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THE MTG HOLIDAY HOUR to be Presented at Catalina Jazz Club

The concert will take place Wednesday, December 9.

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THE MTG HOLIDAY HOUR to be Presented at Catalina Jazz Club

The Musical Theatre Guild will present its annual holiday event, THE MTG HOLIDAY HOUR! Inspired by the classic holiday variety specials from television's Golden Age, this joyous occasion will feature songs, celebration and perhaps even a few personal holiday memories from MTG members.

Directed by Jenny Gordon (AMPA'S Fiddler On The Roof, Beverly Hills' A Taste of Broadway) with musical direction by Scott Harlan (La Mirada Theatre's It's a Grand Night for Singing, Coronet Theatre's I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), the festive evening will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. at the Catalina Jazz Club. 

Musical Theatre Guild will welcome audiences into its television 'living room' with a holiday event reminiscent of the classic holiday variety specials from television's Golden Age! Recreating the memorable holiday spirit of such classic entertainers as Perry Como, Andy Williams, Judy Garland and Bing Crosby, THE MTG HOLIDAY HOUR brings a 1960s-era television special to life in vivid color onstage, evoking a wonderfully warm feeling of nostalgia and family.

A few of the songs to be performed include 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,' 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Believe,' ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' (variety-show bit), 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' 'Oh Hannukah,' 'Never Fall in Love with an Elf' (from the musical Elf), 'Oy Vey- It's Christmas,' 'The Greatest Gift of All' (from the musical It's a Wonderful Life), 'Christmas in Killarney,' 'Christmas Cliche's,' 'A Christmas Story' (from the musical A Christmas Story), and 'The River.'

'Some of my most cherished childhood Christmas memories are of my parents and I decorating our tree, drinking eggnog, and listening to the timeless Christmas records of Bing Crosby, Perry Como, Nat King Cole,and Frank Sinatra,' shared director Jenny Gordon. 'For this cabaret, I wanted to recreate that feeling of warmth, ooey gooey nostalgia and old-fashioned holiday magic inspired by a time when Christmas television was an event! The wonderful 1960's Christmas variety specials welcomed viewers into their home and embodied great music, family, and a little 'showbiz sparkle.' They also had a wonderful sense of innocence and optimism which are in short supply nowadays."

THE MTG HOLIDAY HOUR features MTG members Jennifer Bennett, Will Collyer, Susan Edwards Martin, Joshua Finkel, Brittany Hammond, Maura M. Knowles, Melissa Lyons Caldretti, Barbara Minkus, Ashley Moniz, Gabriel Navarro, Lisa Picotte, Chantal Tribble, Mary VanArsdel, Diane Vincent, Paul Wong, and David Zack. Cast subject to change.

Proceeds from THE MTG HOLIDAY HOUR support Musical Theatre Guild's Youth Outreach Programs, a cornerstone of the organization's mandate to engage the next generation of theatre artists and theatregoers. The Guild's Youth Outreach Program takes specially prepared live performances into Southern California schools, brings hundreds of local high school students to live theatre performances, and offers mentorships to theatre students who shadow our professionals behind the scenes of mainstage productions. Musical Theatre Guild is committed to inspiring and developing the next generations of theatre artists and audiences.

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