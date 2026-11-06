Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Shakespeare’s Star-Crossed Lovers, Reimagined at 75
Romeo & Juliet, Reimagined at 75
Open Fist Theatre Company brings Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers to Los Angeles with Romeo & Juliet at 75 instead of 14.GET TICKETS
What if Shakespeare's famous star-crossed lovers weren't teenagers? Open Fist Theatre Company reimagines Romeo & Juliet with its famous lovers at 75, and the production opens at Open Fist Theatre Company's home in residence at Atwater Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Shakespeare's language remains intact, but Verona becomes Verona Village, a South Florida retirement community, where Romeo & Juliet arrive at love with full lives, histories, families, and still everything to lose. Starring Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James, Romeo & Juliet: Time Enough for Love brings new urgency to Shakespeare's tragedy, illuminating desire, rebellion, mortality, and our assumptions about who gets to fall passionately in love. The production is conceived, adapted and directed by Christian Lebano.
Performances run November 13 through December 19 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. Free parking is available.
Learn more about Open Fist Theatre Company at https://openfist.org/, and GET TICKETS to see Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James in this bold new take on Romeo & Juliet.
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