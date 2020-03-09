Shakespeare on the Deck Has Announced Complete Casting for MUSE ON FIRE

On the heels of International Women's Day, Shakespeare on the Deck has announced the ensemble for their new production of Muse of Fire, Shakespeare's most infamous trilogy.

Staying true to the company's gender bending nature, the ensemble will be helmed by Katherine Landreth in titular role of "Hal and Kodi Jackman as "Hotspur." Joining them are Alexander Sheldon, Megan Ruble, Amanda Newman, Mollie Wilson, Nick Apostolina, Amy Slothower, Nick Molari, Autumn McKinney-Brooks, and Ria Gaudioso. This youthful band of actors will sweep you from the English courts to the countryside of France, bringing to life a multitude of colorful characters.

Following the overthrow of Richard II, England is in turmoil. While an ill King Henry's stolen Sovereignty is being threatened on all fronts, his son, Hal, is off enjoying the brothels of Eastcheap with the mischievous Falstaff. Together with his "band of brothers," Hal must rise to claim his inheritance and the future of the English nation.

The stage is set as in a medieval morality play- a blank slate on which life writes its lessons for Henry, the bare, metaphysical arena in which the soul of a Royal Everyman discovers his destiny and true friends. Shakespeare on the Deck ignites the rowdy spirit of 1605 with their new and epic interpretation of the infamous and often "stuffy" Henry 4/5 trilogy.

Previously announced, the production team includes Mikey Mulhearn (Director/Adaptor), Celina Surniak (Fight Director/Intimacy Choreographer), Alec De Kervor (Original Music), Katherine Landreth (Verse Coach), Jahel Caldera (Fight Captain), Darienne Orlansky (Casting Director), and Katherine Landreth and Mikey Mulhearn (Costume Coordinators).

The exclusive engagement of Muse of Fire will run April 24th, 2020 through May 3rd, 2020 in the space beneath EverBar at the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Hollywood. Tickets for Muse of Fire are available online by visiting shakesonthedeck.com. Tickets are priced at $15.





