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Spotlight: Shakespeare’s Star-Crossed Lovers, Reimagined at 75

Romeo & Juliet, Reimagined at 75

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Spotlight: Shakespeare’s Star-Crossed Lovers, Reimagined at 75

Open Fist Theatre Company brings Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers to Los Angeles with Romeo & Juliet at 75 instead of 14.GET TICKETS

What if Shakespeare's famous star-crossed lovers weren't teenagers? Open Fist Theatre Company reimagines Romeo & Juliet with its famous lovers at 75, and the production opens at Open Fist Theatre Company's home in residence at Atwater Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Shakespeare's language remains intact, but Verona becomes Verona Village, a South Florida retirement community, where Romeo & Juliet arrive at love with full lives, histories, families, and still everything to lose. Starring Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James, Romeo & Juliet: Time Enough for Love brings new urgency to Shakespeare's tragedy, illuminating desire, rebellion, mortality, and our assumptions about who gets to fall passionately in love. The production is conceived, adapted and directed by Christian Lebano.

Performances run November 13 through December 19 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. Free parking is available.

Learn more about Open Fist Theatre Company at https://openfist.org/, and GET TICKETS to see Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James in this bold new take on Romeo & Juliet.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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