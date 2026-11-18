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Save a life or buy the wrath of a narrow-minded – but still much loved – parent? Drop out of school and spend your days underneath cars, working a blue-collar job that barely tickles your intellect or be afforded a high-powered education that allows you to, almost literally, reach for the stars? The choices faced by 17-year-old Tino Castelletti shouldn’t really be that agonizing when you give them any kind of consideration, but in the premiere of Michele Aldin Kushner’s RADIO GALAXY at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Arts, the actor Rishi Golani shows us how very much on the rack young Tino is with his decision. Ultimately, Kushner has written a play about family – its limits and, in some cases, its ability to adapt. Unquestionably, a streak of bigotry and intolerance courses through Kemberly Senior’s production of this lovely bifurcated play at the Wallis, but so ultimately does a good heart and compassion. Those sentiments are what we take home in the end.

Tino, the son of working-class New Jersey parents Lucy (Lesli Margherita) and Santo (Joseph McIntyre), knows that he is different. With few if any friends (he’s branded a freak at school, but doesn’t much care) and little interest in the opposite sex, Tino spends most of his non-school hours in his bedroom considering the stars that fill up both his brain and the walls (courtesy of trippy projections designed by Gabrieal Griego). The kid is crazy smart with dreams of being an astrophysicist, but he still wants to do father-son things with his dad.

Things get complicated when Tino learns that the sperm donor who is actually his biological father - and who Tino has never met - has reached out to his parents with a cry for help. Raju (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and his wife Daya (Meera Simhan) are trying to find a bone marrow donor match for their daughter Abha (Jordyn Rahman) who is hospitalized while being treated for leukemia. While Lucy is open to Tino at least getting tested to see if he's a match, Santo rejects the idea outright. So Tino takes to visiting Raju and Daya without his parents’ knowledge, only to discover that not only does the highly-educated Raju resemble him physically, the two have similar interests and can even potentially admit Tino into the university where he teaches.

This surrogate father-son bonding happens clandestinely, but Raju and Daya are entirely up front about what they need and what they will do to get it. They know they need Tino’s parents’ buy-in. Both of them. Knowing how powerfully his dad objects to his even making contact, Tino treads carefully, but he’s lonely, and wants to do what he sees as the right thing. Plus this family - Raju especially – are kind. And Raju gets him.

The action plays out in the Castelletti’s Jersey home and in the Philadelphia hotel where Raju and Daya are holed up when they’re not keeping a vigil by their daughter’s bedside. Tino shuttles between the two locales, placed side by side in scenic designer Takeshi Kata’s layout. Tino never meets his half-sister in person, but the two go cavorting on cosmic adventures in fantasy sequences.

Tino is the bridge between the family he knows and the one he can potentially save. Director Senior establishes a decidedly different feel between the Castelletti family scenes and those with Tino in Philadelphia. Although their super-thick joy-sey accents take some adjustment, Margherita and McIntyre (both of whom are known largely for their roles in musical theater) allow us to see Santo and Lucy as loving parents concerned that their son could potentially be hurt or, equally frightening, slip away from them.

Their fear is legitimate, but that’s not what’s going on here. A bond is developing between Tino and Raju, but Raju and Daya are trying to preserve their existing family, not add to it, and on one level, their interaction with the Castelletti family is based purely on a transactional need. Simhan and Ramamurthy present a husband and wife who are facing an agonizingly painful situation and doing so with grace. Ramamurthy’s Raju has more capacity for kindness and curiosity. Simhan’s Daya doesn’t have that bandwidth, but that doesn’t make her any less sympathetic.

Ultimately, we are asked to invest most principally in Tino, no tough ask given the vulnerability, loneliness and sensitivity of Golani’s performance. That the young man has good values is never in question regardless of his decision. We root for him to find his place solidifying his own home, saving someone else’s and, sure, also reaching the stars.

RADIO GALAXY continues through November 22 at ​​​​9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 5% 4 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% 5 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Colony Theatre 4% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 13% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 4% 4 WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? South Coast Repertory 3% 5 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 4% 3 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Colony Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% 5 Evelyn R. Carter - ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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