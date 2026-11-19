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Fiddler on the Roof: one of those late-Golden Age musicals that defies the conventions of musical comedy and packs a punch. Harnick and Bock’s tried-and-true masterpiece. Director Damien Lorton of the Gem Theatre has proven with recent productions like Bat Boy that he does not need a masterpiece to work his magic. But it sure helps. As the first lyric rings through the theatre, it is evident that he has done it again. The Gem’s Fiddler soars high and crashes hard, always with the greatest of intention.

Left to right: Jaalene Serenity (Hodel), Courtney Hays

(Tzeitel), and Kady Lawson (Chava)

With music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof brings a powerful examination of culture to the stage. Crafted critique wrapped elegantly in celebration, the musical harpoons harmful traditions while cradling the others. The audience is immediately drawn into the world of Anatevka with the famous opening number “Tradition,” introducing the importance of maintaining such values, a motif that is never far from audience ears. Fiddler navigates the goal of criticizing Jewish culture with finesse: a necessity because the goal was never to tear down the whole culture, but to show that some of the customs they cherished harmed the very people who upheld them. The reverence for the culture bursts through – something that scared original interested producers in the 1960s (they feared the show was “too Jewish” for Broadway, a statement of incredible irony considering how prevalent Jewish influence on Broadway has been since its very first plays).

The Gem Theatre’s production simply captivates. Eric Schiffer disappears into the role of lovable Tevye, the milkman with five daughters whom he adores and wants the best for. The stronger the rapport Tevye establishes with the audience through his jokes and his quotes from the Good Book (however accurate they are), the more agonizing the decisions his daughters present him with. Schiffer commanded the audience wonderfully. Adriana Sanchez’s Golde delights, and the daughters are all wonderful, especially Jaalene Serenity, who brings a Disney princess sound to Hodel. Songs like “Miracle of Miracles” and “Far from the Home I Love” stand out among the scenes.

Eric Schiffer as Tevye.

The choreography is wonderful, especially the bottle dance. One of the hardest dances in the musical theatre canon, it simply stuns. The audience holds its breath as the men dance with their bottles, waiting to see if one will drop. One did. That actually made it better, because it proved the bottles weren’t taped down. The actors were really keeping them up from their own delicate skill.

The production is masterful, flawless, and full of heart.

Fiddler on the Roof runs at the Gem Theatre in Garden Grove until December 20th.

The race is on for the Los Angeles Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 9% 2 HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 6% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Altadena Music Theatre 6% 4 GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 6% 5 ALANIS MORISSETTE'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL Long Beach Landmark Theatre 5% Best Play 1 REALM OF THE RIVER The Roots and Wings Project 12% 2 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Oberonis: Latino Shakespeare Company 4% 3 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Electric Lodge 3% 4 MARISOL Open Fist Theatre Company 3% 5 WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? South Coast Repertory 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Roots and Wings Project 10% 2 Jaxx Theatre 4% 3 Colony Theatre 4% 4 Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 5 Gem Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jackson De Lange - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 7% 2 Leilani Munck - FOOTLOOSE Gem Theatre 6% 3 August Broussard - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Conundrum Theatre Company 4% 4 Andrew Young - HEATED RIVALRY: THE MUSICAL PARODY! Elysian Theatre 3% 5 Angel Reda - THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE El Portal Theater 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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