Stella Cole And David Benoit To Perform Holiday Concerts At Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center

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The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach is set to present two holiday programs this season.

On Wed./Thu., Dec. 9–10 at 7 p.m., vocalist Stella Cole, fresh from her Broadway debut and new album release, brings her signature jazz-infused vocals to beloved holiday classics in Christmas Dreaming with Stella Cole. On Sat., Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.,

Grammy-nominated pianist, composer, and conductor David Benoit is joined by vocalist Courtney Fortune, The All-American Boys Chorus, and the David Benoit Orchestra in A Tribute to Charlie Brown Christmas, honoring Vince Guaraldi’s music from the 1965 TV classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Stella Cole’s Christmas Dreaming includes holiday standards from Cole’s release Snow!, as well as the Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Cole’s 2025 recording of the Carpenters classic earned praise from Richard Carpenter, who remarked that 'Ms. Cole knocks it out of the park.' Stella Cole’s performance takes place on the heels of two milestones: her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical Maybe Happy Ending, and the release of her third album, Imagination, on Decca Records. Cole built a following through online performances of jazz standards and classic American songs, which have since attracted more than 1.7 million social media followers and praise from James Taylor and Michael Bublé. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Birdland, and Café Carlyle, and last appeared at the Carpenter Center in the Center’s 2024–2025 season.

Both of Stella Cole’s performances take place on the Center's Cabaret Stage, featuring intimate table seating less than 40 feet from the artist. An optional pre-show dinner catered by The Grand is available when purchased as an add-on alongside tickets.

Five-time Grammy-nominated pianist, composer, and conductor David Benoit returns to the Carpenter Center on December 12 in A Tribute to Charlie Brown Christmas, marking his tenth appearance in this Carpenter Center holiday tradition. This year’s concert includes vocalist Courtney Fortune, The All-American Boys Chorus, and the David Benoit Orchestra as they perform Vince Guaraldi’s holiday tunes from the Peanuts special as well as contemporary classics. Benoit's appearance follows the recent release of A Vince Guaraldi Holiday Symphony, a new album commissioned by the family of longtime Peanuts producer Lee Mendelson. Benoit's relationship with the Peanuts franchise spans more than four decades, including composing music for Peanuts television specials and episodes.

Performance Information

Christmas Dreaming with Stella Cole

Wednesday, December 9, and Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Tickets, $59–$69: https://www.carpenterarts.org/event/stella-cole

David Benoit: A Tribute to Charlie Brown Christmas

Featuring Courtney Fortune, The All-American Boys Chorus, and the David Benoit Orchestra

Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Tickets, $45–$65: https://www.carpenterarts.org/event/david-benoit

About the Carpenter Center

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach. Its 1,054-seat theatre gracefully accommodates large and small productions, including a season of performances showcasing emerging and established musicians, dancers, actors, speakers, comedians, and visual artists, as well as other artistic, educational, and cultural experiences that enrich lives, promote lifelong learning in and through the performing arts, and serve as a gateway between the university and the greater community.

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