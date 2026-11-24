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Richard Kind (Spin City, Mad About You), Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years, Sullivan & Son), Reem Kadem (The Promised Land, Jimmy Kimmel Live) and Shaan Sharma (The Chosen on Amazon Prime) will star in a staged reading of The Value of Names by Jeffrey Sweet at the Odyssey Theatre. The one-time event, a benefit performance to raise funds for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, will take place Tuesday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Kind stars as Benny Silverman, an actor who fought his way off the McCarthy-era Hollywood blacklist in the 1950s. Benny is delighted that his daughter, Norma, played by Kadem, is going to stay with him while she rehearses a new play in L.A. He is less delighted, however, when he learns that the director of her play has been replaced by Leo Gershen (Lauria) — the guy who named him to HUAC all those years ago. Now, the two meet each other for the first time in more than 30 years. Stage directions will be read by Sharma.

The Value of Names premiered at The Actors Theatre of Louisville in 1983. Lauria previously played Gershen opposite Jack Klugman in a 2006 production that originated at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ and was remounted at L.A.'s Falcon Theatre, where it was nominated for an Ovation.

Playwright Jeffrey Sweet made his reputation as a resident writer of Chicago's Tony Award-winning Victory Gardens Theater, which produced a dozen of his plays, many of which went on to productions in New York, around the country and internationally. His play Flyovers won Chicago's Jefferson Award as best play and was produced off-Broadway with Richard Kind. Sweet is the author of “Something Wonderful Right Away,” a book about the founding of Second City.

Tickets to The Value of Names start at $50, plus a $3 fee for credit card purchases. A reception will follow the performance and is included in the ticket price.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 9% 2 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 9% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 5% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 El Portal Theater 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 4% 5 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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