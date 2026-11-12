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SPIRIT: ON TOUR WITH A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Celebrate Los Angeles Premiere

The documentary, which premiered in Orlando, follows the cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL as it travels more than 7,600 miles on tour.

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SPIRIT: ON TOUR WITH A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Celebrate Los Angeles Premiere

Fresh off its Orlando world premiere, SPIRIT: On Tour with A Christmas Carol will celebrate its Los Angeles premiere on November 18 at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood. The documentary, which the Orlando Sentinel described as a 'love letter to 'the show must go on,'' follows the real-life challenges of bringing a holiday theatrical production to audiences across the country.

Directed by AJ Jones and presented by Entertainment Central Productions, the documentary follows the cast and creative team of a national touring production of A Christmas Carol, offering a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring the holiday classic to audiences across the country.

The film captures the demands of life on the road as the company travels more than 7,600 miles and performs 20 shows in 25 days following just 12 days of rehearsals. Along the way, the cast faces unexpected challenges, including a departure that leaves a key role unfilled. The production's director, David Casey, steps onstage as Jacob Marley to help keep the show going.

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