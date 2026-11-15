Review: LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre West

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Louisa May Alcott's sprawling novel Little Women is arguably one of the most beloved works in American literature—so much so that it has seen its fair share of significant, awards-baiting film adaptations over the decades. Nearly 160 years since its first publication, Alcott's enduring story of family, sisterhood, ambition, love, and facing the inevitability of growing up still feels remarkably recognizable, even when swathed in the customs, manners, and expectations of 19th-century New England.

Unsurprisingly, LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL is a thing that also exists, a notable yet quietly low-key 2005 Broadway stage musical adaptation that features a book written by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.

To close out its historic 74th season, Musical Theatre West is finally staging its own top-notch regional production of this stage musical—a title that, shockingly, has never been presented here before, despite the company's past evidential preference for this kind of wholesome material.

But based on what is currently being performed onstage at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach—where it continues its brief run through November 22—their version of this delightfully winsome stage musical is definitely worth the wait. Though a part of me thought the Carpenter Center's giant, wide stage is entirely much too big to give this musical the intimacy it deserves, audiences will, no doubt, still walk away pleased by this surprisingly smile-inducing show.

Pleasantly beguiling and wonderfully heartwarming throughout, this earnest, family-friendly musical production—directed and choreographed by Cate Caplin—reverently embraces the original novel's old-fashioned sweetness and sentimentality while also giving its most determined, plucky main character a sharper focus and a more pronounced modernist-leaning sensibility.

Thus, in the stage musical adaptation, Alcott's expansive tome is condensed into a more intimately-focused coming-of-age narrative centered on the smart, spunky, and very outspoken Jo March, a fiercely independent aspiring writer armed with glorious aspirations while also surrounded by the love and support of an entirely female household.

Throughout the musical, we watch as Jo struggles with being an early trailblazer trapped in a time period that's not very welcoming to outspoken women writers. At the same time, we also observe her attempts at reconciling her big dreams and ambitions to peacefully coexist with the constantly evolving lives of the people she loves.

In every past incarnation of this character, there's no denying that Jo March is clearly much too ahead of her time—so it seems appropriate to presume that even in the stage version, a fairly outsized aspirational personality (with a big voice to match) is required to give the role its proper due.

Tasked to take on this core role in MTW's notable iteration is the likable, lovely-voiced Jenna Lea Rosen, fresh off of the first national tour of the musical SUFFs, another female-centered show that features steadfast women trying to make a difference in a world that has always pushed members of their gender down to a lower rung. She was also most recently seen as Elsa in La Mirada Theatre's production of FROZEN, another musical that features strong-willed sisters. From that résumé, it makes sense she gravitated towards this role.

In Rosen's impressively buoyant charge, Alcott's intelligent, headstrong, and ferociously resolute heroine is someone audiences will gladly and openly root for, both career-wise and in terms of finding a bit of romance and happiness. And not only does the vocally-blessed Rosen sound amazing, she also provides astonishing (sorry couldn't resist) acting choices that accentuate Jo's tenacity and, yes, even her doubts and vulnerability.

Much like the novel that inspired it, LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL is set primarily in Concord, Massachusetts, where it follows the adventures of Jo (Rosen) and her three March sisters as they grow from childhood into adulthood. Their stressed mother (Tami Tappan Damiano), whom they affectionately call Marmee, is trying her best to hold the family together while their father is away serving as a Union Chaplain during the Civil War (he doesn't make an appearance at all in the musical).

Early on, the March ladies pass the time by dramatizing Jo's melodramatic, action-packed plays up in their attic—replete with makeshift sets and full-on costumes. Jo hopes that these wild imagined stories she conjures up for the family get published one day, with no plans of ever censoring them for their violent content despite warnings from people outside her immediate family who've heard/read them.

Soon Jo forms a close friendship with the literal boy-next-door Laurie (Ariel Neydavoud), the friendly son of their widowed wealthy neighbor Mr. Laurence (Martin Kildare). Laurie's instant affection for Jo eventually becomes complicated by her determination to remain independent.

Meanwhile, eldest sis Meg (Katie Roche) discovers love with Laurie's handsome tutor John Brooke (Aaron Gibbs). Bratty youngest sis Amy (Jordan Cruz) is whiny and petty as a child, but then relocates to Paris with their aging, complain-y Aunt (Barbara Carlton Heart). Many years later, Amy returns home more mature and with a surprising new beau. Somewhere in between all of this, Jo's kind and sweet sis Beth (Haven Watts) suffers from a worsening illness that forces the entire family to confront the painful reality that growing up also means losing people we love along the way.

A huge question mark slowly hovers for the analytical yet wildly imaginative Jo throughout the musical—should she continue to stubbornly try to make a fulfilling life for herself as a published writer while also watching her close-knit sisters grow up and move on in directions she can't always follow?

To better clarify its focus, the musical cleverly frames all of these criss-crossing stories through Jo's own writing, as if what we're observing unfold now is something that will be published on hardcover later. That ultimate clarification happens when her colleague Professor Bhaer (Jonathan Von Mering) challenges her to stop hiding behind hyperbolic pulp fiction and, instead, write something deeper and more meaningful from personal experience. She eventually takes the advice to heart, transforming the lives of her sisters—and her own—into the novel (and films and the stage musical) that will ultimately become what we all know as LITTLE WOMEN.

Featuring a rousingly pleasant songbook that also has lots of heart-tugging, high-note belting ballads, paired with a story that has already enchanted millions worldwide for nearly two centuries, LITTLE WOMEN is the little musical with big ambitions. Fans of the book and its several film and television adaptations will no doubt enjoy this stage musical, too, and, particularly MTW's excellent new production which features luxe technical attributes and a superb ensemble cast that is bursting with palpable musical talent.

Besides Rosen herself, she is also surrounded by equally talented co-stars that provide laudable performances that contribute to the production's enchantment.

Tops amongst them is local stage favorite Damiano who plays March matriarch Marmee (she was last seen on this very stage earning ovations in the title role of HELLO, DOLLY!). Her exquisite, heart-piercing "Days of Plenty" in the second act is a memorable highlight, and is pretty much a literal vocal masterclass in musical theatre. With each appearance, Damiano gives her character a regal, dignified presence while also highlighting her undeniable aura as an understanding and encouraging, salt-of-the-earth caregiver—the very epitome of a Mom-of-the-Century and, some may defend, as the kind of mom that the March sisters deserve.

The rest of the March sisters are just so fun to watch. All three outstanding actors are enchanting, bringing distinctive personalities to each of their respective characters while also showcasing some fantastic singing voices and immense chemistry with their scene partners. They also sound incredible as a harmonizing ensemble—providing the show with some rousing girl-group gorgeousness that exude joy and, yep, even empowerment.

Scene-stealer Cruz is deliciously shrill as youngest Amy, a spoiled (er, spirited) brat determined to get her way. Roche gives romantic yet humble Meg an enviable rose-colored nature that comes off more dreamy than naive. And I'm not ashamed to admit that Watts made me sob during "Some Things Are Meant To Be," a heartbreaking moment that finds her gentle character Beth bravely accepting her fate while advising protective sis Jo to let her go. I envy those in the audience unfamiliar with the story, because as someone who does know—I couldn't help but feel a little sad every time Beth makes an appearance, knowing that the joy and sweetness she radiates will unfairly be cut short way too damn soon.

That said, I very much also enjoyed Watts' endearing, nuanced interactions with Kildare's initially cantankerous next door neighbor Mr. Laurence, who later softens his abrasiveness thanks to Beth's kind, gentle nature (again, cue the sighs).

Kildare is, of course, amongst a group of this show's impressive male ensemble members who provide great support to the March ladies. They include the heavenly-voiced, super adorable Neydavoud as Mr. Laurence's son Laurie, who develops a crush-at-first-sight on Jo (but, uh, moves on to another March sister later). I also enjoyed Jo's chemistry with Von Mering's measured but nerdy-cute Professor Bhaer. Their debates, as expected, are bubbling with attraction we can all see blossoming. And the dashing Mr.Gibbs as the dashing Mr. Brook is quite swoon-worthy in his scenes romancing Meg. I truly appreciate how each actor provides a palpably charming counterpart to the specific March sister that catches their eye, offering plenty of awwww sentiments from the audience.

Rounding out the admirable cast is Heart as the March sisters' stern, wealthy, and status-obsessed Aunt (the actress also doubles as Mrs. Kirk, the proprietor of the boarding house where Bhaer and Jo live). Alcott may not have been aware she had written a very early example of a Karen-esque HOA president, which Heart effortlessly channels with acerbic aplomb.

Visually, the production utilizes an expansive set design (uncredited in the program, so it's safe to assume it has been leased from an existing production company) that meshes well with Paul Black's lighting design, Jane Hamor's props, and Jenny Lyn Deck's period costumes.

While, yes, I do find the sets quite gorgeous and aesthetically pleasing—and they definitely share connective tissues with the narrative—they just don't feel quite right placed on that extra-large footprint of the Carpenter Center's stage, which I feel is entirely just way too big for such a smaller-scale, more intimate show.

LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL—unlike larger-scaled, grander presentations like, say, Wicked, Ragtime, or even West Side Story—requires a kind of quiet intimacy and theatrical subtlety that such a big, expansive stage cannot genuinely deliver, reducing some of its desired emotional impact. Epic-sized musicals tend to find their way onto the Carpenter Center's stage very often, so when a quieter, less boisterous musical like LITTLE WOMEN is staged here, I feel like it has to compensate so much more than other shows have to.

Thus, there is this recurring, possibly unplanned effect of keeping the characters and situations at a significant distance from each other, often getting swallowed by the vastness of the theater when the material doesn't really call for it.

Though this minor gripe on an otherwise exemplary iteration doesn't completely tarnish my affections for this vibrant production, it was enough to distract me at certain instances, particularly in scenes where moments feel forcefully shrunken down to a corner or haphazardly stretched out to fit a specific space that's probably more comfortable filling just roughly about a fourth of it.

I actually snickered when Jo at one point speaks wistfully about returning to the March home as she enters exclaiming "this house looks so much smaller now…." while I'm over here thinking, that house is still ginormous! That house was never a modest cabin like it normally should be.

Thankfully, there's lots to love about MTW's genuinely exciting production of the musical that keeps its size discrepancy often at bay.

The strongest element of the musical is, arguably, Jo March herself. The musical—with its added bonus of having songs expand on emotions—makes Jo so much more wonderfully complicated: she's fiercely independent, occasionally selfish, deeply loyal, and often frustrated by the limitations placed upon women of her era. Her desire to become a published writer gives the familiar material a clear dramatic engine. Her songs bursting with self actualizations such as "Astonishing" and "The Fire Within Me" (sung beautifully by Rosen) effectively externalize the character's restless ambition, allowing Jo to articulate feelings that might otherwise remain buried beneath the period's social conventions. There's no real need to read between the lines here… everything is there to see and hear.

But adapting LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL into a two-act musical with that kind of singular focus inevitably comes with a price. Alcott's more expansive novel has the luxury of letting each March sister develop gradually in equal doses, while this stage version does not, relegating them as periphery beings orbiting Jo.

As a result, Meg and Amy can sometimes feel like supporting players in Jo's much larger story, while Beth's emotional journey—despite providing one of the show's most emotionally heartbreaking moments—risks becoming just a vehicle to showcase Jo's maturation. The musical definitely makes a decisive stylistic choice… when it concentrates on Jo, it has real dramatic urgency, but when it races through the March family's larger history, those parts can feel more like a highlights reel of the novel.

For me, personally, I feel it was the right choice for this medium to focus on Jo.

Luckily, Alcott's overall familiar story now has the advantage of being enveloped by Howland's sweeping, traditional-sounding theatrical score (sounding quite gorgeous here from an orchestra conducted by musical director Diane King Vann), while Dickstein's descriptive lyrics give the story an appealing emotional directness that expands from Knee's text. The material may occasionally veer toward sentimentality, but there is something undeniably satisfying about watching Jo and her sisters argue, dream, fall in love, disappoint one another, and ultimately learn from one another's experiences that growing up does not necessarily mean growing apart.

LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL may not capture every bit of nuance featured in Alcott's original novel, but it certainly understands the heart and soul of it. At its best, the musical isn't really about becoming someone's wife, becoming a successful writer, or even becoming an adult. It's about discovering that the loving people who had a significant hand in shaping who you have become remain part of the story you're still learning to tell.

For me, LITTLE WOMEN - THE MUSICAL remains that quiet little show with lots of big things to express. Audiences looking for something less bombastic will adore this warm hug of a show.

Follow this reviewer on Bluesky / Twitter-X / Threads / Instagram: @cre8iveMLQ.

Photos by Jason Niedle, courtesy of Musical Theatre West.

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Performances of Musical Theatre West's production of LITTLE WOMEN continue through Sunday, November 22, 2026. The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton Street in Long Beach, CA. For tickets or for more information, please call 562-856-1999 x4 or visit online at www.musical.org.

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