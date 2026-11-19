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Seeing circus acts on stage as part of the environment of a grand musical theater presentation isn't exactly brand new territory, but the latest hybrid to do so is the 2024 Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, which is based on Sara Gruen's bestselling novel of the same name as well as its subsequent 2011 big screen adaptation directed by Francis Lawrence that starred newly-minted 007 Robert Pattinson alongside Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz.

The musical—now criss-crossing the country in a dazzling non-Equity national tour that continues performances at OC's Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa through November 22—turns the look and vibe of Depression-era America into a colorful, hazard-filled traveling spectacle that comes alive with an impressive combination of high-flying acrobatics, astonishing puppetry, eye-popping physical theatrics, some good, old-fashioned sleight of hand, and a serviceable yet predictable narrative where the romance and danger of circus life literally collide.

Coming into this show completely blind (I have never read the book nor have I ever seen the movie adaptation), I honestly found it both visually mesmerizing—thanks to its incredible circus offerings—but also slightly perplexing—thanks to its hodge-podge of circus-themed behind-the-scenes tropes that are brought to life by the show's collection of fringe misfits that work under the big top.

The story mostly follows Jacob Jankowski (swoon-worthy crooner Zachary Keller), a young aspiring veterinary student whose life is upended by the sudden death of his parents, who both perished in a car crash. With his future uncertain and his inability to truly cope with the trauma weighing heavily on his bruised heart, this brooding hunk impulsively leaps aboard a passing train where he finds himself amongst the workers—both human and animal kind—of the struggling Benzini Bros. Circus, where he quickly manages to land himself a job on the spot as the troupe's resident veterinarian.

Perhaps the brightest perk of the job is when he meets and falls head-over-heels for Marlena (the lovely-voiced Helen Krushinski), the circus' beautiful star performer who happens to be inconveniently trapped in a troubled marriage to the circus' viciously volatile owner, August (the wickedly over-the-top Connor Sullivan).

As Jacob becomes increasingly welcomed and drawn into this circus family, his relationship with Marlena grows more complicated and entangled, particularly because of their shared connection to Rosie, the circus' newly procured performing elephant whose treatment becomes a moral dividing line between the kind and gentle Jacob and the unapologetically cruel August.

All of this unfolds against the romanticized backdrop of circus life, filled with some eccentric yet really, really nice folks that embrace Jacob as one of their own, many of whom warn him not to cross the boss lest he wants to lose his job or… worse (geez, what is it with that guy?).

Among this group of kinkers and rousts include aging carny veteran Camel (the incredibly-voiced Javier Garcia) who becomes Jacob's mentor, and whose medical ailments Jacob swears to keep secret; seasoned circus performer and ex-showgirl Barbara (Ruby Gibbs), the troupe's protective "mama bear," short-statured clown Walter (Fergus Rattigan), who mistrusts Jacob initially but later becomes a true friend, and tough circus foreman Wade (Grant Huneycutt), the group's gruff rules-enforcer who is basically August's hired henchman, carrying out his demands no matter what they may entail.

But as backstage tensions escalate, Jacob is forced to eventually make a life-altering choice between the dangerous security of staying with the Benzini Bros. or the uncertain freedom of escaping with Marlena and Rosie—far, far away from the vicious August.

Oh, by the way, this whole narrative is doled out as nostalgic flashbacks, regaled to us by the much, much older present-day Jacob Jankowski (the lively Robert Tully), a spry, chatty old gentleman who repeatedly finds himself escaping from the confines of his assisted living facility to sneak backstage at a nearby traveling circus that has stopped in his town, excited to reminisce in a familiar environment that reminds him of younger days.

Visually enchanting as a bonafide stage spectacle that just happens to also be a fairly admirable musical theatre production, the stage adaptation of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is as entertaining and wondrous as it is forgivably unstable. On the surface, the show feels like a distant cousin of the 2013 Broadway revival of Pippin, which also incorporated circus feats as part of its narrative. However, I'm not so sure it was achieved just as evenly here.

That said, the show's creative team behind this adaptation have certainly assembled an eclectic mix of conventional musical theater craftsmanship and genuine circus expertise.

The collective known as the PigPen Theatre Co. supplies the show's music and lyrics, giving their score a folksy, down-home, period-appropriate soundscape that fits the Depression-era setting without feeling excessively modern-tinged. Many of the show's songs are pretty and serviceable enough, but I don't foresee any as potential earworms.

Zachary Keller, Robert Tully, and the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

Meanwhile, book writer Rick Elice—whose earlier work on Jersey Boys was a preview of his penchant for shaping larger-than-life stories around colorful characters—adapts Gruen's novel as a dreamy yet pensive recollection of a bygone era, populated by interesting (but stock) characters that seem so otherworldly when viewed through the lens of modern times. Though it can get a bit choppy and unevenly presented, the central conceit of a budding romance blossoming within this fringe world is enough of a draw and enough of a reason to stay. But, overall, the show's narrative definitely feels like it is merely playing second fiddle to its more fantastical elements.

So, yes, what makes WATER FOR ELEPHANTS most exciting to watch is when the story stops yapping and starts moving. The vibrant circus sequences are undeniably the production's biggest genuine magic trick, causing audible oohs and aahs from the audience.

Original Broadway director Jessica Stone's dynamic staging is recreated in this touring version by Ryan Emmons, which emphasizes the show's much more eye-popping theatrical ambitions. Choreographers Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll—with Carroll being a founding member of Canada's acclaimed circus company The 7 Fingers, the same artists credited for movements in the last Pippin revival—have created thrilling movements and dances that offer the show a continuous, reliable jolt of energy.

Here, acrobatics, tumbling, aerial work, and ensemble movement are folded directly into the action rather than just simply decorating the stage with circus imagery. The physical demands placed on the performers are considerable, and the staging makes particularly good use of the ensemble as both a circus troupe and as a storytelling device. Whenever the performers begin climbing, flipping, balancing, or flying through the air, the production suddenly finds a theatrical vocabulary all its own. Even watching them just stand, sing, and slightly "bounce" and sway in unison as they mimic train rides through America is absolutely mesmerizing.

Right before the show began, Segerstrom Center invited members of the press like myself to show up an hour before curtain to observe the cast do their daily acrobatic warm ups and even a rehearsal of the show's big dance number. According to company manager Greg Bawdon, the tour's Costa Mesa stop will welcome several brand new members to the company, so frequent touch up rehearsals and these daily warm up sessions are beneficial, he says, even if a show has been touring for months. Watching the cast perform out of their costumes and just as themselves was certainly a treat, but it was also a reminder of just how naturally talented they all are and how specific their skill sets must need to be in order to be a part of a production like this.

Throughout the show, this winningly versatile, hardworking ensemble creates the sensation of an entire traveling circus with a rousing cacophony of bodies, agile movements, props, costumes, puppetry, wires dangling everywhere, and choreography, often transforming the stage right before our very eyes. The acrobatic stunts add genuine danger and exhilaration, while the ensemble's athleticism gives the production a kinetic energy that many traditional musicals lack. It is easy to understand why the show earns so much of its attention for its circus artistry: this is musical theater that frequently feels like it is trying to wow. And they pretty much accomplish this.

Even the show's remarkable use of puppetry—particularly with the circus' star elephant Rosie—is handled with such expressive physicality that the animals do feel like living, breathing characters rather than just examples of the show's technical novelty. I was especially moved by Sam Kellar-Long and Alexandra Royer's "portrayal" of Silver Star, Marlene's horse. The performers that bring Rosie to life—Ella Huestis, Grant Huneycutt, Bradley Parrish, Conor Crowley, and Chase Fontenot—also deserve kudos for their collective in-sync puppetry.

Their puppetry team led by puppet director Joshua Holden and puppet designers Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre all deserve lots of praise. Rather than rely on spectacle alone, the puppets' movements in the show are carefully calibrated to suggest personality, vulnerability, and even emotion. That attention to physical details extend pretty much throughout the production, helping create the convincing illusion of a working circus without burying the actors beneath technical machinery.

Adding to its overall beauty and convincing environment are the fine combined work of scenic designer Takeshi Kata, Costume Designer David I. Reynoso, lighting designer Bradley King, and projection designer David Bengali.

Zachary Keller and the cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

Ultimately, the show's creative conceivers' greatest accomplishment is recognizing that this particular musical works best when it embraces what live theater can do that projected movies cannot: turn bodies, movement, music, puppetry, and a bare stage into an entire tangible circus unfolding right in front of the audience.

Unfortunately, the show's storytelling side doesn't always live up to the production's considerable theatrical imagination.

Jacob and Marlena's romance is supposed to be the emotional center of the story, yet their rushed relationship can at times feel more functional than deeply developed, with the musical moving quickly through the circumstances that are supposed to make their undeniable attraction compelling. Though Keller's and Krushinski's separate and combined vocal interludes do impress and even manage to pull some heartstrings, they do so only long enough until the songs end.

August's irredeemable cruelty certainly establishes a very obvious source of conflict, but this character is drawn in such loud, over-exaggerated broad strokes, that it almost borders on parody—I mean, I half expected him to be hoisted above the stage at some point, lit in deep red hues and sprouting devil horns as he sets fire to the stage with a Disney-esque villain anthem! The character isn't allowed any nuance or even a weighty origin story to explain his behavior and histrionics, which just makes him less complicated than the writers might suggest.

Even the show's larger, more thoughtful questions about exploitation, abuse, poverty, and the darker realities behind the circus's glittering facade also tend to remain just at the surface with a fleeting mention just to cover all the bases. If WATER FOR ELEPHANTS' spectacle is supposed to tell us why the circus is intoxicating, its narrative doesn't always convince us about why these particular people need one another and why they choose to work under such conditions. So, are you telling me that, over the years, no one in that circus thought of "accidentally" nudging their asshole of a boss off the train, like what seems to occur for others on the staff?

But perhaps the show's most audacious ask is this musical's attempt to convince us that somehow the actor playing the older version of the main character is the mature, advanced-age version of the hunky, curly-haired actor who portrays him in flashbacks?

To be honest, while I certainly sat entranced by the production's undeniable showmanship and visual wows that explode from every which direction, part of me was heavily distracted by the notion that this production wants us to buy Keller's smolder-y Jacob—all broody, muscly, and kind of serious—as the youthful version of the same character that grows up and transforms decades later into Tully's more caffeinated Mr. Jankowski, a tall, wiry, human version of Tigger filled with snark and sass?

Besides their visual looks, none of the younger character's quirks or mannerisms or even attitudinal energy matches the hyperactive older version of the character who is written as more quippy, snarky, and very chatty.

Um… How are they the same person?

To be fair… separately on their own, each actor gives terrific performances presenting their respective version of Jacob, but neither characterization has any visual or tonal connective traits to convince me that they're supposed to be the same person decades apart. One guy is quietly nuanced and seemingly more thoughtful and introspective, while the other seems like he might have danced in Six Flags commercials.

I would have appreciated even a trace of each actor's separate characterizations imbedded in their counterpart—vocal cadence, a noticeable mannerism… heck, even a shared clothing color palette or a significant trinket of some kind. SOMETHING.

Still, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS remains an impressive theatrical spectacle overall, and deserves credit for understanding that a musical set inside a circus should actually make the circus the star. Its greatest achievement isn't necessarily its love story or even its period setting, but its ability to make a stage feel suddenly fantastical, dangerous, crowded, and alive. When the circus visuals take over, the show soars. When the narrative has to carry the weight of that spectacle, it sometimes feels considerably less sure-footed.

The cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

The end result is an uneven but undeniably engaging, entertaining evening where the visual storytelling is inventive, the performers' physical feats are impressive, and the live circus integrations give the touring production an enticing allure. The narrative may occasionally feel like it is chasing after the spectacle rather than equally matching it, but when this stage adaptation of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS lets its performers climb, tumble, fly, and transform the stage, it reminds those in attendance about a particular kind of magic that only live theater can provide.

* Follow this reviewer on Bluesky / Instagram / Threads / X: @cre8iveMLQ *

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Photos from the National Tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Performances of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - THE MUSICAL continue at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA through November 22, 2026. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SCFTA.org, by phone at 714-556-2787 or in person at the SCFTA box office (open daily at 10 am). Segerstrom Center for the Arts is located at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For tickets or more information, visit SCFTA.org.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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