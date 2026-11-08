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Review: CLUB 27 at The Jaxx Theater

Rock 'N' Roll Jukebox Musical

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Review: CLUB 27 at The Jaxx Theater

Written, choreographed, and directed by Jeremy Lucas, CLUB 27 is a dynamic new rock jukebox musical inspired by shows like Cabaret, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rent, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Staged in an intimate 31-seat theater, the show creates an immersive experience that captures the intensity of rock 'n' roll and the emotional weight of its ALMOST FAMOUS storyline. CLUB 27 explores the  pattern of legendary musicians seemingly not of this world who died at age 27. The new musical  production highlights iconic artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Brian Jones, as well as Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. It also explores the connection between Rock "N" Roll to Blues, Honky Tonk and its classical music roots. 

The talented Club 27 cast and creative team delivered outstanding performances across the board:

  - Graham Kurtz (Rojo): Brings great nuance and energy as the host, blending elements of the Emcee from Cabaret and Judas from Jesus Christ Superstar.
  - Erin Lee Smith excels as the lead female role of KC, anchoring the show's theme of temptation with exceptional vocals, dance, and stage presence. Stevie Nicks and Pat Benatar would approve of her performance. 
  - Diego Huerta-Gutierrez (Jolly): Fits the role of the misunderstood long haired rock singer perfectly, bringing both dynamic vocals and strong handsome stage presence to the character.
  - Sam DV Jones (Bobbie): Delivers a powerful performance, transitioning effortlessly from a laid-back Valley girl to a high-energy rock muse. Janis Joplin is listening from somewhere!
  - Jill Marie Burke & Brian Wisenant: Bring deep emotional authenticity and impressive vocal power to their roles as the suffering parents of the fallen rock star.
  - Music & Visuals: Under the brilliant music direction of James Lent, the four-piece band (James Lent on keyboards, Josh Bartley on lead guitar, Eric McCann on bass, and Justin Lottie on drums) creates a surprisingly full and visceral sound. The visual aesthetic is rounded out by Keny Marine’s Fosse-inspired costuming and JD Morabito & Colin Tracy’s striking minimalist black & red  set design.

Overall, CLUB 27,  a remarkably strong and creative original production which must be London bound into welcome arms across the cauldron! 

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