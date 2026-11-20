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The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical returns to the Fox Theater on November 30 and December 1. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway, and this production brings its trailblazing spirit to the stage in a bold, joy-filled staging.

The score is packed with soul, gospel, rock, and '70s funk, supporting the stirring story of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. It is a show that has already left a lasting mark on audiences, and this engagement offers one more opportunity to experience it.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? South Coast Repertory 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 4% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Gem Theatre 4% 5 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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