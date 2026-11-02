THE NUTCRACKER Adaptation by Mark Erickson to Open at Los Angeles Theatre in December

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Mark Erickson brings his celebrated adaption of The Nutcracker to the prestigious Los Angeles Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday December 12, 2026. This special one day limited engagement marks an exciting new chapter in the production's 22-year history, bringing this beloved holiday tradition to one of LA's most iconic theatrical landmarks.

Set to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, this fresh interpretation follows Clara-Marie on an enchanting journey where imagination awakens and romance unfolds. Accomplished guest artist and Cuban born ballet artist Lester Gonzales portrays the Nutcracker Prince. Joined by John Winscher as the mysterious Dosselmeyer. Known for his appearances in Cobra Kai and The Vampire Diaries bringing his screen and stage experience to this captivating role.

Mr. Erickson is an accomplished ballet dancer, choreographer, and producer whose career spans the stage and screen. Screen credits include Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, American Gothic, And Crooked Business. On stage Erickson Performed as a solo dancer and Slave Master on the National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera as well as producing his own documentary on The Making of The Nutcracker in 2009 bringing a wealth of professional performance to his work as a choreographer and theatrical producer.

Ticket link for 2 pm with doors opening at 12 pm.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-nutcracker-ballet-los-angeles-california-12-12-2026/event/0900654F2C080B70?CAMEFROM=CFC_DOUBLETOUR_SOCIAL_NICOLEG_NUTCRACKER26

Ticket link for 7 pm with doors opening at 5 pm.

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