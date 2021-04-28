Submissions Now Open for The Long Beach Playhouse's ﻿2022 New Works Festival

The Long Beach Playhouse has kicked off its 2022 New Works Festival with a call for scripts of unproduced plays for its annual competition. The submission period for new plays is now open and will close on June 30, 2021. This year they've streamlined their submission process; the application is done on the Playhouse website at New Works submission page and plays are submitted online in PDF form. To learn more about the New Works Festival, visit www.lbplayhouse.org/special-events/new-works-festival/.

All playwrights are welcome and invited to submit a play; the only requirement is that the play has not been previously produced. Plays that have been performed as staged readings or in workshops qualify but those that have been delivered as full productions are not.

The process for selecting the winners begins with reading and evaluating each script. Eventually the scripts are narrowed down a small number of finalists from which two are selected for staged readings. The readings are typically done in late March or early April of the following year. In addition to the staged reading, a critique is provided by a professional theater critic. Following each staged reading a talkback session is moderated with questions from the audience for the actor, director, and the playwright if they are present.

Winners of the 2021 New Works Festival will be virtually presented in June, 2021, beginning with Book Club by Suzie Heaton on June 4 and Leon's Warning by Marc Littman on June 5. Thanks to a generous grant from the Port of Long Beach the event is free although registration is required. Registrations for the June event will open early May.

Founded more than 30 years ago, the New Works Festival is a celebration of creative theatrical expression and an important part of our commitment to the arts.

The Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Recreation Park golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

﻿

For more information about the Playhouse please visit www.lbplayhouse.org or call 562-494-1014.