THE SHADOW KILLS THE GROWTH To Be Presented By Ektelo Theatre Group

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Ektelo Theatre Group has announced its second production, The Shadow Kills the Growth, an original play by founding member Daniel T. McCann. The world premiere will be directed by fellow founding member Steven R. O'Brien. Running March 5 – 21, 2027, at The McCadden Place Theatre. More details to follow – Tickets go on sale in December!

For Ektelo, this production marks another step forward, bringing two of its founding members together to present a new work that explores the complicated bonds of family, the wounds of the past, and the sometimes-devastating consequences of refusing to let go. Raw, deeply human, and at times darkly funny, The Shadow Kills the Growth asks how much of our lives are shaped by what happened to us—and how much by what we choose to carry forward.

DANIEL T. MC CANN (Playwright / Actor) is an actor, playwright, and screenwriter whose career spans nearly five decades in theatre, film, and television. A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, he was a founding member of Theatre in Action, a New York repertory company, where he performed in works by Chekhov, Camus, and Gogol, among others.

His Los Angeles stage credits include Glengarry Glen Ross, The Graduate, Proof, The Mandrake, The Pillowman, and Bill W. and Dr. Bob, in which he portrayed Dr. Bob. His television work includes appearances on Matlock and several daytime dramas, and he has appeared in more than fifty commercials.

As a writer, Dan's first play, No Surprises, placed second at the Delaware One Act Play Festival. His screenplay Hit the Mark was produced in Russia, and he wrote the short film Self Custody, starring Adrien Grenier. He has also taught acting and directed theatre productions in Maryland, Delaware and New York.

In this latest play, The Shadow Kills the Growth, Dan brings his work as a playwright to the Los Angeles stage while also appearing in the production.

STEVEN R. O'BRIEN (Director) is an actor, writer, and director. He is a graduate of the William Alderson Studio where he studied the Meisner Technique in its intended two-year program. While in NYC, Steven starred in the Off-Broadway hit MAKING PORN at The Actors' Playhouse. In Los Angeles he starred in Martin McDonagh's THE PILLOWMAN. He also appeared in numerous productions at the celebrated Nuyorican Poets Cafe where he had the honor of performing the works of Miguel Pinero, Ismael Reed, and Amiri Baraka. Steven's film credits include the indie films FAMILY OF FOUR, GROWTH, and FLUSHED with Zack Galafanakis among others. He also wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in the award-winning independent film ONE NIGHT, which is available exclusively on Amazon.

Performances will run March 5–21, 2027, Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday Matinee at 3 p.m., a total of nine performances. More details coming soon. Tickets go on sale December 1, 2026.

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