Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THEATRE ROCKS! to Feature Pop, Musical Theater and Rock Acts at Theatre West in Los Angeles
Proceeds support the non-profit Theatre West, the oldest continually running professional theatre company in Los Angeles.
Theatre Rocks!, a live music event featuring music from multiple decades of pop, musical theater, and rock music, is set for this month. Acts include Cover Me Blind, Cat Chemist, and Bobby Bognar. Hosted by David P. Johnson. Produced by Garry Kluger.
The event will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 7 p.m at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near North Hollywood, Universal city, and Studio City. There is a privately-operated parking lot across the street ($12 credit card only).
This event is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Proceeds from this event support the ongoing artistic endeavors and community programs of Theatre West, a non-profit organization.
Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 64th year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, Jim Beaver, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, Leo Buscaglia, Comcast Universal, and L.A. Parent Magazine.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Paperback Writer – The Beatles Experience
James R. Armstrong Theatre (3/13-3/14)
|
9000ThingsPlay
Two Roads Theatre (11/05-11/08)
|
Dear Evan Hansen
La Mirada Theatre (10/30-11/22)
|
Faust, 1926 Silent Fantasy Horror Film, Features Live Piano Accompaniment
Sierra Madre Playhouse (11/13-11/13)
|
inti figgis-vizueta’s Music for Transitions With Andrew Yee and Rothko String Quartet
UCLA Nimoy Theater (12/04-12/04)
|
Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait
SAP Center (11/18-11/18)