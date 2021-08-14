TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Will Be Performed at Los Altos Stage in September

After a very challenging past year and a half, Los Altos Stage Company will welcome audiences back to LIVE THEATRE at the Bus Barn. The Company is thrilled to present Tiny Beautiful Things as the first production of its 2021-2022 Back in the Barn Season, continuing its proud tradition of presenting bold, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre. i??Based on the acclaimed book by Cheryl Strayed (author of the best-selling Wild), the story follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

Directed by veteran Bay Area director Jeffrey Lo, Tiny Beautiful Things will be performed Friday, September 10 through Sunday, October 3 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos, with a Preview performance on Thursday, September 9. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM. Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

5-Ticket Stage Passes are currently available for purchase at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551. A Stage Pass works like a Season Subscription, with additional flexibility. It is comprised of five vouchers, which can be exchanged for tickets to a patron's production(s) of choice.

Single Tickets go on sale August 15, 2021.

Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists. As with all our pandemic-related responses, LASC will align with the CDC and local health protocols in place at the time of each performance.