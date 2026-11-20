"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Last Chance! The Wiz at Fox Theater
Last chance to see The Wiz at the Fox Theater, November 30 and December 1!
The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical returns to the Fox Theater on November 30 and December 1. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway, and this production brings its trailblazing spirit to the stage in a bold, joy-filled staging.
The score is packed with soul, gospel, rock, and '70s funk, supporting the stirring story of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. It is a show that has already left a lasting mark on audiences, and this engagement offers one more opportunity to experience it.
Don't miss out. Buy Tickets!
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