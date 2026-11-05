Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SkyPilot Theatre Company to Present Holiday One-Act Festival of 11 New Plays in Los Angeles
The festival includes works by Michael Hagins, Kelli Bowlden, Matthew Moore, David Golden, Marie Pettit, Johanna Beale Keller, Erisa Evelyn Byrd, James McLindon,
Acclaimed SkyPilot Theatre Company has announced its 2026 One-Act Festival which will be performed over two weekends in alternating groups, Series A and Series B, December 4-6 and December 11-13 at Moving Arts Theatre 3191 Casitas Ave 90039. Tickets are $25 a performance and are available at skypilottheatre.com. The theme for this year's festival is 'It's the holiday season'.
After receiving hundreds of submissions from all over the world, SkyPilot selected 11 standout plays for the festival. Ghosts who missed their big moment, a reindeer on the wrong night, a hard-boiled Santa, family traditions old and new, a proposal gone wrong, and one very unlucky holiday cold. Comedic or heartfelt, naughty or nice, there is something under the tree for everyone.
Series A (December 4th at 8pm, December 6th at 3pm, December 12th at 8pm) features:
- The Ghost of Christmas Love, written by Michael Hagins and directed by Larry Welch
- 'Tis the Sneezin', written by Kelli Bowlden and directed by Shelby Janes and Tina Walsch
- 'Twas the Wrong Night, written by Matthew Moore and directed by Jon Paul Burkhart
- A Lot Like Christmas, written by David Golden and directed by Larry Welch
- Eggnogs and Boom Sticks, written by Marie Pettit and directed by Karen Brundage
- Island of Joy, written by Johanna Beale Keller and directed by Marie Pettit
Series B (December 5th at 8pm, December 11th at 8pm, December 13th at 3pm) features:
- …Five Months of Rent!, written by Erisa Evelyn Byrd and directed by Alexandra Tamplin
- Santa Noir, written by James McLindon and directed by Piper Major
- Tinsel, written by Matthew Weaver and directed by Morris Schorr
- New Holiday Traditions, written by Emily Schleiger and directed by Shelby Janes
- Comfort and Joy, written by Dana Leslie Goldstein and directed by Morris Schorr
Performing in the festival are:
Erin Astin, Dylan Bowers, Karen Brundage, Regan Carrington, Michael Cassano, Gerald Dewey, Kelsey Dougherty, Jean Fiumara, Laura Goldstein, Christopher Gregson, Shelby Janes, Jacee Jule, Chuck Lacey, Raquelle Lucero, Piper Major, Patricia Mizen, Roslyn Mizgorski, Darci Monet, Hudson O'Brien, Jason Owsley, Marie Pettit, Morry Schorr, Marjorie 'MJ' Scott, Corbin Timbrook, Mary Trimble, and Bri Ana Wagner.
Tickets are $25 a performance. If you would like to see both Series A and Series B, you can upgrade your ticket at the box office to a Festival Pass for an additional $15. To purchase tickets please visit www.skypilottheatre.com.
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