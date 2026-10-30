Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Dermot Mulroney Joins Illustrious BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS Cast
Dermot Mulroney and Broadways Best * One Night Only at the Saban in Beverly Hills"
Dermot Mulroney joins the star-studded cast of Broadway Showstoppers, an all-star benefit gala coming to the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Tickets start at just $40, and Broadway World subscribers can use code ARTCO10 for a 10% discount. Get your tickets today!
The Hollywood favorite, known for My Best Friend's Wedding, The Family Stone, Chicago Fire, and Scream VI, brings additional star power to an already incredible lineup. Mulroney recently performed in All Roads Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Mack & Mabel, deepening his connection to this year's benefit.
An exhilarating evening awaits with beloved songs from more than 30 Broadway musicals, breathtaking dance numbers, and a spectacular 16-piece live orchestra. Musical direction, arrangements, and conducting come from Fred Barton, with direction and choreography by Scott Thompson. The production celebrates Broadway's golden age alongside contemporary favorites, featuring 50 singers and dancers on stage.
The benefit supports All Roads Theatre Company (ARTCO), a professional theatre company dedicated to bringing exceptional musical theatre to Los Angeles. Proceeds directly support ARTCO's MainStage productions and theatrical training programs for young performers.
The evening takes place at 8:00 PM at the Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills. Premium tickets are available, including a champagne celebration and exclusive post-show reception with cast members. To save on ticketing fees, call the box office at (888) 645-5006, Monday–Saturday, 10 AM–6 PM. A silent auction will also benefit ARTCO's artistic and educational programs.
Can't attend? Consider making a donation to ARTCO to support the future of live theatre.
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