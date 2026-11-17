"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: THISTLES at The Emerson At The Theatre 68 Arts Complex
The West Coast premiere runs through November 29 in North Hollywood
Cyndy A. Marion’s THISTLES, a West Coast premiere at Theatre 68 Arts Complex from the White Horse Theater, is a family dramedy about trauma, resentments, and real estate set in rural Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the reason Rebecca (April Martucci) has fled to her late grandmother’s homestead where she used to summer as a child. She’s intending to get the house ready for sale but comes up against resistance from her uncle Peter (Kevin McKim) and her sister, Lucinda (Mary Carrig).
Despite the familial tensions, the story is slight, and the stakes never seem that high. The characters, while not stereotypes, aren’t as complex as they need to be to elevate the story. The messy dynamics between family members can be riveting, but they never really get thorny enough in Marion’s script, and the dialogue doesn’t resonate as it should to build the characters and their inner lives. Director Tamara Ruppart’s staging doesn’t have enough energy to buoy the overall effect. The set design by Andis Gjoni is simple but effective, a rustic country home with an undecorated Christmas tree. The sound design by Andy Evan Cohen is particularly effective when there is a background of ice cracking or twigs being snapped, creating the brittle atmosphere that should be throughout the entire show.
Cindy D’Andrea, as a fragile neighbor, adds some depth with her fluttery nature, and McKim is a natural. Carrig, who doesn’t appear on-stage until the very end, adds a huge dose of vitality that is lacking prior. Rod Sweitzer, as a handyman neighbor, brings an easy, sexy, everyman charm. But they are underserved by the script, which is far too long and would work better as a 90-minute one act than the two acts it currently has. It doesn’t help that it closes with a non-ending.
I get why Rebecca wants to sell the house; I get why her relatives don’t. How to come to some kind of compromise when you are ready to let go, and others are not? There is a lot of uncertainty, sentimentality, and history involved. Unfortunately, THISTLES doesn’t plumb those emotions and ideas as thoroughly as it might.
Photos by Matt Kamimura
THISTLES plays at the Emerson at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex, 5112 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, through November 29. Tickets are available at WhiteHorseTheater.com.
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