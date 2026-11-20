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Inland Pacific Ballet will present its annual spectacular production of The Nutcracker this holiday season with four performances at Lewis Family Playhouse, Rancho Cucamonga between December 5-6 and four performances at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College, Claremont between December 19-20.

Experience the magic of the holidays with family and friends at The Nutcracker from Inland Pacific Ballet. This annual production tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets.

For performances on December 5 and 6 at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, Lori Hernández, a highly sought after and popular guest principal artist who has over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, will dance in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with City Ballet of San Diego company member Brien Heil in the role of Cavalier.

For performances on December 19 and 20 at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College, Claremont, former IPB Academy student and now a New York City Ballet principal dancer, and the first Asian American female principal in NYCB's 75-year history, Mira Nadon returns to IPB's Nutcracker to dance in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with fellow NYCB principal dancer Gilbert Bolden III dancing in the role of Cavalier.

In addition to IPB's Company of professional dancers and special guest artists, this highly diverse cast also includes many young dancers from the IPB Academy - a total of 62 youth between the ages of 6-18 who make up multiple casts at the two venues, where many are from local area communities.

Inland Pacific Ballet's production of The Nutcracker features sets, costumes handmade by longtime wardrobe mistress Nina Hickey, Tchaikovsky's score, and more than 80 dancers. The production includes toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, gingerbread characters, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with new Color Guard rifle-twirling battle dancers.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 3 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Colony Theatre 4% 3 Jaxx Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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