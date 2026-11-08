THE TEN TOMBS OF DR. STYLES To Perform At Theatre 40

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Five uninvited, suspicious, clueless, and bumbling characters show up at the isolated estate of the late Egyptologist Dr. Winston Styles, intending to search through the home-filled with precious artifacts-for the clues that will solve an ancient riddle.

They are certain the answer will uncover a vast fortune. With little time, it is a desperate night: lives and love are at stake, mysterious happenings unfold, and a practical-joke-playing mummy appears. What could go wrong? Comedy ensues.

Frank Semerano is the playwright. His published plays include A Vampire Reflects; Kaputnik; and Next Stop, Murder.

Melanie MacQueen directs. Her directing credits at Theatre 40 include The Explorers Club, The Play's the Thing, Taming the Lion, Engaging Shaw, The Drawer Boy, Months on End, On Borrowed Time, Separate Beds, The Revolutionists, Roses in December, and All These Women, which she also wrote. Her directing career spans several decades and includes the award-winning musical that she also wrote and produced, In the Name of God, or Honk If You Love Satire, which moved from the Valley to Off-Broadway. Also an actor, Theatre 40 audiences might know her best from her appearances in the perennial cast of The Manor.

The cast of the new show includes Avery Abell, Warren Davis, Kevin Dulude, Christopher Franciosa, Daniel Leslie, Jean Mackie, Nakasha Norwood and Jenn Robbins.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michael Mullen,. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Sound design: Nick Foran.

What lurks within the Tombs? Deadly danger, riveting romance, fabulous treasures, and layers of laughs!

Performances will run January 14 - February 14, 2027. Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2:00 p.m., at Theatre Forty, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free underground parking is available via a driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. Tickets are $35. Reservations can be made by calling (310) 364-0535 or visiting https://theatre40.org.

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