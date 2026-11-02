Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Solo Theatre Film Festival to Open in Culver City With Three Official Selections
Junru Wang's BODY AS AN ARCHIVE and Gregory Nussen's QFWFQ are among the featured solo works screening live in Los Angeles.
The inaugural Solo Theatre Film Festival will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232, giving solo artists a dedicated space to share their work through a New Medium as a stand-alone event, celebrating artists who build entire theatrical worlds around a single performer. Its inaugural official selections bring deeply personal, wildly theatrical, physically extraordinary, and formally experimental pieces to the screen for a live film festival experience in Los Angeles. Q&A's will follow each selection.
Jen Rowe, Co-founder of the Solo Theatre Film Festival shares, “We wanted to create a festival that recognizes solo performance as a form that belongs everywhere. There is something incredibly powerful about watching one person tell a story directly to you. On film, that intimacy can become even more immediate.”
Co-founder Amie Enriquez adds: “We hope to inspire solo theatre makers towards taking imaginative leaps in how their show is captured on film — there seems to be an untapped world of possibility.”
The inaugural curated festival offers 3 official selections out of 50 submitted for its first year. Among this year's featured artists are Junru Wang, Gregory Nussen, and Rachel Austin, whose work demonstrates the extraordinary range of what solo performance can be.
2026 Inaugural Solo Theatre Film Festival
Produced by The Theatre Company
An artist-driven theatre organization dedicated to creating space for unconventional, accessible projects.
Saturday, November 7, 2026
The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232
Doors open at 5:00pm
5:30pm - 6:15pm THE DO OVER
7:00pm - 7:45pm BODY AS AN ARCHIVE
8:30pm - 9:30pm QFWFQ
Q&A: 15 min with creatives after each screening
Individual tickets $10 / Show Three-Show Package $25 + one free concession
Finalists, International Artist, and Honorable Mention selections will be recognized as part of the festival but will not be included in the live screening program. They will be available online for the week following the festival at The Theatre Company's website beginning November 9.
Junru Wang: BODY AS AN ARCHIVE Solo Theatre / Circus · 50 minutes
A TRUE STORY, TOLD BY THE BODY THAT LIVED IT
Junru Wang's Body as an Archive traces a childhood shaped by military circus training and a remarkable career that began when she joined Cirque du Soleil at age nine. Part confession, part endurance ritual, the piece moves through discipline, pain, repetition, and control toward reclamation and self-definition. Intimate, physical, multilingual, and jaw-droppingly skilled, Body as an Archive asks what happens when a body trained to perform extraordinary feats becomes the storyteller.
GREGORY NUSSEN: QFWFQ Solo Theatre · 60 minutes
A SURREALIST LABYRINTH ABOUT WHO GETS TO TELL THE STORY
Loosely inspired by Italo Calvino, Gregory Nussen's QFWFQ turns storytelling itself into a labyrinth. This piece refuses a straight line or a single genre. Growing up Jewish and queer, Nussen examines the stories inherited through culture, religion, family, and history — and the ways those stories echo into the present. QFWFQ is a meditation on storytelling itself: Who gets to decide which stories matter? The production won Best Solo Theatre and the Sydney Fringe Exchange at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe, with three additional nominations, including Top of the Fringe and a Broadway World LA nomination for Best Solo Show.
Rachel Austin: THE DO OVER Comedy / Solo Performance / Musical · 45 minutes
A COMEDIC DISCO RECKONING WITH LOSS, LOVE, AND THE DAYS WE'D DO DIFFERENTLY
Written and performed by Rachel Austin, Directed by Shayne Eastin
Original songs co-written by Philip Labes and Tony Gonzalez
What if you could go back and do the worst day of your life over? Rachel Austin's THE DO OVER takes the day her mother died — a day that didn't go as planned and still stings — and transforms it into a comedic disco romp complete with original music, a magical set piece, and genuine heart. It's a show about grief that refuses to be solemn about it. It dances instead. “The day my mom died sucked. She was sick for 18 years and was gone in an instant; nothing went how we had planned. I spent a long time wishing I could do it over. So I did - onstage, in a sequined fever dream!”
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