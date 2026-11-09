THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES to Open at Broadwater Black Box in Hollywood

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bAfA TheatreWorks has announced its production of The Eight: Reindeer Monologues by Jeff Goode, for nine performances only December 4–20 at the Broadwater Black Box in Hollywood. Directed by Suse Sternkopf, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Allen Corben, Cindy D'Andrea, Sue Gisser, Jeffrey Johnson, KC Khan, Michael Perlmutter, Kappa V, and Sanjeev Varma. Performances are Fridays, December 4, 11, and 18, at 8pm; Saturdays, December 5, 12, and 19, at 8pm; and Sundays, December 6, 13, and 20, at 3pm.

The Eight: Reindeer Monologues is not your standard holiday fare. It's a scathing, insightful, and deliciously snarky 90 minutes of live theatre performed by a superb cast. No AI. No special effects. Just gloriously talented reindeer right there, on the stage in front of you. In this not-quite-post #MeToo era, Jeff Goode's script, first performed in 1994, is by turns hilarious, thought-provoking, and, disturbingly, more pertinent than ever. Sexual harassment in the workplace hasn't gone out of style. Nor has sexual assault. Nor homophobia. Nor pedophilia. Sadly, the list goes on. For mature audiences only.

Suse Sternkopf has directed off and off-off Broadway and in Los Angeles, London, and St. Louis. She was the founding director at Next Stage, Fuller Company, and Perry People. She has worked at Circle Rep, Soho Rep, The Glines, Actors Outlet, Shelter West, collaborations, Point of You, and West Coast Ensemble. New York directing credits include Oh Dad, Poor Dad, The Wager, The Would-Be Gentleman, The Good Doctor, The Valentine's Day Massacre, The Eight: Reindeer Monologues, The Creation of the World and Other Business, Out Cry, and the world premieres of Women in Love and the BDSM comedy, Hurt So Good. Los Angeles credits include Such Interesting Lies and Diamonds & Pearls at West Coast Ensemble, 12 Angry Jurors, Anonimous, Better Left Unsaid, Rabbit Hole, and Slow Thunder (which she also wrote).

Admission is $30. Pay What You Can tickets will be available at the box office 15 minutes prior to curtain. The Broadwater Black Box is located at 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.





Photo Credit: bAfA THEATREWORKS.

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