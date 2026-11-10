Review: THE DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENT at Beverly Hills Playhouse

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THE DIFFICULT ADJUSTMENT

Playwright: Allen Barton

WAITING FOR LEFTY

Directed by Allen Barton

Beverly Hills Playhouse is presenting the World Premiere of THE DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENT by Allen Barton, who also directs the production. The moral drama is set to open November 6th – 29th, 2026. Tickets are on sale through bhplayhouse.com .

Beverly Hills Playhouse World Premiere Opening Night: November 6, 2026 88 Seats Produced by Mia Christou Scenic Design by Collin Bernsen & Mia Christou Setting: Los Angeles 2008/2020/2028

THE DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENT is a double entendre meaning a flex and stabilization in an AI crypto mine field and also means coping to an unexpected personal financial situation. The character journeys concern two financial crises (cry-seez), and how two men across a twenty year time span respond to them. One is Sterling portrayed passionately by Matt Le Nevez, an economics professor during 2008's global financial crisis who is possibly also Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of the Bitcoin protocol. Another is Ethan portrayed humanly possible by is a double entendre meaning a flex and stabilization in an AI crypto mine field and also means coping to an unexpected personal financial situation. The character journeys concern two financial crises (cry-seez), and how two men across a twenty year time span respond to them. One is Sterling portrayed passionately by Matt Le Nevez, an economics professor during 2008's global financial crisis who is possibly also Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of the Bitcoin protocol. Another is Ethan portrayed humanly possible by Peter O'Connor , the owner of a Los Angeles theatre in 2020-21, during the time of COVID-19 lockdowns, financial repression and 'de-banking.' While Sterling and Ethan never meet, their stories are connected, as Ethan and his wife come to terms with the price for speaking your mind in post-COVID America.

It is a very "human intelligence" drama involving an unusual artificial intelligence fluctuation occurrence causing a difficult mental adjustment. BARTON like a well hewn journalist lays the tracks for the separate but equal juxtaposed circumstances but allows the audience's brain to interweave the two character arcs themselves. Barton leads us to the water's edge (putting the complex financial computer processing paths into accessible verbal language). However, the audience member drinks up by automatically intertwining the two story arcs in their mind's eye. One defining component of drama is the lead characters must miss a major connection at the end creating pathos and empathy. Sterling and Ethan never meet up and so are disconnected within their entire storylines from the beginning of the play but your mind cannot keep them in their own lanes because we are trained to seek out cause and effect particularly within financial dilemmas. Does the flutter of a butterfly’s wing in Manhattan cause a hurricane in Costa Rica?

The BH’s company of actors is quite polished in both looks and performance but leave enough room to still be three dimensional living characters responding to each other in an organic manner. The dialogue is collegiate but accessible forcing heads in the audience into nodding yes to each explanation almost appearing you are reading a didactic to a modern abstract painting. It's contains the working class theme of raging against the powerful machine similarly as Clifford Odets ' intentions of WAITING FOR LEFTY but Barton has given his latest work a new life of its own. Barton is a trained classical pianist and understands polyphony or playing counter point independently of each hand allowing the human ear to synthesize the two independent pieces

and does it masterfully with his two through lines in his new play, too.

The first act ends with grand applause for its expertise on explaining the complex imprint of imaginary finances on modern society. The second act opens with great laughter generated by Jody Booth portraying Lisa, a successful family member, who acts as the situation person to get Lori, played authentically by Cameron Meyer, and her theatrical husband, Ethan, out of a seem-able but avoidable debt. Lisa boldly forces her extended family into being defensive by forcing them to clarify their actions in this unexpected situation which causes the married couple to truly define who they are in this unexpected financial and legal crisis. This is great use of the literary device of comedy by Barton where the characters do meetup to explain the misunderstanding from the get go. Booth humorously takes the upper hand of the entitled capitalist once again rescuing the well meaning Democratic liberals. OVATION Awards will be looking out for Miss Booth!

It is a smart, intelligent play forcing one to think about the consequences of our actions involving financial and legal outcomes. The creativity is not just in the minimalist visuals which serve the concept “less is more” but rather in the flexibility of the human mind. Barton keeps the two white male story arcs in their own lanes but an AI playwright would have synthesized them in a meet up but Barton has audience synthesizes them with their own human intelligence. Each audience member walks away with their own interpretation of the two paintings of moral character.



Brilliant experimental mental theater. It harkens to Warner Bros Pictures film THE MATRIX whose original title was CAN WE FIND GOD IN THE MATRIX OF A COMPUTER. Barton is posing the philosophical question "Can we find humanity within artificial neural intelligence?"



The British journalist and Guardian columnist, George Monbiot, has frequently argued to Barton’s point, stating that capitalism requires non-stop, endless growth on a finite planet, which functions exactly like a cancer that "grows until it murders the host body."

This moral drama opened on November 6th but extends to the 29th, 2026. Tickets for critical thinkers are on sale through bhplayhouse.com .

Sterling...Matt Le Nevez... a professor

Officer Lopez...Nick Hagen...code enforcement

Lucif ..Jason Chiumento...college student

Lori---Cameron Meyer...Ethan's wife

Lisa...Jody Booth...Lori's successful sister

Penny...Mia Christou...attorney

Eva A.I. Voice...Emily Chapman

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