THEATRE ROCKS! to Feature Pop, Musical Theater and Rock Acts at Theatre West in Los Angeles

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Theatre Rocks!, a live music event featuring music from multiple decades of pop, musical theater, and rock music, is set for this month. Acts include Cover Me Blind, Cat Chemist, and Bobby Bognar. Hosted by David P. Johnson. Produced by Garry Kluger.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 7 p.m at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near North Hollywood, Universal city, and Studio City. There is a privately-operated parking lot across the street ($12 credit card only).

This event is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Proceeds from this event support the ongoing artistic endeavors and community programs of Theatre West, a non-profit organization.

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