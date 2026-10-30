Spotlight: Dermot Mulroney Joins Illustrious BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS Cast

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Dermot Mulroney joins the star-studded cast of Broadway Showstoppers, an all-star benefit gala coming to the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Tickets start at just $40, and Broadway World subscribers can use code ARTCO10 for a 10% discount. Get your tickets today!

The Hollywood favorite, known for My Best Friend's Wedding, The Family Stone, Chicago Fire, and Scream VI, brings additional star power to an already incredible lineup. Mulroney recently performed in All Roads Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Mack & Mabel, deepening his connection to this year's benefit.

An exhilarating evening awaits with beloved songs from more than 30 Broadway musicals, breathtaking dance numbers, and a spectacular 16-piece live orchestra. Musical direction, arrangements, and conducting come from Fred Barton, with direction and choreography by Scott Thompson. The production celebrates Broadway's golden age alongside contemporary favorites, featuring 50 singers and dancers on stage.

The benefit supports All Roads Theatre Company (ARTCO), a professional theatre company dedicated to bringing exceptional musical theatre to Los Angeles. Proceeds directly support ARTCO's MainStage productions and theatrical training programs for young performers.

The evening takes place at 8:00 PM at the Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills. Premium tickets are available, including a champagne celebration and exclusive post-show reception with cast members. To save on ticketing fees, call the box office at (888) 645-5006, Monday–Saturday, 10 AM–6 PM. A silent auction will also benefit ARTCO's artistic and educational programs.

Can't attend? Consider making a donation to ARTCO to support the future of live theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 30 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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