"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sonder Theatre Company to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Covina Theater
The production features a cast of 25 led by Christina Harris, who also serves as director, with performances running through December 20.
Sonder Theatre Company has announced a limited engagement of It's a Wonderful Life, based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern and adapted for the stage by James W. Rodgers. There will be seven performances only at the Covina Theater, December 6–20.
Directed by Christina Harris, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Ann Babcock, Angelo Barela, Anna Belle, Alice Bowden, Kevin Carter, Vanescia Olivia Cook, Michael DiRosa, Christopher Flores, Claire Fry, Sandra Fry, Scott Harris, Matthew Herrmann, Mark Hilliard, Kaili Hollister, Aiden Kraft, Karl Maschek, Annie Nakamura, Susanne Potrock, Carla Roberts, Dale Sandlin, Thomas Szymanski, Jeanelle Tayco, Matthew Thayer, and Fred Thomas.
Performances begin on Sunday, December 6, at 2:30pm, and continue as follows: Saturday, December 12, at 11am and 2:30pm; Sunday, December 13, at 2:30pm; Saturday, December 19, at 11am and 2:30pm; and Sunday, December 20, at 12:30pm. The Covina Theater is located at 104 N. Citrus Avenue, in Covina, 91723. Tickets may be obtained online at www.SonderTheatreCompany.org or by phone at (310) 954-7079. Admission is $65 and group rates are available.
It's a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a selfless but despairing businessman who contemplates taking his own life on Christmas Eve. His guardian angel intervenes, showing him how much suffering his hometown would have endured if he had never been born. The production is presented with the permission of The Greatest Gift Corporation and produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.
Set design is by Jason Davis, lighting and sound designs are by Christina Harris, costume assistant is Lori McKenna, and graphic design is by Scott Harris. Stage manager and Sonder Theatre Company managing director is Matthew Herrmann.
Christina Harris (Director) is an award-winning dancer, actor, singer, writer, and choreographer and has performed throughout Minnesota, Phoenix, Chicago, and Los Angeles. She founded Acting Up! Workshops for Kids and Teens, and co-founded the Chicago-based theatre company ITC, as well as Outrance Films. She has been a drama instructor throughout the San Gabriel Valley for nearly 20 years. She has worked with Sierra Madre Playhouse, Jewish Federation Players, The Gooden School, and Interact Theatre Company.
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