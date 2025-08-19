Steven Skybell to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Concert on the West Coast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been revealed The Soraya's Concert Production of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.

The Soraya will open its 2025-26 Season with a lively concert production of this beloved musical, led by Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell. For this West Coast premiere, most of the original cast members will return, joined by a Los Angeles-based ensemble and orchestra.

For the sake of The Soraya's concert format, The entire musical score from the original production will be performed in this concert version, played by some of L.A.'s finest instrumentalists who will join the actors onstage who will fully embody their roles. The dialogue has been reduced to about half of the original, and along with all lyrics, will be translated via English supertitles projected onto a large projection of the original New York scenery spanning the full width of the stage.