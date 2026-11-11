My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE NUTCRACKER Will Return to Orange County Ballet Theater
The production runs December 18–20 at Northwood High School Theater, with tickets priced at $53.50 and $48.25.
Orange County Ballet Theater will present its 22nd annual production of The Nutcracker December 18–20 at Northwood High School Theater in Irvine. Set to Tchaikovsky's score, this traditional staging in the Russian classical style follows Marie through a moonlit battle and a snowy forest to the Land of Sweets. Students from R&K Classical Ballet Academy dance every role, from Marie to the Sugar Plum Fairy, under the direction of former Mariinsky Ballet soloists Alina Krasovskaya and Alexander Romanchikov.
R&K Classical Ballet Academy, formerly Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy, is a premier pre-professional classical ballet school where students train in the Vaganova method.
“We danced The Nutcracker for years on the Mariinsky stage, and we hold our students to that same standard,” said Krasovskaya. “When the curtain rises, we invite the audience to be swept into the story and experience the beauty of ballet.”
“For many of our dancers, The Nutcracker is where they first learn what it means to be a professional: the discipline, the artistry, the responsibility to every person in the audience,” said Romanchikov.
Audiences at this year's Nutcracker may well be watching tomorrow's ballet stars. The academy's graduates have gone on to dance with leading companies including American Ballet Theatre, Royal Swedish Ballet, Boston Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Ballet Zurich, Netherlands Dance Theater, Nashville Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Ballet West, and Ballets Jazz Montréal. Others have continued their training at the School of American Ballet, San Francisco Ballet School, the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, and top university dance programs such as The Juilliard School.
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