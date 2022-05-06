Rarely Seen One Acts From Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright David Mamet, Coming To The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022

FCP Theatre Group will be bringing "No One Will Be Immune and other plays and pieces," a collection of short one act plays by David Mamet, to The Flight Theatre at The Complex (6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038) throughout June as part of the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/7539

David Mamet, known for his distinct style of dialogue which has been dubbed "Mametspeak," has been a pinnacle of the American Theatre for almost half a century. These one act plays, published in the 90's, all revolve around a single question: "When one person tells a story, can anyone truly understand?"

The performance will feature actors Molly Thomas, who can be seen in best picture winner CODA, Elliot White, Cooper McAdoo, and Harry White.

This is FCP Theatre Group's second ever production, following a successful weekend of the Sondheim musical "Putting It Together," which was performed as a tribute to the late composer on his birthday. FCP Theatre Group is a Los Angeles based theatre company, founded by graduates of David Mamet's Atlantic Theater Company's full time conservatory. "FCP" stands for Foster Cat Productions, inspired by the artistic team's love for fostering sick and stray cats and finding them forever homes.