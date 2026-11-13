TIBBIES' HOLIDAY FOLLIES to Bring Holiday Dinner and Variety Show to Hilton Long Beach

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

From December 11-20, TIBBIES' Holiday Follies, a Southern California holiday tradition more than three decades in the making, will make its Hilton Long Beach debut with only eight performances of a festive dinner and show experience featuring a three-course meal followed by a lively holiday spectacular filled with show-stopping vocals, high-energy dancing, a live band, dazzling costumes, comedy and plenty of festive surprises.

“What has always made Holiday Follies so special is the extraordinary talent on that stage. These are performers who can truly do it all: sing, dance, make you laugh and connect with an audience in a way that makes every performance feel a little different,” said Todd Vigiletti, Executive Producer for Stargazer Productions. “One of my favorite moments is our tap-dancing Toy Soldiers. It's one of those numbers that really captures what Holiday Follies is all about: big entertainment, incredible talent and that sense of holiday magic audiences remember long after the show.”

Presented by Stargazer Productions, TIBBIES' Holiday Follies brings the nostalgia of the classic holiday variety show to Hilton Long Beach's Catalina Ballroom, where the halls will be decked, Christmas trees adorned and the sounds of the season will set the stage for a festive night out. From the moment guests arrive, the experience is designed to feel like stepping into a classic Christmas special, with the show's multi-talented performers singing, entertaining and interacting with guests throughout dinner before taking the stage for the main event.

Once dinner concludes, the evening turns into a full-scale, song-tastic Christmas celebration. Backed by live musicians, the cast takes audiences on a nostalgic and joyful journey through beloved holiday hits with breathtaking vocal arrangements, high-energy choreography, hilarious parodies, dazzling costumes and festive surprises. Inspired by the star-studded television specials once hosted by entertainers including Bob Hope, Dean Martin, John Denver, Andy Williams, Sonny & Cher, Stevie Wonder, The Jacksons and The Carpenters, Holiday Follies captures that same sense of nostalgia, family, togetherness and Christmas spirit while putting its own spirited spin on the songs and traditions audiences know and love.

More than 250,000 guests have experienced Holiday Follies over its three-decade history, with generations of families making the production part of their annual holiday celebrations. From longtime fans to audiences discovering the Follies for the first time, the Hilton Long Beach engagement offers a chance to gather around the table, share a three-course dinner and then sit back for an evening of live entertainment designed for children of all ages. For some guests, it's a chance to relive a favorite holiday memory; for others, it's an opportunity to introduce a new generation to a treasured family tradition.

Now in it's 33rd season, TIBBIES' Holiday Follies will be presented for eight performances only, Dec. 11–20, 2026, in the Catalina Ballroom at Hilton Long Beach, 701 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90831. Tickets are $99.95 per person and includes a 3-course dinner. Performances are Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available now.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Yount Photography

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming