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Ever been at the table of an especially horrendous family dinner - Your own clan of some else’s? By the which, I mean an occasion where people are saying things they should not be saying, do things that they should not be doing, and otherwise turning the meal into a cringe-fest? This scenario may feel familiar even if it isn’t your experience, since the family gathering from hell – often around a meal – has long been the staple of American drama. As bad meals go, the Jasper family matriarchal birthday dinner in the first act of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s PURPOSE is a three-squirm emergency. “And that was, uh…that was dinner,” narrator Nazareth Jasper says at the close of the first act, after which we can all proceed to the lobby for a much-needed intermission to laugh, exhale or consume cyanide. OK, maybe not that last option, since those fraught Jaspers have plenty more to dump on each other – and us – once the curtain rises on Act 2.

Heavily and deservedly ballyhooed since its 2024 premiere, PURPOSE arrives for its L.A. bow at The Geffen Playhouse with director Phylicia Rashad piloting the original Broadway and Steppenwolf Theater Company cast. It’s not to be missed. Rashad’s production locates the laughs, the beauty, and the body blows of this thoughtful and provocative play. The collective work of performers Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix and Kara Young is as riveting as anything seen on an L.A. stage in 2026. For better or worse, these actors have turned the Jaspers into a family – warts, secrets, disappointments, disconnects and all.

Or have they? What kind of a family can this be when every person we meet apart from patriarch Solomon “Sonny” Jasper (played by Harry Lennix) functions as an outsider. PURPOSE is narrated by Solomon’s younger son, Nazareth (Jon Michael Hill) who has come home to his parents’ Chicago home from his frequently off-the-grid work as a nature photographer. Naz’s older brother Solomon “Junior” is a disgraced state senator recently out of jail for embezzlement. Junior’s wife Morgan (Alana Arenas) is weeks away from also serving time for filing false tax returns – part of the same scandal that took down her husband. Sonny is a preacher and orator, a man who ran in exalted circles and helped blaze trails during the Civil Rights Movement. His wife, Naz and Junior’s mother, Claudine (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), once a lawyer, is now content being the First Lady of the family - supporting her husband in retirement, playing the hostess and charting the progress of her grown sons and her twin grandsons upon whom she can’t dote during this fateful evening because their mother didn’t brig them. The arbiter of her house, Claudine is a force of nature. All of the Jaspers are.

Triggering the action is the arrival of Aziza (Kara Young), a friend who gave Naz a ride from Niagara to Chicago, and has stopped back to return his phone charger on her way home to New York. Given that their younger son is professed asexual with no biological yearnings, the presence of a young lady friend of Naz throws Claudine into the good kind of red alert. She insists Aziza stay the night and join the family for the aforementioned birthday dinner. And Once Aziza realizes that Naz’s parents are those Jaspers, the ones pictured alongside pioneering African Americans on her schoolroom walls, not only does she stay for dinner, she becomes a star-struck fangirl. Then dinner happens, and everybody’s soiled laundry winds up spread across the Jaspers’ dining room table.

And what a nice table that is! Ditto the entire house. With its mixture of prominently displayed photos of Sonny amidst other civil rights icons, and African artifacts, scenic designer Todd Rosenthal’s split-level creation of the Jasper home evokes a stateliness that might not feel out of place at the White House (well, OK, maybe not the current White House). Try as they might to be relatable people, these people are formidable, and they know it.

Jacobs-Jenkins has been noodling around with the intersection of homecomings and unpleasant family secrets since his play APPROPRIATE (which was staged at CTG’s Mark Taper Forum in 2015). In PURPOSE, the ante is upped considerably since the future is immediate. We’ve witnessing a couple of generations of people concerned about their futures and legacies…including some people we don’t meet and even individuals not yet born. Sonny and Claudine are extremely protective of their good names to the point where efforts to keep people in the house or prevent them from leaving take on a decidedly menacing tenor.

For the evening’s nearly three-hour duration, the reunited cast of the Geffen’s PURPOSE – five of whom were Tony Award-nominated in 2025 - puts on the proverbial clinic. Hill’s Naz is a genial narrator, a man caught between trying to toe the family line while still looking to do right by those who need his help. Hill doesn’t lean heavily into Naz’s introverted, content to keep his own company nature that his kin find so perplexing, but he’s the play’s bedrock.

As older brother Junior, Davis (also the artistic director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company) is scary good. Presenting initially as a free-wheeling politician who has messed up, Davis’s reveals how damaged Junior is as the evening progresses. Junior is clawing at every straw trying to win approval and make things right. It’s hard to determine what is more chilling – the fact that most of his family dismiss him as being truly “sick,” or that they believe this but still don’t actually care.

Then there’s Junior’s jail-bound wife Morgan who is keenly aware how much of an outsider she is, and will take steps to effectively burn it all down. Arenas descends and ascends that staircase to and from her bedroom with lethality. We don’t know quite what to make of Morgan until – you guessed it! – that dinner, at which point we do. The scene is Arenas’s to command.

As the family scions, Richardson Jackson and Lennix are as charismatic as they are fierce. In Richardson Jackson’s hands, Claudine combines a hostess’s charm, a matriarch’s protectiveness and an attorney’s ruthlessness all in the same package. With his preacherly baritone voice and his hulking frame, Lennix’s Sonny Jasper is a man who is long taken with his own ability to impress, but also – perhaps uncharacteristically – taken by a new-found ability to be surprised by something new. The final father-son scene between Lennix and Hill – long overdue - offers some really poignancy.

Perhaps nobody’s stakes are higher than Aziza, the play’s only non-Jasper. Young’s transformation from blown away fangirl to a woman who must make a life-altering choice based on what she has witnessed, is accomplished with equal parts humor, backbone and intelligence. Those who want to see this performance will need to act quickly, as Nija Okoro takes over the role starting November 29.

PURPOSE has its rougher patches. Things stall a bit in the second act, the Jasper family tribulations are so piled on that they turn into a cascade, and Naz’s direct address to the audience can get a bit waring. Notwithstanding, as first-rate productions of equally first-rate plays go, PURPOSE is an exemplar.

PURPOSE plays through December 20 at 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood.

Photo of the cast of PURPOSE by Jeff Lorch.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 8% 2 EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 7% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 5% 5 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 LOS ÚNICOS Frida Kahlo Theater 3% 5 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Curtis Theatre 5% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Jaxx Theatre 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 5% 3 Mary Kate Wiles - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY: THE MUSICAL Garry Marshall Theatre 3% 4 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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