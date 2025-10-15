Source/Filter Returns To Heritage Square Museum With ALICE RYLEY AND BIG DEATHS This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The women-led Source/Filter Music Collective will return to Heritage Square Museum from November 7 through 9 with Alice Ryley & Big Deaths, a haunting operatic double feature just in time for Halloween. The event pairs the West Coast premiere of Michael Ching’s one-act opera Alice Ryley with Big Deaths, a site-specific journey through opera’s most infamous finales.

The evening begins with Big Deaths, an immersive haunted house–style experience that leads audiences in small groups through the museum’s Victorian homes. Each room becomes the setting for a different operatic murder scene, with selections from Carmen, Lucrezia Borgia, Rusalka, The Turn of the Screw, and more. Performed by members of the Source/Filter ensemble, the piece transforms opera’s great tragedies into an intimate, spine-tingling encounter with live music and historical architecture.

Following the tour, guests can enjoy drinks and a dance party on the lawn before entering the Lincoln Avenue Church for Alice Ryley. Based on a true story, the opera recounts the final days of Alice, an Irish immigrant and indentured servant in 18th-century Georgia who was condemned as the first woman executed for murder in what would become the United States. Her ghost is still said to haunt Savannah’s town square, and Ching’s one-act opera evokes that legend through a blend of lyricism, tension, and spectral beauty.

The production features Emily Gallagher as Alice, Christine Li as the jailed Alice, Kirk Garner as Recorder, Sailor, and William Wise, Adrian Melendrez as Richard White, and Rae Shrum as Mary, with additional performances by members of the Source/Filter ensemble. Milena Gligić serves as music director and pianist, with Britta Sterling directing and Caleb Yanez Glickman conducting.

Founded in 2022, Source/Filter Music Collective creates immersive, site-specific projects that reimagine the boundaries of opera and contemporary performance. Past productions have included Sancta Susanna, staged as a horror opera, and Little Deaths, an intimate exploration of love and loss presented inside West Hollywood’s Pleasure Chest.

“We are absolutely thrilled to guide these projects forward with the support of our incredible collective of artists,” said Founding Artistic Director Britta Sterling. “We hope to create a place of belonging for local performers and foster a cross-disciplinary artistic community with works that challenge and excite audiences.”

Performances of Alice Ryley & Big Deaths take place at Heritage Square Museum, 3800 Homer Street in Los Angeles, November 7–9, 2025, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and are available at our.show/aliceryley. The event is recommended for ages 13 and up, and Halloween costumes are encouraged.

