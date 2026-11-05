SHOWSTOPPER to Play Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks

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Following a sold-out run at the Whitefire Theatre in August, Gary Stockdale's one-man musical Showstopper will return for three additional performances from November 12–14, 2026. The production, which received a SOLOFEST Award, is written and performed by Emmy-nominated composer and performer Gary Stockdale.

Showstopper features music by Stockdale, lyrics by Stockdale and Spencer Green, and a book by Stockdale, Green, and Matthew Leavitt, who also directs.

The musical follows Jerry Rockwell, a fictional Broadway composer and lyricist looking back on his career near the end of his life. Through songs from his imagined musicals, Jerry reflects on his artistic ambitions, professional successes, disappointments, and the personal consequences of his pursuit of Broadway recognition.

Stockdale portrays Jerry as he performs selections from the character's theatrical catalog, exploring the relationship between creative ambition and the desire to leave a lasting legacy.

Stockdale's television credits include Penn & Teller: Bullshit! and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. His collaborator Spencer Green has written for MADtv and In Living Color.

Director Matthew Leavitt is the artistic director of The 6th Act, a Los Angeles-based theater company. His credits include writing and producing Sukkot, which played New York City's 59E59 Theaters in summer 2026.

The additional performances of Showstopper will take place Thursday, November 12; Friday, November 13; and Saturday, November 14, all at 8 p.m.

Performances will be held at the Whitefire Theatre, located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, California.

Tickets are $25.

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