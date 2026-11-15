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Review: ASSASSINS at The Actors Company — The Other Space

The production runs until November 29th.

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Review: ASSASSINS at The Actors Company — The Other Space

Political litanies turned lyrical: the parasocial parasites of American history are revived with a Sondheim song. Assassins delivers unhinged explorations of the madman, a methodical mess. From John Wilkes Booth to John Hinckley, Jr., the Sondheim and Weidman musical examines crime and reason among America’s most infamous presidential encounters. Los Angeles’ Last to Leave Theatre Company sets their new production of the 1990 musical in a classroom. Not just any classroom: a detention facility for the rehabilitation of unamerican citizens. The students have been assigned to put on a morality play, a demonstration of what happens to those who act on their least-patriotic impulses. Does such reeducation work? 

Review: ASSASSINS at The Actors Company — The Other Space Image
Michael Colon as Giuseppe Zangara

The (potentially) corrigible students form a chorus line of characters desperate to write rules or right wrongs through one rite on which their hopes ride: toppling the country from the top down, a trickle-down effect blending blood with change. What they seek to change or gain differs at the surface level by assassin. Revenge for a war. Attention from an actress. Prestigious positions within government. But boil down the visceral rage and find common threads: people whom society forgot, rejected, or abandoned. People who needed help. People who wanted to help. People who were denied opportunities of either type. Assassins demands its audience ask itself its role in creating these characters. 

Last to Leave’s production feels small and squished, intensifying the chaos. Rage and desperation consume the little classroom, commanding complete attention for the one-act show. The cast excels in their roles. Nora Elkind (The Proprietor) reels the audience in at the start of the show. One can’t tear their eyes from Elias Wygodny’s John Wilkes Booth during his Ballad. Darian Calderon as Czolgosz pleads sincerely and convincingly for the audience to understand the plight of the worker in America. Mary DeLan and Annalise Marie Staudt deliver impeccable varieties of insanity as Squeaky Fromme and Sara Jane Moore.

Review: ASSASSINS at The Actors Company — The Other Space Image
Mary DeLan (left) and Annalise Marie Staudt in 
Assassins.

The main hitch in the production is that the cramped classroom makes it difficult for audience members to see everything from their seats. Positioned in the right-hand side, this reviewer found himself unable to see large chunks of the action. Be sure to arrive early to ensure a good seat.

Assassins by the Last to Leave Theatre Company runs at The Actors Company – The Other Space in West Hollywood until November 29th.

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11/6 - 11/29/2026

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