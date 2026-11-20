"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Inland Pacific Ballet This Holiday Season
The Nutcracker will run December 5–6 at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga and December 19–20 at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College.
Inland Pacific Ballet will present its annual spectacular production of The Nutcracker this holiday season with four performances at Lewis Family Playhouse, Rancho Cucamonga between December 5-6 and four performances at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College, Claremont between December 19-20.
Experience the magic of the holidays with family and friends at The Nutcracker from Inland Pacific Ballet. This annual production tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets.
For performances on December 5 and 6 at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, Lori Hernández, a highly sought after and popular guest principal artist who has over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, will dance in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with City Ballet of San Diego company member Brien Heil in the role of Cavalier.
For performances on December 19 and 20 at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College, Claremont, former IPB Academy student and now a New York City Ballet principal dancer, and the first Asian American female principal in NYCB's 75-year history, Mira Nadon returns to IPB's Nutcracker to dance in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with fellow NYCB principal dancer Gilbert Bolden III dancing in the role of Cavalier.
In addition to IPB's Company of professional dancers and special guest artists, this highly diverse cast also includes many young dancers from the IPB Academy - a total of 62 youth between the ages of 6-18 who make up multiple casts at the two venues, where many are from local area communities.
Inland Pacific Ballet's production of The Nutcracker features sets, costumes handmade by longtime wardrobe mistress Nina Hickey, Tchaikovsky's score, and more than 80 dancers. The production includes toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, gingerbread characters, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with new Color Guard rifle-twirling battle dancers.
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