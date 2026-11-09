Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at La Mirada Theatre

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Like most ordinary folks not blessed with an enormous amount of disposable income, I don't find myself making frequent trips to New York City much just to catch the latest Broadway musicals fresh off their premieres. So for much of my intentionally frugal life living on the West Coast, obsessing over the latest stage musicals usually means simply living vicariously via repeated exposure to their cast recordings and albums first, then—if I end up loving its songs and score—crossing my fingers in hopes that a full production of the musical makes its way to my city for a Broadway national tour, which often means a year or more of a wait until I get the full theatrical experience of the songs finally coming to life.

Much like my reaction to my first listens of Ragtime, Titanic, Wicked, Spring Awakening, and Dogfight, from the moment I sat down and listened to the cast album of the Tony Award-winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN when it finally premiered on Broadway in 2016, I immediately loved it, and became obsessed with listening to (and, yes, occasionally weeping to) its emotionally angsty themes written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul in heavy rotation.

But more significantly, even without seeing a full production and only going off of the context clues offered by the lyrics from the cast album, I found a sort of kindred spirit in its endearingly relatable title character, Evan Hansen: a shy, awkward guy suffering from sad, intrusive, self-effacing thoughts and debilitating social anxiety—things I can really, really relate to for most of my life. Particularly during my formative teen years as a similarly scared, lonely nerdy kid too timid to talk to people or make connections, I understood who Evan was right away. Though I discovered sarcasm in my junior year which somehow saved me for further isolation, I can honestly say that, even at my, uh, certainly more advanced age now, I still feel like that socially awkward guy sometimes.

While, granted, I didn't quite travel the same, um, problematic route that this character ends up taking, I still felt for the guy. I deeply understood his aching angst and his nagging desperation to belong, to not be alone, and, yes, to be seen.

His early self-assessment as someone always "on the outside, always looking in" indeed rings true.

And so when I finally saw a full production of the show when its first Broadway national tour arrived in Southern California in the Autumn of 2018, it, unsurprisingly, smacked me hard with an emotional wallop that seared deep into my soul seeing those long-memorized songs come to life—even despite knowing that the character's terrible choices were never held truly accountable in the end.

I went on to see the production at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre a couple of times and, yes, also fulfilled my assignment to formally review it when it finally made its way to my neck of the woods at OC's Segerstrom Center for the Arts (which you can read here).

Honestly speaking, there are only a handful of musicals that can elicit "ugly cries" from me in an instant. I'm not ashamed to admit that DEAR EVAN HANSEN is one of those musicals. Emotionally impactful, vibrantly staged, and unabashedly human (and, yes, even a bit cleverly manipulative), this musical soap opera does its level best to trigger deep reflection and an outpouring of empathy from its audiences willing to overlook its main protaganist's faulty logic for getting himself noticed.

So, yes, I did feel a bit of ick, too, seeing the main character's lies spill out as the show progresses, but I do think that the part of me that still felt some empathy and forgiveness for a guy that, well, essentially got away with a very problematic activity without much consequence was much more powerful when all is said and done.

Do I feel manipulated into sympathizing too easily for the main character? Sure. Is the show flawless? Not at all. But is it still worth experiencing? The answer is a resounding yes.

Fast forward to Fall of 2026 and La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts is finally the first venue in the L.A./O.C. area presenting its own outstanding, Broadway-caliber regional production of the musical, presented by its resident theatrical arm McCoy Rigby Entertainment with direction and choreography by Stephen C. Anthony, who happens to have the distinction of previously playing the title role himself when he was cast as the Evan Hansen alternate on the first national tour before eventually graduating into the role full time both on the road and on Broadway.

Funny enough, on one of my planned visits to the see the show's national tour back in 2018, I was excited to purposely see Anthony's specific take on the role after learning he was cast as the Sunday evening alternate in the L.A. stop of the original tour. I first experienced his talents when he played the lead role in the national tour of the stage musical adaptation of Catch Me If You Can (I even got to interview him here) and was floored to later see his maturity as an actor and his brilliant emotional rollercoaster of a performance. To this day, I personally still consider his version of the show's "Words Fail" as my favorite, most heartbreaking rendition ever.

Nic Hermick and Tyler Donovan McCall. Photo by Jason Niedle.

And now, Anthony is back once again in Southern California with Evan Hansen, but this time contributing his considerable first-hand inside knowledge of the show to this exceptionally polished new iteration, which continues performances in the city of La Mirada through November 22. Under his direction, the show is as polished and emotionally charged as it has ever been.

Featuring an original book by Steven Levenson enveloped by awesome Pasek and Paul earworms, DEAR EVAN HANSEN appropriately focuses on its title character—a sweetly awkward, socially isolated high school student who endures daily battles with anxiety, loneliness, and an overwhelming inability to make deep connections with his peers, who, in turn, either completely ignore him or find him odd or laughable. As the show progresses, we witness Evan build upon an invented fictional relationship with a fellow classmate that he justifies as a means to help others.

But beyond its main character's invented journey that takes him from shy dude to viral sensation, the musical casts a wider net to also explore the volatile effects of social media within the emotionally topsy-turvy world of impressionable young teens trying to navigate it. Additionally, the show also touches on the distress that parents feel trying to make sure their kids are navigating this internet-infused world wisely and safely.

Equipped with a memorable, contemporary pop-rock score, an intimately relatable coming-of-age narrative, and a flawed, deeply complex central character—whose seemingly both well-meant and yet questionable intentions/actions don't always comfortably align—this powerful, ultimately touching, emotionally-charged original musical admirably attempts to examine the universal human desire to be seen, accepted, and, perhaps most importantly, understood.

La Mirada's production, to put it in the simplest terms, is just absolutely outstanding all around—from its vocal and acting performances to its modern production design that recreates being surrounded by the dizzying, instant-gratification promise of uploaded images and videos on your mobile devices.

But more than anything, what truly distinguishes this production from prior iterations is the ability to experience the show's imbedded emotional beats that many have come to adore about the show feel so much more amplified than ever before.

From its anxious, disorienting start and the riveting pacing of ante-upping events, to its subsequent layer-peeling, its emotional gut-punch of a climax, and its tidy, warm embrace of an ending, this production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a beautifully-painted rendering of this story that feels like a concerted enhancement of the material.

Palpably more moving and comfortably paced than previous productions I've personally experienced, this talent-heavy, more narratively focused new local revival is visually reminiscent of the touring production (characters here still interact with gigantic projections of phone screens), but significantly amps up its sensitive outpouring of emotions more than ever before.

I had a feeling the set and its environmental aesthetics looked familiar and I was correct. Many of the same elements used in the Broadway and touring versions—designed by scenic designer David Korins—have survived in the La Mirada revival, but this time paired alongside Adam Ramirez's updated costume designs, Brian Gale's focused lighting design, and David Murakami's dynamic projection designs that wrap the show in the flickering glow of an electronic device.

Oh, and that songbook I have loved since that first listen a decade ago sounds gloriously revived here under the assembled orchestra conducted by musical director Ryan O' Connor.

But the production's heightened expressiveness can arguably be attributed most of all to its impressive ensemble cast, all of whom are compelling as individual characters, as well as in shared scenes of both heartfelt sadness and, at times, much needed giddy humor to break up all the melancholy.

And here's a novel, winning approach to its casting: the actors tasked to play teenagers actually look like teenagers! If you need a more compelling reason to see this new La Mirada production, you don't have to look much further than the show's terrific lead actors, who each give their respective roles relatable humanity, age-appropriate pathos, and—yes yes yes!—superb singing voices.

At the center of it all is the sympathetic title character, played with believable youthful naiveté and angsty cadence by Tyler Donovan McCall. Seeing a young actor that looks and acts like he truly is in high school already elevates this production's premise, and McCall portrays him with such notable trepidation, ticks, and quirks that sell the character's awkward moves and youthful larks. McCall's endearing portrait of a deeply damaged and depressed young man feeling perpetually helpless certainly helps us "forgive" Evan, in a way, for doing such shitty things to gain the care of a girl and her family. This heartbreaking vulnerability also radiates from McCall's singing delivery (he is especially gorgeous-sounding during the quieter, more introspective notes his character emotes), giving audiences permission to care about him deeply.

Similarly impressive is Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama who plays Zoe Murphy, Evan's initially unrequited crush who, I have to declare, is the best actress I have ever seen take on this role. Not only are her vocals exquisite and tonally rich (her vocal and acting work in "Requiem" had me sobbing), she also exudes a bubbling yet measured torment that becomes the musical's defacto conduit for conflicted grief.

The rest of the cast is also quite exemplary. Nic Hermick, donning convincing rebellious, punk-rock garb and a bruised bravado, is awesome as Zoe's troubled, seemingly ne'er-do-well brother Connor Murphy, whose suicide triggers Evan's troublesome narrative. Gabriel Vernon Nunag is giddily dick-ish as smart-aleck "family friend" Jared Kleinman, who agrees to help Evan in his grand ruse—for a price. Analisa Idalia is a vibrant busy-body in the role of Alana Beck, a fellow classmate who inserts herself into co-leading an organization designed to honor Connor Murphy's passing (it is alluded to not-so-subtly that she is possibly doing it all for social clout, however).

Meanwhile, the adults in the room provide superb support as well. As Zoe and Connor's parents, Cynthia and Larry, Jill Van Velzer and Josh Adamson are believably exasperated in their respective roles. Straddling the fine line between concerned yet distant, their budding fondness for their dead son's supposed best friend as a means to heal their grief is heartbreaking to watch knowing it's all a big fat lie. And, finally, Gwen Hollander is just excellent as divorced single mother Heidi Hansen, Evan's workaholic mom perpetually worried about her fragile son. Her lovely, understated performance of "So Big/So Small," the show's penultimate raw ballad that represents the kind of unconditional love a mother has for her child is a memorable emotional highlight that reverberates long after audiences leave the theater.

To those unfamiliar with the show, DEAR EVAN HANSEN introduces us to High School Senior Evan (McCall), sitting alone in his bedroom composing a letter—to himself. Right away, you notice that one of his arms is in a cast—a detail that becomes important later on several fronts.

Via context clues, we quickly learn that Evan—whose cast is the result of an alleged fall from climbing a tree—suffers from self-esteem issues and social anxiety, which add up to sharing similar traits with people that are often labeled as outcasts.

Nic Hermick and Tyler Donovan McCall. Photo by Jason Niedle.

His busy working single-mom Heidi (Hollander), looking frantic yet genuinely concerned, clearly wants her only son to do/feel better, but doesn't quite know how. In another household, we meet the Murphys, a seemingly typical suburban family. This household, too, finds a mother, Cynthia (Van Velzer) trying her best to navigate an environment where her often inattentive husband Larry (Adamson) and her often bickering teen children Zoe (Yokoyama) and Connor (Hermick) leave her spent and depleted.

At the suggestion of his psychiatrist, Evan—who also takes several prescription medications for his condition—has been tasked to write letters to himself (hence the title) as a way of mapping out his feelings, with the hopes of maybe finding personal discoveries and, perhaps, some semblance of self-confidence. However, in a twist of fate, one of these therapy assignment letters inadvertently becomes the catalyst for a rather extraordinary chain of events.

While hiding out in the library after composing (and printing out) one of his "Dear Evan Hansen" letters, Evan runs into rebellious-looking classmate Connor, who earlier just shoved Evan down to the floor in the hallway which was witnessed by Evan's crush, who happens to be Connor's sister Zoe. A troubled young man whose own struggles have made him something of an outcast himself, Connor insists on signing Evan's cast. But after discovering one of Evan's letters on the printer, which happens to mention Zoe, Connor explodes in anger again and pushes Evan aside before sprinting away furiously.

The next day, we are shocked to learn of Connor's unexpected death by suicide. Evan meets Connor's confounded, grieving parents at the school's administrative office who both mistakenly assume that Evan's therapy letter found on their son was a suicide note written by their son to Evan. Rather than immediately correcting this misunderstanding, Evan allows it to grow exponentially, eventually leading him to conjure up an elaborate private friendship between himself and Connor that never actually existed—a fib, Evan observes, seems to offer Connor's parents a sense of relief.

So what started out as Evan's meticulously curated attempt to comfort a devastated family quickly spirals into something much larger, as Evan becomes increasingly mired in a constant barrage of carefully-constructed half-truths and outright lies.

While Evan seems to think his lies serve as a means for healing for Connor's family, who in turn showers him with attention and affection he can't seem to get from his own mother who is always absent working overtime at the hospital. As Evan finds himself spending more time with the Murphys, he develops a closer relationship with Connor's sister Zoe—a crush he has quietly admired from afar—and experiences a feeling he has desperately craved for years: a sense of belonging.

With the help of his sarcastic, tech-savvy "family friend" Jared, Evan manages to create a back log of past emails and other fabricated evidence to support his fictional relationship with Connor. The lie seems to be working, and, eventually, the story of their unexpected shared friendship begins circulating online, transforming Connor into an unlikely symbol of teenage alienation and mental health awareness. Soon, clout-chasing, academically-driven classmate Alana (Idalia) champions a movement highlighting teen mental struggles, jumping on Evan's newfound notoriety as its launching pad.

While everyone gets caught up in the public-stoked mythology surrounding Connor, each characters' individual relationships with him are further complicated, countering the internet's increasingly romanticized version of his life. This helps remind us that grief is rarely a monolithic experience, and that the people left behind don't necessarily share the same memories, feelings, or interpretations of the person they've lost.

And as the deception of the fabricated friendship grows, so too does the inevitable emotional fallout, particularly as Evan struggles to reconcile the person everyone believes him to be with the person he actually is.

But as one would expect, these lies and their effectiveness all have expiration dates, as more and more people scrutinize both Connor and Evan—leading to an eventual crash when secrets begin to unravel.

Purely as musical theater, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a remarkably effective piece of contemporary musical storytelling, using a score that leans heavily into an accessible pop-rock sensibility, favoring soaring melodies, emotionally direct lyrics, and the kind of big, cathartic musical moments that practically beg to be belted—a Signature Sound synonymous with the past work of composers Pasek and Paul which can be heard on their Oscar-winning work on films like La La Land and The Greatest Showman, to their show tunes featured in the stage musical adaptations of Dogfight and A Christmas Story.

Songs like "Disappear," "For Forever," "Requiem," and the show's signature anthem, "You Will Be Found," are searingly memorable, with each offering a different perspective on the show's central themes of isolation, grief, and our hopeful collective need for sincere, human connection. "Waving Through a Window," in particular, serves as an exceptionally well-crafted introduction to Evan's inner psyche. Its imagery of observing life happening from the sidelines while desperately wishing to participate in it captures the striking loneliness of adolescence with an almost painfully relatable specificity for someone who suffers from social anxiety.

Meanwhile, the warm embrace of "You Will Be Found" builds into an undeniably stirring musical crescendo, transforming the idea of reaching out to someone in need into a communal expression of hope and perseverance. It is no wonder why the song by itself has resonated so strongly with audiences, particularly for us who have experienced the isolating effects of depression, anxiety, or simply feeling like we don't quite fit in.

And therein lies the musical's most manipulative aspect: its determination to make practically every emotional beat feel monumental. There are moments when the score's embellished earnestness threatens to overwhelm the more nuanced portions of the story, with characters sometimes appearing to exist primarily to deliver another emotionally resonant observation or another perfectly constructed lyrical sentiment. It all blatantly feels a little calculated, as though the production is perpetually reaching for the audience's tear ducts rather than trusting the material to speak for itself. I believe this aspect is also what causes most (but not all) audiences to easily forgive Evan's transgressions.

But, frankly, being cognizant that the show is knowingly manipulating these emotions from you—and succeeds—is actually, uh, kinda genius, which is perhaps why many find it easy to focus on Evan's insecurities rather than what he chooses to do to alleviate them.

That said, the show's quieter, softer moments often prove considerably more heart-piercing than its grander musical gestures. The relationship between Evan and his mother, Heidi, is particularly affecting. As a single mother struggling to balance work, parenting, and her own feelings of inadequacy, Evan's mom represents another recognizable side of the show's loneliness narrative: the often-unspoken isolation experienced by parents who desperately want to help their children but don't always know how.

Of course, the inescapable elephant in the room when discussing DEAR EVAN HANSEN involves the rather uncomfortable moral dilemma at the very center of its story: Evan is not just some lonely, misunderstood teenager who makes an innocent mistake. He knowingly perpetuates a lie about a dead classmate he didn't actually know, which leads him to exploit a grieving family's vulnerability and generosity, and, in essence, benefits emotionally and romantically from a tragedy that was never his to claim.

For some audience members, this makes him an exceptionally problematic character to embrace, particularly when you know that the musical seems super determined to contextualize his actions as an understandable byproduct of anxiety, loneliness, and a desperate need for acceptance. Mental health struggles may explain certain behaviors, but they certainly don't excuse the damage those behaviors can cause. And while the musical does somewhat confront Evan with the consequences of his deception, there are multiple points in the show where its emotional framing demands of us to prioritize Evan's suffering over that of the people he has hurt.

Interestingly, the show manages to sidestep much of this controversy not by entirely absolving Evan, but by purposely shifting the narrative's focus away from whether he deserves forgiveness but, rather, towards what happens when the truth finally comes out.

His eventual confession—triggered by his own guilt or perhaps just being tired of having to continue the ruse—forces him to confront the uncomfortable reality that his desire to belong has come at the expense of other people's grief and trust.

More importantly, the musical ultimately suggests that the very thing Evan has been chasing—genuine human connection—can't just be built upon a fabricated identity, because one will never know the real person. His journey toward accountability is definitely imperfect, and the resolution will most likely not satisfy everyone, but it does offer a meaningful distinction between understanding someone's motivations and excusing their actions. Whether audiences find that distinction sufficient is another matter entirely and wholly reliant on an individual's threshold for such matters.

For me, it remains quite complicated, and I honestly go back and forth on whether Evan's machinations is enough for me to dismiss the show in its entirety. Falling in love with the show's songs long before I ever got to experience the entire musical in person makes it harder to dismiss it wholesale, especially since some of those expressed emotions that motivated the main character is searingly relatable to my own personal experiences. Evan veered into problematic territory, but I also take into account how Connor's family also chose to keep his revelation a secret to the rest of the world—a sign that despite Evan's horrific activities, his deceit brought those Connor left behind a chance to move forward together.

One thing I do know for sure, though, is that La Mirada Theatre's new production of this complicated musical is an exceptional one—one that will get you thinking and speaking openly about mental health, and one that will allow room for grace for those deserving of our empathy. Isn't that what great theater does—raise questions and ignite hearts?

Ultimately, DEAR EVAN HANSEN remains for me an emotionally ambitious, musically compelling, though occasionally frustrating examination of the complicated ways people seek connections in an increasingly divided world. Its thoughtful exploration of teenage anxiety, depression, grief, social media, and the dangers of feeling invisible are still undeniably relevant, even if some of its choices trigger legitimate questions about the fine line between empathy and accountability.

The company of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Photo by Jason Niedle.

For all its imperfections, DEAR EVAN HANSEN reminds us that loneliness is not always visible, that devastating grief is rarely experienced or expressed in isolation, and that the seemingly simple act of reaching out to check up on another person can sometimes make a world of difference to someone who truly needs it.

Perhaps its most valuable message isn't that no one deserves to be forgotten. Perhaps it isn't that everyone deserves to be forgiven, or that every mistake can be neatly repaired. More likely, the show imparts the wisdom that the truth—however uncomfortable or complicated—is ultimately a far better foundation to form connections with rather than the embellished stories we invent to make ourselves feel less alone.

** Follow this reviewer on Bluesky / Instagram / Twitter X / Threads: @cre8iveMLQ **

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Photos by Jason Niedle courtesy of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Performances of the McCoy Rigby Entertainment production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continue through Sunday, November 22, 2026. The theater is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in the city of La Mirada, CA. Parking is Free. For tickets, visit LaMiradaTheatre.com or call (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.

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