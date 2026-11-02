THE 39 STEPS Now Playing at Laguna Playhouse

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Laguna Playhouse will present the Alfred Hitchcock-inspired comedy thriller, The 39 Steps. Featuring just four actors portraying more than 100 characters, the production runs through Sunday, November 22, 2026, with a lineup of special events inviting audiences to make a night of it.

“The 39 Steps is the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season, bringing together mystery, suspense and plenty of laughter in a wonderfully entertaining theatrical experience. Audiences are in for something truly special,” said Adele Adkins, Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse. “We're also excited to offer a variety of events throughout the run, from cocktail parties and karaoke to post-show conversations, giving our guests even more ways to connect, celebrate and enjoy an evening at the Playhouse.”

Throughout the production's run, Laguna Playhouse is inviting audiences to make a night of it with a series of special events throughout the production's run. The lineup includes Director's Cut on October 29 at 9:30 p.m., featuring a post-show Q&A with director Hunter Foster hosted by theatre influencer Rebecca Knowles; Spill the Tea on November 4 at 9:30 p.m., featuring a cast Q&A; Curtain Call Karaoke on November 6 at 5:30 p.m.; Cocktails & Tunes on November 12 at 5:30 p.m., featuring a complimentary signature cocktail and live DJ; Playhouse Pride Night on November 14 at 5:30 p.m., celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and allies; and Childcare Matinee on November 21 at 2 p.m., offering supervised activities led by teaching artists for children ages 5–12 during the performance.

Adapted by Patrick Barlow and directed by Broadway veteran Hunter Foster, The 39 Steps transforms Alfred Hitchcock's classic espionage thriller into a wildly inventive theatrical comedy. Combining suspense, slapstick humor, lightning-fast costume changes and imaginative staging, the production takes audiences on a whirlwind adventure filled with mistaken identities, narrow escapes and unexpected twists. The story follows Richard Hannay, an ordinary man who finds himself caught in an extraordinary international conspiracy after a mysterious encounter sets off a chain of dangerous and increasingly absurd events. With the police on his trail and a secret organization pursuing him, Hannay must race against time to unravel the mystery of the 39 Steps.

Bringing the production to life is an ensemble of four performers: Jon Root as Richard Hannay, Ashley Margaret Morton as The Woman, Jeremy Webb as Clown #1 and Jennifer Cody as Clown #2. Together, the cast tackles more than 100 characters, switching between roles at breakneck speed in a theatrical feat that blends physical comedy, clever staging and suspense.

Adding a unique connection to the production, director Hunter Foster and cast member Jennifer Cody are husband and wife. Both accomplished Broadway performers, the pair bring their shared theatrical experience to Laguna Playhouse, with Foster directing the production and Cody taking on multiple roles as part of the show's versatile ensemble.

“The 39 Steps is a wild, fast-paced ride that takes everything you love about a classic Hitchcock thriller and turns it on its head. There's suspense, mistaken identities, outrageous situations and plenty of unexpected laughs. It's the kind of show where you never quite know what's coming next,” said Hunter Foster, director of The 39 Steps. “Having the opportunity to work with my wife, Jennifer, makes this production even more special, and I'm excited for audiences to experience what we've created together at Laguna Playhouse.”

The 39 Steps takes the stage at Laguna Playhouse on select dates from October 27–November 22, 2026. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $88, and are available for purchase by phone at (949) 497-2787 or online at LagunaPlayhouse.com.



Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

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