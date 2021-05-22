Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Be Performed by Act Out Theatre Company Next Month

The show will take place in person but the company will have two live-stream shows available on June 4 and 11.

May. 22, 2021  

Act Out Theatre Company's spring musical production of The Wizard of Oz will be performed outdoors on June 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Join in somewhere over the rainbow for the classic musical The Wizard of Oz. When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help getting Dorothy back home.

For those who prefer to watch from home, the company will have two live-stream shows available on June 4 and 11.

Due to gathering restrictions, seating for the show will be limited so get your tickets as soon as they go on sale May 1, 2021. Click here to purchase your onsite or livestream tickets.


