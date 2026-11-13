Review: THE 39 STEPS at Laguna Playhouse

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What happens when you take a critically-acclaimed 1935 Alfred Hitchcock cinematic classic and reimagine it for the stage with just four actors playing more than 100 separate characters—and with an underlying emphasis on outlandishness?

Well, in the case of the stage comedy (yep, comedy) THE 39 STEPS—now getting a brand new production at the Laguna Playhouse that continues through November 22—the British celluloid whodunit has been turned into a vividly animated, wildly outrageous, and insanely madcap parody, filled to the brim with sight gags, farcical quirkiness, and meta references galore! While audiences might assume the comedic play will poke fun at its source material, the play, at its core, is actually an admirable endeavor to genuinely recreate Hitchcock's movie, albeit with some, uh, creative looseness.

Mostly tongue-in-cheek and often wonderfully ridiculous, one cannot help but marvel at the sight of four hard-working, multi-talented actors perform a swiftly-paced parody featuring dozens of characters, multiple locations, a murder or two, a bit of espionage, a bit of romance, and even a clever recreation of the film's train sequence—using little more than their own bodies, a handful of clever props, and a steamer trunk's worth of comic timing. That is essentially the nutty premise behind the play that shakes up a previously straight-faced spy adventure into a gleefully chaotic theatrical romp.

But as fun as all this outrageous silliness can be, the play itself can also sometimes keep the dated gags and old-timey, vaudeville-style theatrics going a little too long, until what was designed to initially be deemed hilarious starts to wear a bit thin, especially for younger audiences who may find it straddling the fence between amusing and cringey.

Jon Root and Ashley Margaret Morton. Photo by Jason Niedle.

Directed by Tony Award nominated Broadway vet Hunter Foster, Laguna Playhouse's laugh-filled revisit of the comedic play that offers audiences a cheeky, irreverent skewering of Hitchcock's spy thriller classic onstage can, for the most part, feel like they're witnessing an eccentric troupe of very talented actors trying to pull off the most elaborate magic tricks while also gleefully letting you observe exactly how these tricks are performed.

Rather than presenting a shot-for-shot recreation of the more serious-minded film it is based on, Patrick Barlow's 2005 stage adaptation instead highlights all the comedic possibilities organically offered by its zig-zagging narrative, from its vaudevillian accoutrements and gumshoe-noir vibes to the various over-the-top escapes and the multitude of eccentric personalities that enter its orbit with all the subtlety of bulls in a China shop.

The play's story is derived from John Buchan's 1915 novel, but, clearly, its biggest influence is the novel's eventual 1935 Hitchcock movie adaptation, which ranks high amongst the auteur's complete oeuvre. That film served as the inspiration for the original 1986 stage parody by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon, which Barlow later revised for a 2005 West End production. Barlow's finalized version is what Laguna Playhouse's current iteration recreates with its incredible four-person cast that includes Jon Root, Ashley Margaret Morton, Jeremy Webb, and Jennifer Cody (who happens to be married to director Foster).

Here, the play takes the familiar ingredients of murder, espionage, romance, mistaken identity, and high-stakes pursuit—and tosses them together into a chaos-stoking theatrical blender, with just the four assembled actors assigned to play an astonishing array of characters, each comically distinct from the other. The result is a deliciously goofy spy spoof that knows—with a wink, a smile, and several facial tics—just exactly how ridiculous it is.

Is experiencing the play a better one if you know about or have seen Hitchcock's original film ahead of time? Personally speaking, I certainly feel it does help—particularly because the comedy skewers so much of what happens in the story that following it cold might be an additional unexpected task you have to deal with as you find yourself preoccupied with laughter at a sight gag or an extended comedy bit.

Just like the novel and film, THE 39 STEPS follows ordinary Canadian civilian Richard Hannay (played by Root), who, while visiting London, becomes accidentally entangled in an international spy conspiracy after meeting an intriguing, mysterious woman (played by Morton) at a theater where a vaudeville-style novelty act "Mr. Memory" is performing.

Suddenly, gunshots ring out, and in the subsequent panic, Richard escapes with the mystery woman whom he takes back to his rented flat. Seemingly out of danger for the moment, she later admits to being an undercover spy, and was actually the source of the gunshots in the theater, explaining that she used them as a diversion to help her evade a group of assassins that are trying to eliminate her.

Later that same evening, the woman suddenly bursts into Richard's bedroom, claiming he needed to run away or else suffer the same dangerous consequences. What dangerous consequences? Well, it turns out she had a knife shoved into her back causing her to double over and die.

With this random stranger murdered in his apartment, Richard suddenly finds himself accused of the crime and decides to go on the run as his slain visitor suggested, considering there is now a nationwide manhunt under way for his capture. Driven by his need to clear his name and uncover the mysterious crime organization called the "39 Steps," he begins his arduous trek across the Scottish Highlands, armed with a map he found in the hand of the lady that dropped dead in front of him.

Along the way, Richard encounters a succession of suspicious—and increasingly funny—characters (all played by Webb, Cody, and Morton), gets mired in progressively improbable escapes, and crosses paths with a lovely woman named Pamela (Morton) who, at first, becomes the police's accidental wayfinder, then later, both Richard's reluctant companion, and, of course, his eventual romantic interest.

If all of this sounds vaguely familiar, it should. The play steals unabashedly from Hitchcock's film—not only from its narrative (every major event, character, and plot point that happens in the movie also happens in the play), but also its familiar murder mystery conventions that include a wrongly accused hero, a secretive woman, a shadowy conspiracy, frantic chase sequences, a romantic entanglement borne out of dire circumstances, and, of course, a thrilling train detour. The only blatant difference is that Barlow's version of THE 39 STEPS keeps giddily pulling the rug out from underneath all of it.

More than anything, the comedic parody's greatest source of hilarity is its deliberately low-tech theatrical machinations. The production's four eager performers play essentially everyone, and are often amusingly breathless between each transformation. Characters routinely appear, disappear, and reappear again with remarkable speed, sometimes distinguished by nothing more than a new hat, a different coat, a new, affected accent, or simply a more exaggerated physicality.

A pair of actors can become either a simple lamp post or even an entire railway station. A few pieces of furniture can suddenly transform into a vehicle. And scenes that would require an army of staffers on a film set are recreated instantly through clever choreography, lightning-fast costume changes, some sound effects, and just sheer, fearless performer commitment which all four actors in the production clearly possess. And, of course, the audience's imagination plays a part, too.

It is this kind of theatrical trickery that shouldn't work nearly as well as it does, and, yet, that is precisely the charm of the play.

Jennifer Cody, Jon Root, and Ashley Margaret Morton. Photo by Jason Niedle.

THE 39 STEPS is definitely at its funniest when the actors commit completely to the seriousness of the original material while simultaneously making it impossible to take any of it seriously. Much of its comedy comes not merely from the script's imbedded jokes (many of which cheekily reference other famous Hitchcock films), but also from watching the show's performers struggle—deliberately, of course—to keep up with the ridiculously outrageous demands of the story.

The two designated "clowns" (their official roles as listed in the program) in the cast, Cody and Webb, are certainly the MVPs of this whole thing, and deservedly earned every chuckle they receive. They literally morph into inanimate objects like it's not a big deal.

A character change—whether visual or metaphorical—that should just be seamless in the film becomes the funny gag itself. A theatrical limitation becomes a live punchline. Even the simplest and the most mundane of props can suddenly acquire an absurd amount of importance.

Under Foster's go-for-broke direction and this cast's valiant efforts, this production of THE 39 STEPS is, well, clearly in on the joke, and, therefore, understands that it doesn't need to apologize for being super silly. In fact, the sillier the better seems to be its raison d'être.

But, alas, I feel like there is also a caveat to such a promise.

At its best, the production is a wonderfully inventive reminder of just how much four committed, comedically-gifted actors can accomplish when armed with a willingness to look completely ridiculous to get those laughs.

Unfortunately, that same brazen, anything-goes approach that makes the show so funny can sometimes work against its hilarious goals. While the farcical satire is certainly served in a steady stream throughout, its boundless barrage of broad, outrageous comedy stylings and sometimes non-sensical tics occasionally cross into cringey territory, particularly when a gag is stretched past the point of diminishing returns. For me personally, I sort of drifted off occasionally when those occur (luckily it helps that I have seen the film before and know what happens).

What begins as delightfully absurd can, after one too many bits, start to feel like the show is working a little too hard to get the laugh with rehashed old-fashioned quips. Sure, an odd, super goofy facial expression can elicit the laughs, but reliance on that same expression 30 seconds later just… well, outstays its welcome.

Still, when the performers and the material do click—as they mostly do—Laguna Playhouse's production delivers the kind of vintage-flavored theatrical silliness that can be difficult for audiences to resist—even if, every now and then, you may find yourself wishing the joke would simply just move along.

That said, the production itself is arguably just a demanding piece of theater to pull off. Its rapid-fire pace leaves little room for hesitation, and when the timing isn't razor-sharp, the machinery behind the comedy becomes painfully visible. Some jokes inevitably do land better than others, and the constant conveyor belt of physical gags can occasionally feel more exhausting than exhilarating. The production's success ultimately rests on its performers' ability to maintain complete control while appearing to have… ha!… absolutely none.

It probably helps, too, that there is also intentionally little emotional weight to the play's story itself—the characters may feel a sense of real, measurable danger in their current respective predicaments, but for us as an audience, all we see is how funny their situations are through our lens.

Richard's predicament, his tension-filled romance with Pamela, the intriguing personalities Richard encounters, and the entire wild conspiracy involving everyone from the police to government officials are essentially the framework holding the comedy together. We're not really watching to discover whether Richard will survive or prove his innocence. We're all watching to see how creatively the production will get him from one ridiculous situation to the next, and whether the bad guys will get their deserved hilarious comeuppance.

In essence, that is actually the real appeal of THE 39 STEPS. Rather than attempting to reproduce the cinematic splendor of Hitchcock's original film, the play embraces everything the stage supposedly can't do—and then turns those limitations into its greatest, laugh-worthy assets. The stage play thereby becomes a celebration of theatrical imagination, where four actors and a few props can conjure up an entire movie before our very eyes.

Of course, these four don't do it alone. Kudos, too, go out to the production's technical team who do manage to make the stage production aesthetically awesome: David L. Arsenault for his period set design, Dianne K. Graebner for her vintage costumes and disguises, Haven Hanson's hair and wigs, Kevin William's hardworking props, Ashton Michael Corey's enveloping sound design, and Nathan W. Scheuer's lighting and projection design. Oh, and on a separate note, as an art director/graphic designer by trade, I was already impressed by the title graphics projected onto the scrim before the show even started—an obvious nod to the project's cinematic roots.

Overall, Laguna Playhouse has a fun—though occasionally wearying—little presentation in its hands. THE 39 STEPS is fast, goofy, a little too hyper, clever, and unapologetically theatrical—and mines a helluva lot of laughs from it. Older audiences will revel in its old-fashioned gags, clever creativity, and familiar tropes, though younger audiences might wince at some of its more cringey aspects that harken a date, more distant era.

And although the play may begin as a Hitchcock parody, at its laudable best, it becomes something more reverent to the art of theater itself: a reminder that you don't necessarily need elaborate scenery, special effects, or a giant cast to create an entertaining evening. Sometimes, all you really need are a few ridiculously committed actors, impeccable timing, and an audience willing to go along for an absurd little ride.

Follow this reviewer on Bluesky / Twitter-X / Threads / Instagram: @cre8iveMLQ.

Photos by Jason Niedle, courtesy of Laguna Playhouse.

---

Performances of Laguna Playhouse's production of THE 39 STEPS continue through Sunday, November 22, 2026. For tickets or for more information, visit lagunaplayhouse.com

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone