baroque and the Gothenburg Symphony Vocal Ensemble.
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"Salvation" from League of Legends – Written by J.D. Spears and Mary Clare Clemons (Forts). Performed by Mary Clare Clemons (Forts).
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"Shining Star" from Marvel Rivals – Written by Nao and Danny Koo. Performed by Chrissy Costanza.
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"The Wanderer" from Marvel's Wolverine – Written and performed by Hudson Freeman and David Fleming.
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"Voyaging Star’s Farewell" from Wuthering Waves – Music by jixwang, lyrics by Xulai. Performed by Tarokiki featuring vocals by Emi Evans.
SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME
-
Call of Duty: Mobile – Jade Audio, Vladyslav Saychenko
-
Dear Van Gogh – Kevin Penkin
-
Mobile Games: Bang Bang – Mason Lieberman, Casey Lee Williams & Zekai Liu
-
Monster Hunter Outlanders – Tadayoshi Makino and Yuko Komiyama
-
Onmyojigame – 2WEI, WeiXuan Yan, Albert Chang, AL Ho
-
Reverse: 1999 – Ricky Lee, April Wang
-
The Division Resurgence – Astraea, Feel For Music, Sonic Mayhem
-
Wuthering Waves – Sihan
MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
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Jaÿ-Z in 8 – Sean Fernald and Jody Friedman
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Margo's Got Money Troubles – Ciara Elwis
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Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story – Amanda Krieg Thomas & Anna Romanoff
-
P-Valley – Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg, and Katori Hall
-
The Boroughs – Nora Felder
-
The Chi – Derryck ‘Big Tank’ Thornton
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The Greatest – Robin Urdang
-
Widow's Bay – Toko Nagata
MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM
-
40 Watts From Nowhere – Mara Kuge
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Michael – John Warhurst
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Mr. Irrelevant – Gabe Hilfer
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Julia Michels
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Tony – Mandy Malmet
-
Wuthering Heights – Nicolette Di Dia
MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Bénédicte Ouimet & Erik-Jon Evangelista
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Doom: The Dark Ages | Revelations – David Kizale and Hugo Martin
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Overwatch – Ongoing Seasonal Content and Various Collaborations incl YOASOBI, LE SSERAFIM
-
Rayman Legends Retold – Manu Bachet
-
Sea of Remnants – Cutscene Music – Jingfei Wang, Sibo Huang, and Kaifan Ye
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Star Wars: Zero Company – Steve Schnur
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Valorant – Jonny Altepeter
SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT
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Angry Birds 3 – Heitor Pereira
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Champions Are Made for Clay (Roland-Garros) – Niccolò Pacella for Bleeding Fingers Music
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Garnier: The Signature – Laurent Courbier
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Jalisco Is Mexico – Juan Carlos Enriquez
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Sea of Remnants – AL Ho, Sibo Huang
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Xfinity – Change Happens Fast – Alexandra Petkovski (aka FJØRA)
SOUNDTRACK ALBUM
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Ubisoft Music
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Moon: Nature's Secret Force – Sky Music
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Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age – Milan Records
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Ted Lasso Season 4 – WaterTower Music
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Star Wars: Galactic Racer – Walt Disney Records
SONG – SHORT FILM
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"At The End of the Door" from Alkebulan III: The Water Remembers – Written by Matt B, Angela V. Benson, Matte ‘Tarley’ Shahidu. Performed by Matt B featuring Kabusa Oriental Choir & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
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"Gravel Hill" from Gravel Hill – Written and performed by Amanda Abizaid and Paul Webster.
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"Red Reverie" from Dear Upstairs Neighbors – Composed by Phil Sgrosso, Joe Rickard, Yung Spielburg, and Cove Reber. Performed by Cove Reber.
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"Tunapaa (We Rise)" from Tunapaa (We Rise) – Written by Scott R. Hansen. Performed by TruRaw feat. Sandriana.
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"What Do You Wanna Play?" from Spooky Month: The Wacky Wicked Woods – Written and produced by Bryan Teoh. Sung by Kayleigh McKee.
SCORE – TV/STREAMED MOVIE
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A Grand Biltmore Christmas – Tommy Fields
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Redemption River – Noah Horowitz
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Remarkably Bright Creatures – Dickon Hinchliffe
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The Man with the Bag – John Debney
-
Voicemails for Isabelle – Este Haim & Amanda Yamate
MUSIC DESIGN – TRAILER
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Woodkid
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Blueline – Kankawee Nilthajan
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Reveal Trailer – 2WEI, Hour to Home
-
Destiny 2 – Brendon Williams
-
Guild Wars 3 – Kazuma Jinnouchi
-
Valorant – Grabbitz, Oli Sykes, Courtney LaPlante
MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
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Gusto Italiano (Italian) – Davide Caprelli
-
Kaan Insaan (Arabic) – Layal Watfeh
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Reykjavik Fusion (Icelandic) – Veigar Margeirsson
-
The Death Ward (Arabic) – Mina Samy
-
Wuyue Kingdom (Mandarin Chinese) – Zhiyi Wang
MUSIC VIDEO
-
"Beautiful" from Beautiful – Directed by Sara Gilbert.
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"BRB" from Forgotten Island – Directed by Bianca Catbagan and H.E.R.
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"By Any Means" from By Any Means – Directed by Fran Strine.
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"Curva Grande" from Curva Grande: Pictures at the Exhibition. The Paintings of Bob Peak – Directed by Robert Townson.
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"I'm So In Love With You" from I'm So In Love With You – Directed by William D. Murrell Jr.
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"Tunapaa (We Rise)" from Tunapaa (We Rise) – Directed by Jeremiah Mzungu and Ileni Joseph.
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"When I'm Home" from The Odyssey – Directed by Travis Scott.
SONG / SCORE – NEW MEDIA
-
Dungeon Fighter Online Virtual Music Group – Written by EJAE, Alex Karlson and T-MA. Performed by I-D, R.E.D, Jason Richardson.
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La Pandora's Box – Written by Nadeem Majdalany.
-
Promise2Live Global Livestream – "Vampire in The Mirror" written and performed by Nadia Lanfranconi.
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The Run – Written by Glen Gabriel.
-
Xavier – Written by Kyle Townsend and Brian Garcia. Performed by Fetty Wap.
LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA
-
Arknights Ambience Synesthesia 2026 – Various Artists
-
Kork & Helene Bøksle – Knut Avenstroup Haugen
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Live From the Temple – Abbie Thomas & The Crazy Hearts
-
Warframe TennoConcert 2026 – Matthew Chalmers
-
Wuthering Waves Concert Tour – Kuro Games
EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS, SPECIAL PROJECTS
-
Centered in the Universe (Griffith Observatory) – Scott Liggett, William Ashford and Alan Ett
-
Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana – Cirque du Soleil and Evan Duffy
-
League of Legends "Know My Name" – True Damage
-
National Geographic: Boundless – Erik Desiderio
-
Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker The Music Game – Music for Musical Jigsaw Puzzles and sound design for NutHouse
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
- TBA
About Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA)
The HMMA voting academy is composed of select journalists and voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, The Recording Academy, and the Television Academy.
HMMA has established a first-of-its-kind partnership with RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving), Uber, the world's largest rideshare company, and transportation technology company Flywheel. The collaboration is built on a shared core value: ensuring everyone gets home safely. Additional details will be provided to all attendees closer to the event.
'We want our audience to have a great time, with the security of knowing they have a designated driver,' says Brent Harvey, HMMA founder and executive producer.
The official hotel partner for the 17th Annual HMMA is the Kimpton Everly Hollywood, located just steps from the Avalon. Special guest rates are available; for more information, contact support@hmmawards.com.
For the full list of 2026 HMMA nominees in all categories, visit https://www.hmmawards.com/2026-hmma-nominations.
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