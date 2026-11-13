Sierra Madre Playhouse Sets 2027 Season With The Jazz Bakery Partnership and World Premieres

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Sierra Madre Playhouse has revealed its 2027 season, entitled “Curiosity Rewarded.” The historic 99-seat venue presents a range of artists across theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family programming.

Season Highlights Noted

Among the highlights of the coming season is a new partnership between Sierra Madre Playhouse and The Jazz Bakery, the acclaimed Los Angeles jazz institution with more than three decades of artistic programming. Known for its intimate setting and warm acoustics, Sierra Madre Playhouse will host select performances presented by The Jazz Bakery, expanding the institution's reach across Greater Los Angeles. The collaboration also creates opportunities for future educational programming and introduces new audiences to the rich jazz traditions of Los Angeles.

Acclaimed violinist Vijay Gupta premieres his one-man play Restrung Live, based on his critically acclaimed memoir (June 20, 25, 26, 27). Filipino American playwright Giovanni Ortega premieres his six-person play The Butterfly of Chula Vista (June 4, 5, 11, 12). Visionary choreographer and filmmaker Jamila Glass unveils her latest multi-media dance piece Lean Into Everything (November 19, 20). Tod Browning's 1927 silent horror film The Unknown is accompanied by a live performance of a new atmospheric score for strings and vocals composed by George Sarah, who conducts the premiere (August 20, 21).

Nancy Evans Dance Theatre presents the U.S. premiere of “The Passenger” choreographed by Nikolaos Doede (May 14, 15, 16). The Playhouse, in conjunction with the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, also features the West Coast premiere of a staged reading of Dana Gioia's English translation of Seneca's rarely performed Roman tragedy The Madness of Hercules, which the international scholarly journal Englesberg Ideas hails as “the finest single rendition into English of any Seneca work” (April 16, 17).

The venue continues to build upon established artistic partnerships with East West Players, Opera Buffs, and Brightwork newmusic and welcomes back Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which presents more than 50 performances of its holiday show.

Season Detailed

The Listening Room

“Sierra Madre Playhouse is a unique venue that continues to punch above its weight in the cultural world with our exceptional programming, innovative partnerships, and significant collaborations with leading arts organizations,” says Cook. “Our new partnership with The Jazz Bakery brings together two institutions committed to artistic excellence and creating memorable experiences for audiences. We're delighted to welcome The Jazz Bakery's distinctive programming to our stage and to introduce more audiences across Greater Los Angeles to the extraordinary jazz talent our region has to offer.”

Glen Ward, Chairman of The Jazz Bakery Board of Directors states, “For more than three decades, The Jazz Bakery has been a vital part of Los Angeles jazz, bringing extraordinary musicians and audiences together through thoughtful programming and a shared appreciation for the music. Our partnership with Sierra Madre Playhouse allows us to expand our mission across Greater Los Angeles, continuing that tradition in an intimate setting where the music takes center stage. We're delighted to introduce new audiences to the experience that has always defined The Jazz Bakery: exceptional musicianship, thoughtful curation, and the opportunity to listen without distraction.”

Sierra Madre Playhouse has renamed its jazz series “The Listening Room.” The Listening Room brings together jazz legends, accomplished instrumentalists, and distinctive contemporary voices in an intimate setting dedicated to the music. Spanning Latin jazz, blues, soul, and adventurous cross-genre interpretations, the series reflects Sierra Madre Playhouse's commitment to diverse and engaging programming.

Select evenings will be presented by The Jazz Bakery exclusively for Sierra Madre Playhouse audiences. These special performances will bring The Jazz Bakery's distinctive artistic vision and longstanding tradition of musical discovery to the intimate Playhouse setting, introducing audiences to exceptional musicianship and the art of listening.

Series curator Greg Porée, a jazz guitarist who draws on a career that spans classical guitar, jazz, soul, and beyond, appears twice with his quartet (January 24; July 25), and joins former Ray Charles' Raelette Valerie Geason, known as MzVal (March 14).

The Listening Room also features the Chris Wabich Ensemble (February 28); the Mitchell Long Trio (April 11); drum maestro Michael Carvin (April 25); the Ernie Watts Quartet (May 9); the Andy Sanesi Ensemble (May 23); Trevor Ware and Positive People (June 13); and vibraphone legend Nick Mancini (June 27).

Other featured jazz artists include jazz violinist Dayren Santamaria and Made in Cuba (August 22); trumpeter Nolan Shaheed (September 12); pianist Josh Nelson and drummer Kevin van den Elzen (September 26); Rogue Lemon Collective (August 8); the Clayton Cameron Quintet (October 24); and the Craig Cammell Large Band (November 14). (Additional artists to be announced.)

Opera Series

A robust slate of opera programs, featuring a mix of new and returning collaborators, explores complex human emotions through humor, drama, and fantasy.

The Opera Buffs return to the Playhouse with two programs this season, “New Music Pop-Up” (April 9, 10), and Maurice Ravel's one-act opera L'enfant et les sortilèges, a humorous lyrical fantasy with a libretto by French novelist Colette about toys, chairs, teapots, and other household objects joining forces against an unruly child (May 8).

Pacific Opera Project, for its inaugural Playhouse collaboration, presents its English-language production of Superflute, a reimagining of Mozart's The Magic Flute as a quest through the world of 1990s video games (July 31 and August 7).

Long Beach Opera, also a new collaborator, offers David Lang's spellbinding one-act chamber opera the loser, based on Thomas Bernhard's 1983 novel about the toll of pursuing artistic virtuosity, featuring eminent baritone Rodney Gilfry (August 26, 27, 28, 29).

“A Night at the Opera…at the Movies,” presented by returning Sierra Madre Playhouse partner SOURCE/FILTER, explores operatic music that found a second life in film (August 13, 14).

Classical and World Music Series

This season, Sierra Madre Playhouse builds upon its tradition of offering a broad range of concerts spanning diverse musical genres.

Abby Posner, a genre-defying multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, captivates with a program of foot-stomping anthems, haunting folk ballads, and high-energy Americana music (February 19).

MacArthur Fellow and violinist Vijay Gupta and pianist Dominic Cheli present Book of Hours, a curated program of music, poetry, and images that explores music's ability to hold attention and memory (February 10). Gupta then returns with his chamber ensemble Darshan Trio, which includes pianist Dominic Cheli and cellist Yoshika Masuda (October 29).

RYANHOOD, an award-winning folk-rock duo featuring guitarists and vocalists Ryan Green and Cameron Hood, delivers world-class acoustic guitar interplay, hope-filled storytelling, and turn-on-a-dime harmonies forged in a decades-long friendship (February 12).

The Smudges, an experimental chamber jazz duo featuring violinist Jeff Gauthier and cellist Maggie Parkins, joins the Indonesian bronze percussion ensemble Gamelan Light Streams for a captivating genre-blending musical program (February 13).

Raffi Joe Wartanian & the Sér Ensemble, featuring oud, violin, guitar, bass, and percussion, present MAKAM DELTA, a musical adventure that merges Armenian folk, modal jazz, flamenco, rebetiko, and Appalachian bluegrass (March 12).

Violinist Martin Chalifour, former principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, continues his multi-year residency, sharing his remarkable artistry on a program of romantic and ballet-inspired music for violin and harp (April 23, 24). He also leads a string quartet on Vivaldi's The Four Seasons (November 4, 5, 6).

Embracing music as a vehicle for environmental awareness, cellist Zachary Mowitz presents a thought-provoking evening of contemporary music, including world and U.S premieres, followed by a conversation with distinguished seismologist and environmental advocate Dr. Lucy Jones (on April 13).

Asia / America New Music Institute connects Asia and the Americas through contemporary music that explores culture across time and place (May 28).

MUSE/IQUE, the ever-adventurous company that reimagines the live classical orchestral experience by seamlessly blending unexpected musical genres, crafts two special shows for its debut collaboration with the Playhouse (July 31, August 1, 2; October 19, 20, 21).

Rondalla Club of Los Angeles, a traditional Filipino string ensemble of Spanish origin, showcases its distinctive plucked-string repertoire with a performance of time-honored Filipino folk melodies (September 4).

Multi-Grammy-nominated classical guitarist Mak Grgic showcases his exceptional technique on an all-Bach program (September 7).

Jodi Siegel, a Chicago-born singer-songwriter and slide guitarist, returns to the Playhouse with a program of blues, R&B, soul, and jazz (September 11).

Brightwork newmusic, a critically acclaimed new music sextet, also returns to the Playhouse with four provocative concerts: 'Wake the Dead' (January 30), 'American Throughlines' (June 18), 'Southern Crossings (Music from the Other Side)' (September 25), and 'Brightwork Goes Immersive' (December 2).

Adding further depth to the music programming, Neelamjit Dhillon and Chris Votek curate Sierra Madre Playhouse's popular Indian Classical Music series, which includes sitarist Paul Livingstone and vocalist Diotima Mallick presenting the “Art of Raga” (February 21); santoor virtuoso Kunal Gunjal, tabla master Sarang Majmudar, and cellist Chris Votek (March 13); and the Nāda Brahma Experience (April 18). Bridge to Everywhere, which blends strings and rhythm at the confluence of Hindustani classical tradition and Western chamber sensibility, features table maestro Indradeep Ghosh, cellist Chris Votek, and bansuri and tabla player Neelamjit Dhillon (May 2). Dhillon also appears with rabab virtuoso Qais Essar in a program that bridges ancient Afghan musical traditions with contemporary global expression (August 15). Capping the series are tabla artist and composer Ravi Deo (October 17), and celebrated cellist Jake Charkey, who melds Western classical music and Hindustani music (November 21).

Theatrical Productions and Literary Events

Sierra Madre Playhouse continues its long-standing custom of offering a broad spectrum of theatrical productions and literary events that are designed to entertain and inspire. Among the offerings this season are two theatrical world premieres and a West Coast premiere.

Sierra Madre Playhouse welcomes prominent Filipino American playwright Giovanni Ortega, a passionate advocate for marginalized voices, who presents the world premiere of The Butterfly of Chula Vista, his six-person play set in a Chula Vista bar that considers the notion of belonging through the funny, complicated work of becoming yourself. The bar provides Libertad, of Mexican and Filipino American descent, a place to explore the parts of himself that don't fit other people's expectations. He discovers freedom through a drag persona while navigating family obligations and nursing school. Commissioned by San Diego Rep, the play brings questions of identity, duty, and acceptance into a setting animated by performance and community. The run includes six matinee and evening performances over four days (June 4, 5, 11, 12).

Additionally, Ortega appears on the authors series, sharing material from Criers for Hire and Other Plays, his anthology of theatrical works exploring immigrant life, cultural identity, and family dynamics (February 6), and stars in ALLOS – the Story of Carlos Bulosan, his dramatic, semi-biographical, theatrical production about Bulosan, a Filipino-immigrant-turned-union-organizer, writer, and migrant worker advocate that was commissioned by East West Players (May 21, 22).

Acclaimed violinist Vijay Gupta, who is also featured twice this season on Sierra Madre Playhouse's music series and is distinguished for his wide-ranging artistry and visionary community engagement, premieres his one-man play Restrung Live, based on his memoir Restrung. The show traces the classical violinist's years helping build Street Symphony, which brings live music to shelters, clinics, prisons, and jails across Southern California (June 20, 25, 26, 27).

Sierra Madre Playhouse, in conjunction with the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, presents the West Coast premiere of a staged reading of Dana Gioia's English translation of Seneca's rarely performed Roman tragedy The Madness of Hercules, which the international scholarly journal Englesberg Ideas hails as “the finest single rendition into English of any Seneca work.” Directed by Ben Donenberg, it follows the mythic hero famed for his superhuman strength through feats that test the limits of human endurance (April 16, 17).

Mary Basmadjian writes and performs more than 25 characters in Mom, Are You There?, her poignant one-woman show and personal story that traces the messy Armenian American household she grew up in, a home shaped by the grandparents who raised her and the mother who didn't (March 4, 5, 7). The acclaimed solo show premiered to sold-out audiences at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

East West Players brings to the Playhouse stage its touring production of When Yuri Met Malcolm, which explores the legacy of Yuri Kochiyama through her unlikely friendship with Malcolm X, following her journey from Japanese American incarceration camps to a lifetime of activism (April 24).

My Uterus: A Womb with a View, Dina Morrone's critically applauded solo show, takes a humorous and poignant dive into the pelvis, examining what the uterus really is and how the world has treated and controlled it (March 23).

Award-winning playwright France-Luce Benson stars in Worthy, her wickedly funny, brutally honest, deeply personal solo performance that traces the emotional baggage attached to money and self-worth (May 18).

For the fourth consecutive season, Sierra Madre Playhouse welcomes to the stage Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which presents more than 50 performances of its beloved holiday show (November and December).

Dance Series

Sierra Madre Playhouse's 2027 dance series showcases six programs, including the return of Rukhmani Mehta, a senior disciple of kathak master Pandit Chitresh Das and co-artistic director of Leela Dance Collective (April 4). The riveting storytelling of the modern dance collective Nancy Evans Dance Theatre blurs movement and theater with the U.S. premiere of “The Passenger,” choreographed by Nikolaos Doede (May 14, 15, 16). Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts, a Los Angeles company formed in 2012, shares Philippine culture through dance and music, drawing on traditions from across the islands (October 9).

The dance series continues with Michela Melone and Almamoto Dance Company performing EGO, an original work Melone created in Aracaju, Brazil that explores identity through contemporary dance, breaking, hip-hop, acrobatics, and Afro-Brazilian traditions (October 15, 16). Pacifico Dance Company returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse with its blend of traditional Mexican dance and modern dance that infuses Mexican folklórico with enthralling choreography, colorful regional costumes, and lively music (October 23). Jamila Glass, a visionary choreographer and filmmaker, concludes the series with the world premiere of her latest multi-media dance piece, Lean Into Everything (November 19, 20).

Cinema Series

Sierra Madre Playhouse honors its illustrious history as a silent movie house with a series of eight silent films released in 1927. Larry Garf provides live piano accompaniment for seven of them, beginning with Frank Borzage's transcendent romance 7th Heaven (January 29); Harold Lloyd's comedy The Kid Brother (March 27); and William A. Wellman's aviation drama Wings (May 29). Garf also provides live piano accompaniment for Mary Pickford's comedy My Best Girl (June 19); F. W. Murnau's romantic drama Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (September 24); Alfred Hitchcock's thriller The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (October 23); and Paul Leni's silent comic-horror mystery The Cat and the Canary (October 30).

One hundred years after Tod Browning's silent psychodrama The Unknown was first screened, it is being reimagined with the world premiere of a live performance of composer/conductor George Sarah's new score for string and vocal chamber ensemble (August 20, 21).

Writer and humorist Rich Procter, who hosts the series, leads a discussion and Q&A after each silent film screening.

Complementing the silent cinema lineup this season are two contemporary films – Don Siegel's 1956 classic thriller Invasion of the Body Snatchers (February 7) and the 2025 independent dark comedy This Will Never Work written and directed by Marina Tempelsman and Niccolo Aeed (February 11, 18).

Family Events

Family programming offers a range of delightful music, dance, and theatrical experiences for children and adults of all ages. The bilingual Latin Grammy-winning husband and wife duo 123 Andrés appears twice, inviting audiences to sing along in both English and Spanish (January 9; May 22). INCA the Peruvian Ensemble delivers a vibrant performance featuring music and dance from Peru and the Andean region shaped by Indigenous, Spanish, and African influences (February 20). TAIKOPROJECT displays its modern American twist on the exhilarating ancient Japanese art of taiko drumming (February 27). DrumatiX proves that rhythm can come from anywhere and anything, including drums, bodies, and everyday objects you'd never think to “play,” in this enthralling performance embracing movement, sound, physical comedy, and technology (May 30). Will and Company brings to life the legendary characters of Cervantes' classic novel Don Quixote in a humorous, poignant, and adventurous theatrical adaptation geared for families (October 2).

Comedy Series

Sierra Madre Playhouse has garnered accolades for presenting rising and established comedians who push the boundaries of humor. This season, the comedy series includes MO, a dramady mixing improv, the physical comedy of clowning, and classical theater, starring Jet Eveleth and Whitney Morgan Cox (March 3). Additional comedy programs will be announced.

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