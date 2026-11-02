Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson & More Nominated for 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards

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The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) has announced the 2026 nominees for scores and songs in film and other visual media categories. The 17th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the historic Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine Street, in the heart of Hollywood.

The HMMAs honor composers, songwriters, music supervisors, and artists for outstanding contributions to music in film, television, video games, and other visual media. Recognized as a premier awards organization for honoring original song and score, HMMA has become a reliable bellwether of nominees and winners at the Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys. Last year, HMMA winners included 'Golden' from K-Pop Demon Hunters and the original score for Sinners that both went on to win Oscars. The annual HMMA gala features live musical performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to industry icons, and awards recognizing excellence across a wide range of genres and formats.

Special performances are to be announced. Limited tickets to attend the HMMA are on sale now at TicketTailor.com.

The films BEHEMOTH!, THE ODYSSEY, MICHAEL, BROTHER VERSES BROTHER, and LINDA PERRY: LET IT DIE HERE received the most nominations, with three each.

Composers Daniel Pemberton and Mina Samy received the most individual nominations with four each. Pemberton is nominated for his scores for the films PROJECT HAIL MARY and THE DRAMA, the series SLOW HORSES, and for the song 'Let Me Sell You a Dream' from MUSK, which he co-wrote with David Byrne. Samy is nominated for his scores for the film EZMA and the short film STOPPED and received nods for both the score and main title theme for the foreign-language TV series THE DEATH WARD.

Ludwig Göransson received three nods for his work on THE ODYSSEY: one for the score, one for the song 'When I'm Home' (co-written with fellow nominees James Blake, Travis Scott, and Christopher Nolan), and one for the song's music video. Last year, Göransson won two HMMAs for his work on SINNERS and went on to win both the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Score.

Composer nominees include John Williams, Daniel Pemberton, The Behemoth! Collective, Randy Newman, Ludwig Göransson, Kris Bowers, Rebekka Karijord, Michael Abels, Hans Zimmer, James Newton Howard, Lesley Barber, Raül Refree, Ari Balouzian, Steven Price, Michael Giacchino, Brian Tyler, Ricky Ho, Dario Marianelli, Damon Albarn, Jared Michael Fry, Carter Burwell, Son Lux, Joseph Trapanese, Edo Van Breemen and Kane Parsons, Volker Bertelmann, Rock Burwell, Hays Holladay, Marco Beltrami, Danny Elfman, Tom Kingston, Devonté Hynes, Anna Meredith, David Fleming, Alex Heffes, Patrick Jonsson, Laura Karpman, Patrick Kendell-Smith, Mina Samy, Katya Richardson, Cameron Moody, Ilan Eshkeri, Daniel Markovich, Arturo Cardelús, Nathan Halpern, Florian Simon Krefting, and Magdalena Sowul, among others.

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren received a nomination for 'One Right Here' from MASERATI: THE BROTHERS, performed by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson. Last year, Warren won her second HMMA for SONG - DOCUMENTARY FILM for 'Dear Me' from Diane Warren: RELENTLESS, which also won an HMMA for documentary.

Songwriter nominees include Diane Warren; Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff; James Blake, Travis Scott, Ludwig Göransson and Christopher Nolan; Beck; Charli XCX (Charlotte Aitchison), John Cale, Finn Keane and Nathan Klein; Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers and Christian Lee Hutson; Jesse Eisenberg; David Byrne and Daniel Pemberton; Kylie Minogue, Richard Stannard, Duck Blackwell, Luke Fitton and Chris Martin; Linda Perry; Miley Cyrus, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, Gregory 'Aldae' Hein and Jon Bellion; Ed SHeeran, Savan Kotecha, Johnny McDaid and Ilya Salmanzadeh; Ryan Tedder and Gabriella Wilson; Justin Tranter; Colin Meloy; Noah Kahan and Aaron Dessner; Noah Cyrus, Justin Franks and PJ Harding; Lukas Frank; Ethan Gold; Brandon Jarrett and Amber Frank; Álvaro Lafuente, Raül Refree and Lucas Duran; and Brandon 'Stix' Salaam-Bailey, Marcus Hodge, Christopher Black, Johnny McKenzie, and Rosemarie Peralta and Daysha Morgan, among others.

Past HMMA winners who went on to win Oscars include EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Park Hong Jun for the song 'Golden' from K-POP DEMON HUNTERS; Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for 'What Was I Made For?' from BARBIE and 'No Time to Die' from NO TIME TO DIE; Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard for 'El Mal' from EMILIA PÉREZ; and Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt for 'Shallow' from A STAR IS BORN, among others.

HMMA film score winners that have also received Academy Awards include Ludwig Göransson for SINNERS and BLACK PANTHER; Hans Zimmer for DUNE; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste for SOUL; Hildur Guðnadóttir for JOKER; Alexandre Desplat for THE SHAPE OF WATER; and Justin Hurwitz for LA LA LAND.

Past HMMA Career Achievement Award recipients include Bernie Taupin, Marc Shaiman, Kenny Loggins, Smokey Robinson, Diane Warren, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glen Campbell, Dave Mason, and acclaimed composers John Debney, Christopher Young, and Kurt Farquhar.

See the full list of nominees here:

SONG – FEATURE FILM

"Draw You Out" from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Written by Noah Kahan and Aaron Dessner. Performed by Noah Kahan.

"House Featuring John Cale" from Wuthering Heights – Written by Charlotte Aitchison, John Cale, Finn Keane, and Nathan Klein. Performed by Charli XCX.

"Light Over The Hill" from Reminders of Him – Written by Noah Cyrus, Justin Franks, and PJ Harding. Performed by Noah Cyrus.

"One Right Here" from Maserati: The Brothers – Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson.

"When I'm Home" from The Odyssey – Written by James Blake, Travis Scott, Ludwig Göransson, and Christopher Nolan. Performed by James Blake, Travis Scott, and Ludwig Göransson.

"Your God Is Sleeping" from Behemoth! – Written by Lukas Frank. Performed by Loren Kramar, Pascal Stevenson, Lukas Frank, and Gregory Uhlmann.

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

"Brothers Keep Goin' Anyway" from Brother Verses Brother – Written and performed by Ethan Gold.

"Hollywood Man" from Billy Knight – Written and performed by Beck.

"How Could You Leave" from Bloom – Written by Brandon Jarrett and Amber Frank. Performed by Amber Frank.

"La Nieve" from La Bola Negra – Written by Guitarricadelafuente, Raül Refree, and Lucas Duran. Performed by Guitarricadelafuente.

"On Video" from Primetime – Written by Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, and Christian Lee Hutson. Performed by Phoebe Bridgers.

"This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn't Spit Me Out)" from The Debut – Written by Jesse Eisenberg. Performed by Julianne Moore.

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

"Bottle Up" from Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie – Written by Ed SHeeran, Savan Kotecha, Johnny McDaid, and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Performed by The Backstreet Boys.

"BRB" from Forgotten Island – Written by Ryan Tedder and Gabriella Wilson. Performed by H.E.R. and Liza Soberano.

"I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5 – Written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Performed by Taylor Swift.

"Someone to Hold" from Steps – Written by Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, and Jason Gill. Performed by JENNIE.

"The Better Part of Bravery" from Wildwood – Written by Colin Meloy. Performed by The Decemberists.

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)

Ethan Gold – "Brothers Keep Goin' Anyway" from Brother Verses Brother.

Jaafar Jackson – "Bad" from Michael.

Julianne Moore – "This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn't Spit Me Out)" from The Debut.

Linda Perry – "What Lies With You" from Linda Perry: Let It Die Here.

Nick Jonas – "How To Write A Song Without You" from Power Ballad.

SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

Coyote vs. Acme – Steven Price

Hexed – Kris Bowers

Ray Gunn – Michael Giacchino

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Brian Tyler

Toy Story 5 – Randy Newman

The Violinist – Ricky Ho

Wildwood – Dario Marianelli

SCORE – FEATURE FILM

Artificial – Damon Albarn

Behemoth! – The Behemoth! Collective

Heart of the Beast – Jared Michael Fry

Tenzing – Rebekka Karijord

The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson

Wild Horse Nine – Carter Burwell

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother – Son Lux

SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM

Disclosure Day – John Williams

Dune: Part Three – Hans Zimmer

Hope – Michael Abels

Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Michael Giacchino

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – James Newton Howard

Whalefall – Joseph Trapanese

SCORE – HORROR/THRILLER FILM

Backrooms – Edo Van Breemen and Kane Parsons

Clayface – Volker Bertelmann

Obsession – Rock Burwell

Resident Evil – Ryan Holladay and Hays Holladay

Scream 7 – Marco Beltrami

Send Help – Danny Elfman

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

Billy Knight – Lesley Barber

La Bola Negra – Raül Refree

Primetime – Ari Balouzian

The Drama – Daniel Pemberton

The Incomer – Tom Kingston

The Invite – Devonté Hynes

Wicker – Anna Meredith

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

Avedon – David Fleming

Running Wild: Return to the River – Alex Heffes

The Cycle of Love – Patrick Jonsson

The Eyes of Ghana – Kris Bowers

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson – Marco Beltrami

You Can See Everything – Ari Balouzian

MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM

40 Watts From Nowhere – Sue Carpenter (Director)

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special – Sam Wrench (Director)

Linda Perry: Let It Die Here – Don Hardy (Director)

Man on the Run – Morgan Neville (Director)

Mark Isham: The Voice Within – Scientology Media Productions (Director)

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger – Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern (Directors)

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel – Ben Feldman (Director)

SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

"Morning Shall Come" from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 – Written by Bear McCreary, AURORA, and JD Payne. Performed by Bear McCreary and AURORA.

"Need Someone" from The Pitt – Written by Gavin Brivik and Andrew Bird. Performed by Andrew Bird.

"Raise Him Up" from The Boys – Written by Christopher Lennertz and Daveed Diggs. Performed by Daveed Diggs.

"Walk with Kings" from The Greatest – Written and performed by Marcus “Bellringer” Bell.

"We Are South America" from South Park – Written and performed by Brad Paisley.

"Well" (“好好”) from The Devil Between Us – Written by AiLi Sun（孙艾藜). Performed by Hua-Tao Teng（萧敬腾).

"Worlds Collide" from Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries – Written and performed by Sandro Morales-Santoro and Glenna Gasparian.

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Dan Romer

East of Eden – Laura Karpman

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 – Bear McCreary

Slow Horses – Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum

Spider-Noir – Kris Bowers, Michael Dean Parsons

Pluribus – Dave Porter

Widow's Bay – David Fleming

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat ("All Fall Down") – Written by Daniel Hart. Performed by Sam Reid.

Fightland ("Fightland") – Written by Curtis Jackson III and Ky Miller. Performed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson featuring Jeremih.

Lucky ("Horns of a Bull") – Written and performed by Fiona Apple.

Pluribus ("Pluribus Theme") – Written by Dave Porter. Performed by Kenya Hathaway.

Spider-Noir ("Saving Grace") – Written by Sebastian Kole, Warren Oak Felder, and Jayme Silverstein. Performed by Kirby.

The Greatest ("Gladiator") – Written by Wyclef Jean and Ben Watkins. Performed by Kofi Black.

SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Am I Going to Die? – Finlay White

Fault – Stuart Michael Thomas

Kafka's Appraisal – Hélène Muddiman

So Close – Katy Jarzbowski

The Conduit – Nikhil Koparkar

The Seventh Turn – Michael Wandmacher

SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Daffy Season – Tom Howe

Dear Upstairs Neighbors – Yung Spielburg

Epic Yarn – Fabrizio Mancinelli

Honey Business – Tae-hyeon Kim

League of Legends – K/DA

Lilo & Scratch – Haim Mazar and Grace Fisher

SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

Cosmic Symphony – Laura Karpman

For Deer Life – Patrick Kendell-Smith

Stopped – Mina Samy

The Alfa – Katya Richardson

The Baddest Speechwriter of All – Cameron Moody

Untold Mr.T: Pity the Fool – Ilan Eshkeri and Chad Hobson

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Ezma – Mina Samy

Fadia – Daniel Markovich

Girl and Wolf – Arturo Cardelús

Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! – Nathan Halpern

Heads Up – Florian Simon Krefting

The Cauliflower of Destiny – Magdalena Sowul

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV/DIGITAL

Africa: Earth's Wild Home – Pinar Toprak

Kingdom – Segun Akinola

Mind Over Matter – Michael Frankenberger

Moon: Nature's Secret Force – Sophy Purnell

The Dinosaurs – Lorne Balfe

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Collision (Spanish) – Juan Carlos Enriquez

Drops of God Season 2 (French & Japanese) – Ian Arber

Free Women (Italian) – Stefano Lentini

Lalka (The Doll) (Polish) – Baasch

The Death Ward (Arabic) – Mina Samy

The Frenchman (Arabic) – Layal Watfeh and Ahmad Mustafazaki

SCORE – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

007 First Light – Written by The Flight (Joe Henson and Alexis Smith)

Aeruta – Written by Red Eyes Studios, Alice Lee, Michael Wyckoff, Rhyan D'errico & Patrick John Lu

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Written by Brian Tyler & Stephen Lukach

Cairn – Written by The Toxic Avenger, Martin Stig Andersen & Gildaa

Crimson Desert – Written by Hwiman Ryu and Inro Joo

Fallen Aces: Episode 2 – Written by Josh Barron

Rayman Legends Retold – Written by Christophe Héral, Grant Kirkhope & Billy Martin

Star Wars: Zero Company – Written by Gordy Haab

SONG – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

"First Light" from 007 First Light – Written by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold. Performed by Lana Del Rey.

"Lone Survivor" from Delta Force – Written by Jules Mathieu and Melqui Alvarez. Performed by Delta Force & Blaze Johnson Jr.

"Pain is Salvation" from Europa Universalis V – Written by Håkan Glänte. Performed by Norrköping Symphony Orchestra and Göteborg Baroque and the Gothenburg Symphony Vocal Ensemble.

"Salvation" from League of Legends – Written by J.D. Spears and Mary Clare Clemons (Forts). Performed by Mary Clare Clemons (Forts).

"Shining Star" from Marvel Rivals – Written by Nao and Danny Koo. Performed by Chrissy Costanza.

"The Wanderer" from Marvel's Wolverine – Written and performed by Hudson Freeman and David Fleming.

"Voyaging Star’s Farewell" from Wuthering Waves – Music by jixwang, lyrics by Xulai. Performed by Tarokiki featuring vocals by Emi Evans.

SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

Call of Duty: Mobile – Jade Audio, Vladyslav Saychenko

Dear Van Gogh – Kevin Penkin

Mobile Games: Bang Bang – Mason Lieberman, Casey Lee Williams & Zekai Liu

Monster Hunter Outlanders – Tadayoshi Makino and Yuko Komiyama

Onmyojigame – 2WEI, WeiXuan Yan, Albert Chang, AL Ho

Reverse: 1999 – Ricky Lee, April Wang

The Division Resurgence – Astraea, Feel For Music, Sonic Mayhem

Wuthering Waves – Sihan

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Jaÿ-Z in 8 – Sean Fernald and Jody Friedman

Margo's Got Money Troubles – Ciara Elwis

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story – Amanda Krieg Thomas & Anna Romanoff

P-Valley – Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg, and Katori Hall

The Boroughs – Nora Felder

The Chi – Derryck ‘Big Tank’ Thornton

The Greatest – Robin Urdang

Widow's Bay – Toko Nagata

MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

40 Watts From Nowhere – Mara Kuge

Michael – John Warhurst

Mr. Irrelevant – Gabe Hilfer

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Julia Michels

Tony – Mandy Malmet

Wuthering Heights – Nicolette Di Dia

MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Bénédicte Ouimet & Erik-Jon Evangelista

Doom: The Dark Ages | Revelations – David Kizale and Hugo Martin

Overwatch – Ongoing Seasonal Content and Various Collaborations incl YOASOBI, LE SSERAFIM

Rayman Legends Retold – Manu Bachet

Sea of Remnants – Cutscene Music – Jingfei Wang, Sibo Huang, and Kaifan Ye

Star Wars: Zero Company – Steve Schnur

Valorant – Jonny Altepeter

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

Angry Birds 3 – Heitor Pereira

Champions Are Made for Clay (Roland-Garros) – Niccolò Pacella for Bleeding Fingers Music

Garnier: The Signature – Laurent Courbier

Jalisco Is Mexico – Juan Carlos Enriquez

Sea of Remnants – AL Ho, Sibo Huang

Xfinity – Change Happens Fast – Alexandra Petkovski (aka FJØRA)

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Ubisoft Music

Moon: Nature's Secret Force – Sky Music

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age – Milan Records

Ted Lasso Season 4 – WaterTower Music

Star Wars: Galactic Racer – Walt Disney Records

SONG – SHORT FILM

"At The End of the Door" from Alkebulan III: The Water Remembers – Written by Matt B, Angela V. Benson, Matte ‘Tarley’ Shahidu. Performed by Matt B featuring Kabusa Oriental Choir & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Gravel Hill" from Gravel Hill – Written and performed by Amanda Abizaid and Paul Webster.

"Red Reverie" from Dear Upstairs Neighbors – Composed by Phil Sgrosso, Joe Rickard, Yung Spielburg, and Cove Reber. Performed by Cove Reber.

"Tunapaa (We Rise)" from Tunapaa (We Rise) – Written by Scott R. Hansen. Performed by TruRaw feat. Sandriana.

"What Do You Wanna Play?" from Spooky Month: The Wacky Wicked Woods – Written and produced by Bryan Teoh. Sung by Kayleigh McKee.

SCORE – TV/STREAMED MOVIE

A Grand Biltmore Christmas – Tommy Fields

Redemption River – Noah Horowitz

Remarkably Bright Creatures – Dickon Hinchliffe

The Man with the Bag – John Debney

Voicemails for Isabelle – Este Haim & Amanda Yamate

MUSIC DESIGN – TRAILER

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced – Woodkid

Blueline – Kankawee Nilthajan

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Reveal Trailer – 2WEI, Hour to Home

Destiny 2 – Brendon Williams

Guild Wars 3 – Kazuma Jinnouchi

Valorant – Grabbitz, Oli Sykes, Courtney LaPlante

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Gusto Italiano (Italian) – Davide Caprelli

Kaan Insaan (Arabic) – Layal Watfeh

Reykjavik Fusion (Icelandic) – Veigar Margeirsson

The Death Ward (Arabic) – Mina Samy

Wuyue Kingdom (Mandarin Chinese) – Zhiyi Wang

MUSIC VIDEO

"Beautiful" from Beautiful – Directed by Sara Gilbert.

"BRB" from Forgotten Island – Directed by Bianca Catbagan and H.E.R.

"By Any Means" from By Any Means – Directed by Fran Strine.

"Curva Grande" from Curva Grande: Pictures at the Exhibition. The Paintings of Bob Peak – Directed by Robert Townson.

"I'm So In Love With You" from I'm So In Love With You – Directed by William D. Murrell Jr.

"Tunapaa (We Rise)" from Tunapaa (We Rise) – Directed by Jeremiah Mzungu and Ileni Joseph.

"When I'm Home" from The Odyssey – Directed by Travis Scott.

SONG / SCORE – NEW MEDIA

Dungeon Fighter Online Virtual Music Group – Written by EJAE, Alex Karlson and T-MA. Performed by I-D, R.E.D, Jason Richardson.

La Pandora's Box – Written by Nadeem Majdalany.

Promise2Live Global Livestream – "Vampire in The Mirror" written and performed by Nadia Lanfranconi.

The Run – Written by Glen Gabriel.

Xavier – Written by Kyle Townsend and Brian Garcia. Performed by Fetty Wap.

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Arknights Ambience Synesthesia 2026 – Various Artists

Kork & Helene Bøksle – Knut Avenstroup Haugen

Live From the Temple – Abbie Thomas & The Crazy Hearts

Warframe TennoConcert 2026 – Matthew Chalmers

Wuthering Waves Concert Tour – Kuro Games

EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS, SPECIAL PROJECTS

Centered in the Universe (Griffith Observatory) – Scott Liggett, William Ashford and Alan Ett

Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana – Cirque du Soleil and Evan Duffy

League of Legends "Know My Name" – True Damage

National Geographic: Boundless – Erik Desiderio

Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker The Music Game – Music for Musical Jigsaw Puzzles and sound design for NutHouse

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

- TBA

About Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA)

The HMMA voting academy is composed of select journalists and voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, The Recording Academy, and the Television Academy.

HMMA has established a first-of-its-kind partnership with RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving), Uber, the world's largest rideshare company, and transportation technology company Flywheel. The collaboration is built on a shared core value: ensuring everyone gets home safely. Additional details will be provided to all attendees closer to the event.

'We want our audience to have a great time, with the security of knowing they have a designated driver,' says Brent Harvey, HMMA founder and executive producer.

The official hotel partner for the 17th Annual HMMA is the Kimpton Everly Hollywood, located just steps from the Avalon. Special guest rates are available; for more information, contact support@hmmawards.com.

For the full list of 2026 HMMA nominees in all categories, visit https://www.hmmawards.com/2026-hmma-nominations.

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